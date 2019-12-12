I dressed like Boris Johnson for one cursed week, and the Brits were too polite to say anything

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is known for his messy hair and suits that resemble an unmade bed. Yet his approach to dressing hasn’t kept him from advancing in politics.

Just in time for election day, I recreated his worst outfits – from the zip-line look to the swim shorts jogging ensemble – and wore them for a week to see if it would change how I was treated socially and professionally.

Out of classic British politeness, people generally kept their thoughts to themselves or pretended not to notice my sloppy attire.

The experience reinforced my understanding that if I were a woman in politics, I would not get away with adopting Johnson’s sloppy approach to fashion.

Boris Johnson was one of the most popular children’s Halloween costumes of 2019. Let’s unpack this.

Children aged six to 14 based their spookiest looks on an adult who isn’t some wacky fictional character, but a leader who doesn’t know how to dress for the job.

Johnson’s signature aesthetic has inspired more than just costumes over the years. The melting posture and dishevelled mop have helped to generate a sense of relatability. Through suits that resemble an unmade bed, the prime minister has played down his posh upbringing and distanced himself from your garden-variety politician to become someone who 40% of Brits say they would have a pint with.

During the height of their careers, politicians Theresa May, Julia Gillard, and Hillary Clinton were heavily criticized for how they dressed. A woman’s professionalism seems tied to her appearance, yet the PM’s inability to hire a tailor and comb those yellow wisps has made him one with the everyman.

Just in time for the UK’s general election, I – an Australian living in London – decided to take style cues from BoJo for one week to see what would happen.

Would folks want to have a pint with me too? I’m no world leader and no white male, but I was willing to see how it went.

Monday

caption I head to the office wearing my version of Johnson’s fleeced buccaneer ensemble. source Sarah Elliott

I wake up to a colourful autumnal scene outside my window. The trees shed russet crunchies and women walk through the park sporting ankle boots, snug coats, and hygge hottie beanies.

My #BoJoOOTD (Boris Johnson Outfit of the Day, pronounced ‘”bo-joot-ed”) will also be snug, but there will be zero elements of style or tailoring. It’s the same early morning jogging look Boris sported after he lost his position as Shadow Arts Minister in 2004.

My freelancing gets me into the office a few days a week and today I’m lucky because this particular workplace is pretty casual. If it were more corporate, the sloppy fleece and themed bandana would end me.

Wearing swim shorts in autumn – and in a noticeably in-land city, no less – is a daring choice but I don’t feel the cold on my legs. I inherited that from my dad. He wears the same shorts year-round, even in winter. He’s owned that pair for more than 25 years. So it works that today I’m heading out in dad-worthy attire, fleece jacket and all. Only he’d never wear a bandana. The pirate life ain’t for him.

Thinking of this Boris look as dad-like begins to feel wrong. I don’t want to pass off the PM’s fashion faux pas as adorkable instead of calling it out for what it is – an abomination. Oh, and exceptionally lazy.

I make it through the day without a single comment on my outfit. I feel a mixture of disappointment, relief, and confusion. Have I not gone far enough?

Tuesday

caption Patriotism on a zip-line, but make it fashion. source Barcroft Media via Getty Images & Sarah Elliott

Today I work from home so there’s no one to catch me in my Boris best. Fortunately, I have a date tonight.

I’m fresh from a breakup, so the idea of pouncing back onto London’s barbaric dating scene is about as appealing as wearing a metre-long top hat constructed solely of my niece’s soiled nappies. However, the thought of meeting a dating app Dylan and seeing his face when I cross the lively piazza* in knee-length board shorts wins this time.

Although the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show might have been canceled, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of elaborate runway shows with high-profile musical acts and months of dieting. Tonight, I’m hosting the inaugural Johnson’s Secret Fashion Show. The musical act is me toe-tapping to Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” – the ultimate pre-date pump-up song, boys and girls – and the dieting involves a gin and tonic.

A friend and I message and she asks about my rendezvous. I remind her about my fashion challenge and that I’ll be wearing board shorts. As she’s always impeccably styled, this makes her dry-heave.

I tell her it’s not my fault I have to make a living out of my crazy ideas! She promptly ignores that and urges me to choose another outfit. She’s right. There’s a chance the bar won’t allow me entry with dad joggers and floor-scraping swim shorts, even if I throw a very sexy, very beguiling wink their way.

