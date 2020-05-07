I tasted all 15 flavors of Spam, and there’s only one that beats the original

caption I ate all 15 flavors of Spam in one day, and it was disappointing and delightful. source Lucien Formichella for Insider

Spam is quite divisive, but the canned meat is a delicacy to many and I enjoy eating the original with egg fried rice.

To see which Spam flavor is the best, I tried all 15 varieties, which range from turkey Spam to Spam with black pepper.

My least favorite was Spam with cheese, which looked really unappetizing and tasted extra processed.

The only flavor that was better than the original was Spam with tocino seasoning, which tasted sweet, spicy, and delicious.

Spam might be the most divisive meat product around, but you may not be familiar with its wide range of flavors.

As someone who enjoys the canned meat, I wanted to see what the other versions tasted like and if any of them could top classic Spam. As it turns out, only one worthy flavor beats the original.

Here’s what it was like trying all 15 flavors of Spam and ranking them.

Let’s start with some of Spam’s backstory since the canned meat dates back a few decades.

caption Spam is a cured meat product.

As both a Depression-era meal and a delicacy, Hormel’s iconic Spam has a duality that’s important to understand.

Spam first gained popularity toward the end of the Great Depression in the 1930s, when it was marketed as a cheap alternative to fresh meat. It was also a smart way for meat-production companies, like Hormel, to use up its less-profitable cuts of pork.

After some marketing, people liked the canned meat well enough – and during World War II, Spam became a filling, sustainable, and cheap army provision that America sent to troops in the Pacific.

Luckily for all of us, Spam later became a respected, beloved staple in Hawaii. Two of the main reasons it became so popular is that transporting fresh food to an island was tricky back then, and Spam pairs really well with rice – a staple of the Hawaiian diet, which is heavily influenced by Asian cultures.

From there, it has slowly started gaining more popularity throughout the US, too, and it can now be found in grocery stores around the globe.

Before embarking on my taste test, I whipped up a batch of egg fried rice.

caption I think Spam pairs well with egg and rice.

Spam isn’t really meant to be eaten plain, so I followed a recipe for egg fried rice (boil the rice, then fry it up with a little garlic while stirring in two eggs) from a buddy and fellow Spam lover. It provided an excellent control side dish for my test.

Each can of Spam costs around $3 on the brand’s official website, and I decided to break up my thoughts on each flavor into two parts: first impressions and overall review.

Spam is often maligned because of the way it looks, and I wanted to see if the visuals had any impact on my taste-based review.

Here is my ranking of all of the Spam flavors, from worst to best:

Upon first glance, Spam with cheese wasn’t exactly appealing, but I was optimistic.

caption Spam with cheese.

First impression: I am actually afraid of this one. I guess this is kind of like the inside of a ham and cheese sandwich, but there’s a weird blob on the side of the Spam block – it’s either fat or cheese – that I just don’t want to interact with.

It feels like I’m opening Pandora’s box, knowing full well that something terrible is going to come out of it. With that being said, I’m sure it’s going to be my favorite somehow. After all, you can’t go wrong with ham and cheese … right?

This flavor wasn’t exactly terrible, but the cheese had a plastic flavor I couldn’t ignore.

caption Spam with cheese was my least favorite flavor of the ones I tried.

Review: This had an aftertaste that I can only describe as processed. Still, it wasn’t as terrible as I expected it to be based on how it looked.

The saving grace was that I didn’t get very much of the plastic-tasting cheese in my slice, so I was able to mask the flavor with rice. I think it’s fine to eat a little bit of this at a time, but I wouldn’t recommend it as a key component of a meal.

The hickory-smoke-flavored Spam wasn’t my first choice, but it sounded pretty good.

caption Hickory-smoke-flavored Spam.

First impression: Hickory smoke doesn’t really interest me as a flavor – but there’s no reason why this shouldn’t taste decent.

Spam really got the smoky flavor in the can, but it was not very good.

caption I could taste the smoked hickory, but I kind of wish I didn’t.

Review: This tasted like whatever the Spam factory version of liquid smoke is, and it was overpowering. The smoky taste didn’t enhance anything and it made me want to drink some water.

With that said, I’ve spent my whole life watching professional grillers on the Food Network try and tell me how to “seal in the smoky flavor,” and this can of Spam delivered in that respect.

I was extremely dubious about this flavor because Spam is just not meant to be “lite.”

caption Spam lite.

First impression: Can Spam really be lite? It’s not exactly designed to be a low-fat, low-calorie, low-sodium dish. I feel like this version is risking losing all of the things that makes Spam flavorful in the first place.

Regardless of the taste, I fundamentally hate this concept.

This mostly tasted like original Spam, but that angered instead of impressed me.

caption As a fan of Spam, I can’t get behind this one.

Review: The difference in taste was negligible. I don’t know how they made this taste like the original, and I don’t particularly like that they did.

