I flew on a Hello Kitty plane, and everything from the utensils to the barf bags were cute

caption The plane itself is covered in Sanrio characters. source Pichi Chuang/REUTERS

I flew economy on one of EVA Air’s famous Sanrio-themed airplanes during my trip from Chicago, Illinois, to Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

The in-flight meal service had a ton of cute details, like Sanrio-character utensils and printed napkins.

Everyone in economy got a Hello Kitty pillow, and first-class passengers received Hello Kitty slippers.

Cute touches aside, the Sanrio-themed flight was just like any other flight I’d been on.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sanrio’s famous Hello Kitty character can be found all over the world – and even in the air.

Recently, I flew economy class on one of EVA Air’s famous Sanrio-themed planes.

I departed from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, and landed at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, where I was greeted with even more cuteness.

Here’s what it was like on the cute flight, from the time I boarded to when I landed a few hours later.

As soon as I arrived at O’Hare International Airport, my experience started getting pretty cute.

caption The boarding passes felt like a gift, since I hadn’t been expecting them. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

I was able to check into my flight 24 hours before its departure using the EVA Air app. Unfortunately, the check-in process was quick and wasn’t themed in any way.

But once I got to the airport that I began to get the full Hello Kitty experience.

As soon as I entered my designated check-in area, I saw Sanrio characters featured on all of the check-in counters.

I also received the cutest boarding pass that featured familiar Sanrio characters like My Melody, Hello Kitty, Purin, Badtz-Maru, and Little Twin Stars.

I was also given special Sanrio luggage tags and stickers to use if needed.

caption These were a fun souvenir. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

I was told the stickers and tags could be used to mark my carry-on or my checked bags before I handed them over to be weighed by the airport staff.

At my gate, I had my first glimpse of the themed plane.

caption Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to see the other side. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

My boarding area, unfortunately, did not feature Sanrio decorations, but I could see my plane.

If my boarding pass wasn’t enough to get excited about, the sight of Hello Kitty’s smiling face and the tiny stars on the plane definitely was.

EVA Air has a few Sanrio-themed planes and upon seeing the exterior, I learned the one I was flying on was called the Shining Star.

Once I boarded the plane, I began seeing cute details all over the place.

caption The earphones were plain, but the pillow had a cute design. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

When I got to my seat, I was welcomed by an adorable pillow as well as a standard EVA Air blanket and earphones.

As I walked to my economy seat, I noticed that first-class passengers had been given Hello Kitty slippers.

The safety instructions and airsickness bag were also Sanrio-themed.

caption Hello Kitty is even there for you if you have to barf. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

To my surprise and delight, when I checked out the contents of the seat-back pocket in front of me, I found this Hello Kitty airsick bag.

I also noticed that the safety instructions in the pocket featured pastel colors, pixie dust, and a few familiar Sanrio characters.

Even the in-flight menu featured Hello Kitty and her pals.

caption What kind of hostess would Kitty be if she didn’t offer you some delicious food and drink while you’re on the plane? source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

Since this was an international flight, I was given a meal as well as a coffee and tea service.

The actual meal served on the Hello Kitty flight was not different from the food on other EVA Air flights — but many of the serving accouterments were.

caption My meal arrived with plenty of small Sanrio touches. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

Although my vegetarian meal was nothing special (it’s like any meal on an EVA Air international flight), the packet of utensils that came with it were.

My knife, fork, and spoon were made of a lilac-colored sturdy plastic and decorated with Hello Kitty, My Melody, and the Little Twin Stars.

Even the place mat under my meal was covered in Sanrio characters.

caption The paper was printed with Little Twin Stars, My Melody, and more. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

The paper mat was covered in a pastel design filled with stars and Sanrio characters.

The meal service came with a Sanrio wet wipe I could use to clean my hands.

caption This was another small, but cute, touch. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

The outside wrapping was covered with Sanrio characters though the wipe itself was plain and unscented.

And it came with a special Sanrio napkin.

caption It was stamped with a lilac pattern. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

By this point, I wasn’t too surprised to find such a tiny but cute detail – but it was still nice to see the motif carried out throughout all the flight’s accessories.

When coffee and tea service came around, I noticed that even the sugar packets had Sanrio characters on them.

caption I was blown away by the attention to detail on this flight. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

I was pleasantly surprised to see the Sanrio character Bad Badtz Maru (the black penguin) on my sugar packet, especially since most of the other items on the flight had focused on Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Little Twin Stars.

When I landed at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan, I was greeted with even more special touches.

caption EVA Air is headquartered in Taiwan. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

Cute details aside, the Sanrio-themed flight was just like any other flight I’d been on.

That said, I continued to notice fun Hello Kitty surprises once I entered the Taoyuan International Airport, which isn’t too surprising since EVA Air is based out of Taiwan.

For example, as I exited my flight, I noticed a few Hello Kitty statues that featured the famous cat dressed as a pilot.

The Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan also had a special Sanrio store.

caption Some of the merchandise can only be purchased here — unless you get lucky and find someone selling it secondhand. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

Although you can find Sanrio stores all over the world, this one had exclusive aviation-themed Hello Kitty merchandise.

There was also a Sanrio-themed play area for kids.

caption The ceiling also had cloud designs. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

The area featured a small, pink slide and a colorful seating area for anyone who wants to wait while their kids play.

I also passed a Hello Kitty lounge area where people were waiting to board their flights.

caption Once again, the ceilings were covered with a cloud design. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

The lounge was decorated with more Sanrio artwork, pink couches, and even a ceiling covered in cartoon clouds.

As with most airport lounges, this one was complete with plenty of outlets for people to charge their devices.

Before finally leaving the airport, I noticed a map covered in Hello Kitty’s face.

caption This was the cutest airport lounge I’d ever seen. source Janaki Jitchotvisut for Insider

The map featured times around the world and the wall also had a few colorful faux phone booths for anyone who wanted to make a call.

And after I left this gate area, my Sanrio journey was complete. Unfortunately, the rest of the airport wasn’t nearly as pink (or cute).

Read More: