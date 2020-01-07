PHOTOS: I ate at Singapore’s first We Bare Bears cafe – and everything was forgettable except the amazing waffles

I never expected a character cafe to offer ice cream and waffles of this standard. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

If you love Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears series, we’ve got just the place for you to lay bare your affections for the adorable ursine trio: Kumoya cafe in Bugis.

This is the same cafe that played host to a string of high-profile pop-up concepts, including the Pusheen cafe, Snoopy cafe, and the Sesame Street cafe.

Business Insider visited the cafe for a media tasting on Friday (Jan 3) to see which dishes were worthwhile eats.

Here’s how it went:

Singapore’s newest cafe, themed after cartoon series We Bare Bears, opened at 8 Jalan Klapa on Saturday (Jan 4).

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Like previous pop-up concepts at Kumoya, a photo spot was set up outside, perfect for selfies.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Inside, the 40-seater cafe was crammed with super-cute We Bare Bears art designed exclusively for Singapore.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

This included unique artwork on every table, such as the bear trio in the clouds…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… wearing aprons and chef hats…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… and surrounded by doughnuts and strawberries.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Even the area above the cashier counter was decked in special food-themed art.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The cafe also had a rack of We Bare Bears merchandise, including soft toys, stickers and keychains.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

American series creator Daniel Chong has parents who hail from Singapore, making the Republic his homeland.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

On to the menu, which also featured artwork specially-designed for the cafe.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The main dishes and drinks mostly featured Ice Bear (the polar bear), as well as the bear trio together.

Sadly the dishes, while of acceptable quality for a character cafe, were generally forgettable in terms of taste.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

We started off with the seafood rice with cream sauce (S$26.90).

It definitely had cute appeal, but the odd-tasting seafood cream sauce put off most of my dining companions.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Unfortunately, the artificial blue colour also reminded some of them of toothpaste.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Faring slightly better was the teriyaki chicken katsu burger (S$23.90), which came with delicious fries and a tasty side salad.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

What was slightly disappointing was the printed mantou (with no filling), which featured words that couldn’t be read.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Next, we tried the truffle carbonara pasta (S$21.90), which came with ham and mushroom pieces, a large toasted ham slice, and an edible rice paper printout of the bear trio.

Kids will love the agreeable taste of the pasta and the fun experience of ‘eating’ the bears, but adults will likely find the protein portion too small.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The most Instagrammable main was the breaded salmon roll (S$23.90), which came in a paper food truck on a grass tray.

While I loved the presentation, the protein (salmon) portion was again too small to fill up an adult.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

We also tried the matcha caramel frappe (S$13.90), which came with a scary looking Ice Bear marshmallow and was a tad too sweet for most grown-ups to enjoy.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There was also the apple peach tea (S$12.90), served with actual apple and peach slices in a darling plastic cup with bear ears.

Everyone at the table loved the cup (which you can ask to take home – (score!) but the drink was also overwhelmingly sweet.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The standout drinks were the iced latte and iced chocolate (both S$11.90), which turned out to be everybody’s favourites.

My personal pick was the surprisingly sophisticated iced chocolate, which had a thick chocolatey taste and just the right hint of bitterness.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

We moved on to the desserts, which fared better than the mains.

First up were brownies with chocolate pudding (which tasted like mousse) and Hokkaido soft serve (S$20.90).

This dish was unobjectionable, and came with a cute butter cookie of the bear trio all stacked up on one another.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Next was cookies and cream flavoured lava cake (which we mistook for sesame) with soft serve (S$18.90).

Also a pleasant dessert, but not as tasty as the chocolate lava cake the cafe has served in the past.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Third was the Ice Bear choco ball (S$23.90), which diners are supposed to knock apart with a hammer.

Sadly, the chocolate was too thick to yield, and we resorted to opening the halves to access his innards, which turned out to be marshmallows, Froot Loops, and berries.

While this was definitely the most visually attractive dessert, it was way too sweet, and best suited for several kids to share.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Among the desserts, the surprise hit was the Grizz caramel waffle (S$23.90), which tasted just as good as the ones from famous ice cream joints.

It came with an impeccably tasty macaron, two slices of souffle cheesecake, and a stick of tri-coloured Japanese dango.

The combination of the super-eggy waffles, caramel sauce, and creamy and cold soft serve was mind-blowingly good. I never expected a character cafe to offer ice cream and waffles of this standard.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

If you’re headed to this cafe with adult pals, we strongly recommend the waffles, iced latte, and iced chocolate. The rest of the items appeal more to kids.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