Here’s the thing, though, if you’re going to eat Spam, go all in and eat Spam. If you want to be healthier, try eating something that’s not processed, canned meat. As a Spam lover, I cannot, in good conscience, rank this one highly.

If this was an old-timey cartoon, I’d be sneezing as soon as I opened the Spam with black pepper.

caption Spam with black pepper.

First impression: I feel like this flavor is going to be overwhelming, which makes me sad because I love pepper.

With that said, salt and pepper is a classic, perfect combination, and there’s a lot of salt in Spam. Maybe the two will equal out and achieve perfect balance together.

The flavor of the pepper was too overwhelming.

caption I wish this flavor had half of the amount of pepper.

Review: If I could cut the amount of pepper in half, this flavor would have been awesome. In reality, pepper totally overpowered my taste buds the way being on the phone, typing on the computer, and watching TV all while listening to music overwhelms the senses.

The hot and spicy Spam kind of smelled like plastic.

caption Hot and spicy Spam.

First impression: If somebody wants to explain the difference between “hot” and “spicy” to me, I’d really appreciate it. I think “spicy” translates to seasoning, and “hot” translates to “please extinguish my mouth.”

This had a slightly more plastic smell than the other flavors, and I’d perhaps be more trusting if it was a collaboration with Tabasco or a different, recognizable brand of hot sauce.

This flavor was legitimately hot, and it might be good in a larger dish.

caption This Spam was, indeed, spicy.

Review: This was far and above the hottest flavor. Frankly, it tasted like the entire chunk of Spam was soaked in hot sauce.

This flavor may not have a place in a “Hot Ones” compilation video, but it’s closer than you’d think. I genuinely didn’t expect to need a drink of water after just a few bites.

I really couldn’t see myself sitting down for a meal of only hot and spicy Spam because it’s a little one-note. Still, you may consider using it as an ingredient in a larger dish – perchance some sort of Midwestern casserole.

I love bacon, but I could see Spam with real Hormel bacon being too much of a good thing.

caption Spam with real Hormel bacon.

First impression: I’m pretty excited about this one, but I think it has the potential to be too much of a good thing. It’s essentially pork with more pork, and I could see that getting old.

Overall, I don’t think bacon will elevate the flavor of the Spam all that much. I’m predicting this is going to be middle-of-the-road.

I would definitely eat this with some eggs.

caption This Spam seemed like a great breakfast option.

Review: As expected, this flavor tasted like bacon. It was kind of hard to rank this one because I could see it moving up in the polls if served with eggs and a little cheese.

Overall, if I wanted bacon and got Spam I’d be disappointed and if I wanted Spam and got bacon I’d also be kind of bummed. This doesn’t seem like a great compromise.

I just don’t know how often I’d be in the mood for this specific flavor.

Turkey isn’t as good as ham, but I expected oven-roasted turkey Spam to be a solid flavor.

caption Oven-roasted turkey Spam.

First impression: I don’t like turkey as much as ham – you really gotta dress it up to make it taste nice – but it’s pretty good, so I’m willing to believe in this flavor.

It smelled about the same as original Spam but has more juices, which I don’t love.

It wasn’t terrible, but I did feel like I was missing out.

caption This Spam had a bland, turkey flavor but it wasn’t bad.

Review: It was not my favorite, but was not terrible either. This flavor felt like it was missing a pinch of salt, which is surprising considering Spam is known to be quite salty.

The turkey flavor, which Hormel nailed, was just a little bland and uninteresting. Used correctly in a sandwich, or even just paired with mustard, this could be really good.

Jalapeno Spam sounded pretty good, but seeing a pepper in it was disconcerting.

caption Jalapeno Spam.

First impression: This should be pretty good, but something is giving me pause. After a moment, I realized that jalapeno is the only type of produce in this whole Spam collection.

Seeing something green among all the pink put me a little on edge. Reservations aside, it smells OK, and I think the two flavors will go well together.

Unsurprisingly, this tasted like Spam and jalapeno.

caption I’d rather add my own, fresh jalapenos to Spam.

Review: It really tasted like Hormel added jalapeno to Spam, which is exactly what was promised on the label.

If you like the sound of that, you’ll probably like this. If not, then get something else. I’m sorry there’s no better description.

Some of the other spice combinations had better flavor, but this was solid. The thing that really pulls this one down in my rankings is I’d rather add my own jalapenos to a dish.

Condiments are personal, and I don’t think Hormel has my best interests at heart in that department.

I love chorizo, so I couldn’t wait to try Spam with chorizo seasoning.

caption Spam with chorizo seasoning.

First impression: When I surveyed the cans as a group, I had the highest hopes for this one. Chorizo seasoning can’t be that hard to replicate and it should, ideally, make anything taste better.

These high hopes diminished slightly after actually looking at the Spam out of its can. Still, I expect it to be a more flavorful version of the original, and it smells that way.

It didn’t quite meet my lofty expectations, but I enjoyed it nonetheless.

caption Chorizo Spam let me down, but I still liked it.