I shimmy into business slacks, a sequinned mini-dress, and a blazer.

caption I opted for business slacks, a sequinned mini-dress, and a blazer for my date. source Sarah Elliott

I already know that Mr Prime Minister has never spent this much time getting ready. The outfit is my take on Johnson’s 2012 zip-line stunt, in which his look was described as “a damp towel slung over a washing line” by writer Rachel Denton. I think the added sequins make me look alive.

30 minutes later, I meet my date. He orders wine and I order ale, and we make the kind of vanilla chat that every other pair in this bar is having right now. He doesn’t get my jokes – I presume they’re too highbrow? – but he’s tall, so it’s not a complete write-off. I’m just hoping he’ll hurry up and comment on my show-stopping outfit.

I soon realize this man might be too British to comment on my look. There’s a stiff politeness there. Fair enough, it’s not the weirdest outfit, but I am wearing a bedazzled Union Jack across my chest and I’m not Ginger Spice circa 1997.

*tube station

Wednesday

caption Surely playing tennis without a sports bra is painful? source Clive Brunskill/Getty Images & Sarah Elliott

We’re onto the most digestible #BoJoOOTD of the lot – the tennis kit he wore in 2018 to play against the wife of one of Vladimir Putin’s ex-ministers. As Boris Johnson distinctively wears no bra, I’ve also been allowing my nipples to rage through the fabric and out to the public’s vision all week. Today this concerns me as I’m in a white t-shirt. It’s cold out, even with a coat.

I prance to the gym. I keep the workout light because of the lack of chest support, but it does make me wonder how BoJo survived a tennis match with that kind of bounce. Ah, the things one will do when a £160,000 ($210,800) Tory donation is at stake.

source Sarah Elliott

I head to drinks with friends in the same clothes. It feels filthy but Johnson would have done the same thing. I don’t get any comments except for: “Aren’t you f—— cold?” and a wry “Cute shoes and socks.”

Thursday

caption Not being able to pop an iron on this skirt is pain, but I’ve got to keep with the unkempt theme. source Sarah Elliott

Next up was another of the PM’s iconic jogging looks – a green jumper and red floral swim shorts.

I catch a woman eyeing me on the tube, but I soon realize she isn’t looking at my untucked shirt or bright beanie, but at my bare legs which have not experienced hair removal in quite some time. I want to shout: “It’s 2019!”

I doubt Boris would have anyone care about his leg hairs. Not just because he’s a boy, but because they’d be an invisible shade of icy blonde.

Friday

caption I finish the week in a cross-seasonal look to rule them all. source Sarah Elliott

My final look is another athletic one – the swim shorts are back, but this time I have a polo shirt.

Polo shirts are comfortable! As they’re the uniform of the white man, this is likely to be the first and last time I’ll wear one. Better make it count.

I’m thrilled to bring back the beige fleece. It hangs off me like a deployed parachute, but damn is it toasty. It’s one of the only items I will wear again (in the privacy of my home).

I meet a friend for lunch and we hug hello. She says it’s just like embracing her 60-year-old dad. I take comfort in that.

How do I feel after a week of #BoJoOOTD?

Throughout the week, I received a few cheeky comments from friends and glances from women on the tube. The response wasn’t overly negative.

But would I be able to get away with these looks if I were in the public eye and was operating in a higher professional sphere? Hell no. Particularly not as a woman and when double standards are laid on thick.

I’m a freelance writer and most days I work out of office. It’s a triumph if I’m wearing something other than athleisure (not the sexy kind). Obviously, there are different standards in the realm of politics.

Female politicians routinely hire image consultants. Clinton was criticized for dressing too “matronly,” and May appeared “uptight.” Regardless of their experience, policies, and performance in debate, the scrutiny of their sartorial choices is considerable.

Yet here we are on election day and sloppy Boris is leading in the polls. He’s been able to rise through the ranks unscathed by his dress choices. It’s not like he’s the only one. Trump wears trousers wide enough to contain the entire US deficit in coins. Kim Jong-un also adopts a family tent aesthetic when it comes to leg clothing.

Politics aside, one thing I observed this week was constant politeness from the Brits. Back home in Australia, I would have copped far more flak for daggy dad trainers, triple XL fleeces, and wearing board shorts anywhere other than the pool or beach. Colleagues would have openly cackled – pointed, even – the second I walked in the door.

Over here, classic British politeness is absolutely a thing. That some people won’t candidly speak their minds and will avoid uncomfortable conversations meant it was difficult to know what people truly thought of the way I dressed. Perhaps that’s why BoJo has been able to get away with it.