Review: This was tasty, but not exactly what I had hoped for. I never thought I’d describe chorizo seasoning as “vanilla.”

It was like somebody accidentally knocked a dash of chili powder into a vat of Spam and called it chorizo. I also didn’t get that truly salty taste of the original Spam that some people love, and others can’t tolerate.

However, it was good overall. It paired well with the rice and added a little kick that left my tongue (slightly) tingly.

I’d be surprised if teriyaki Spam is anything less than great.

caption Teriyaki Spam.

First impression: I’m really excited about this one. Teriyaki sauce makes everything better and I think the sweetness is going to compliment the salty Spam nicely.

The combination was good, but not quite what I wanted it to be.

caption I think I may have hyped up teriyaki Spam too much.

Review: I’m a little disappointed that the flavors didn’t blend together that well, but I still enjoyed this variety. Maybe I hyped it up too much?

Sweet and salty is a great combination, but this tasted more like Spam in teriyaki sauce rather than a teriyaki-flavored Spam.

I don’t understand how Hormel could make Spam with 25% less sodium.

caption Spam with 25% less sodium.

First impression: I don’t know how Hormel can make a processed, canned meat with less sodium still resemble and smell like the original. I’m sure that this will taste exactly the same as the original, and I’ll be left wondering what exactly I put in my body.

There’s something to be said for the fact that less sodium means I can feel better about eating more Spam.

caption The lower-sodium Spam impressed me quite a bit.

Review: The flavor of this lower-sodium Spam was slightly milder than the original but still delicious.

For me, this feels slightly more forgivable than the lite Spam because having less sodium really makes me feel like I could consume more of the meat in one sitting without being concerned about my health.

Still, there’s something that doesn’t feel right about this Spam. Eating this for the reduced sodium feels like watching an anger-management coach tell their clients to shout instead of yell.

The smell of the garlic Spam was unsettling.

caption Garlic Spam.

First impression: I honestly don’t want to try this after smelling it. There’s no good description I can give without grossing people out to the point of not wanting to read.

Instead, I’ll just say it smells like if my dad’s garlic shrimp and pasta had gotten left in the back of the refrigerator for a few weeks (there, I did it).

Before opening this, I had high hopes as a proud, Italian garlic lover. Now, after smelling it, I am afraid to try this one.

Smells can be quite deceiving — I liked this one a lot.

caption I really enjoyed the garlic Spam.

Review: This was the biggest surprise in the collection. Dare I call it one of my favorite flavors? The garlic in the Spam tasted perfectly sautéed and vaguely reminded me of a tasty Italian pasta dish.

I would totally eat it again, but only if I don’t have to smell it right out of the can and somebody else cooks it for me.

The Spam with Portuguese sausage seasoning smells like my favorite soup, which is a good sign.

caption Spam with Portuguese sausage seasoning.

First impression: I’m not sure what this should taste like, but it smells like Italian wedding soup, which is lovely.

It’s kind of concerning how this will be my first experience with Portuguese sausage. It makes me wonder – Do the Portuguese feel about this flavored Spam the way true Italians feel about Olive Garden?

Can a Spam flavor be described as robust? If so, that’s what this one is.

caption Spam with Portuguese sausage seasoning was so flavorful.

Review: This had a nice amount of spice, and gave me the urge to eat it with pineapple to create a nice sweet and spicy balance.

I also learned that Portuguese sausage is traditionally seasoned with garlic and paprika. so I looked for those flavors in this Spam. I didn’t taste the garlic, but I did feel the paprika.

This was better than the chorizo flavor (the closest comparison I could think of) because the flavor was more robust. It tasted like a real sausage.

Few things taste better than classic Spam.

caption I already know I love the original Spam.

First impression: There is none. I already know I love this.

I still love the classic Spam, even after trying all of its brother and sister flavors.

caption “Lovely Spam! Wonderful Spam Spa-a-a-a-a-a-a-am.”

Review: I love everything about Spam, from the slightly unsettling aroma that it has uncooked, to the unique (take that however you will) flavor.

It tastes like the crispiest part of bacon when cooked right, but with more salt somehow.

Spam with tocino seasoning seems like it will taste like sweet bacon, so it should be good.

caption Spam with tocino seasoning.

First impression: I learned “tocino” translates to “bacon” in Spanish and that tocino is a sweet, quintessential Filipino breakfast meat.

I’m curious to see if this tastes sweeter than the Spam with real Hormel bacon.

Other than that, my first impression is the same as it was for the bacon flavor: I’m pretty excited about this one, but I think it has the potential to be too much of a good thing.

Spam with tocino seasoning is the only flavor I’d choose over original Spam.

caption Spam with tocino seasoning is incredible.

Review: This is, without a doubt, the best Spam I tried. It had an almost caramelized flavor that enhanced the Spam instead of dominating it.

The only thing I can compare this flavor to is a delicious glazed ham. This is the only Spam I had a second slice of and I could see myself enjoying this with some eggs in the morning or even just eating it plain.

