PHOTOS: I visited Singapore’s first robot hawker restaurant – and it’s perfect for introverts

Singapore's first robotic hawker restaurant opens at Frasers Tower.

Tech start-up Epic Food and Beverage has launched Singapore’s first robotic concept restaurant “Hawkee”, where robots will cook your favourite hawker dishes starting from S$6 (USD$4.36).

There are 18 menu items and the restaurant claims that each dish will be ready within five minutes. The fully automated restaurant is located on the second floor of Frasers Tower, which faces Amoy Street Food Centre. It can seat 90 people.

There are 18 items available on the Hawkee menu ranging from S$6 (USD$4.36) to S$18.90 (USD$13.73). Business Insider

Hawkee is open from 11am to 8pm from Monday to Friday and 11am to 2.30pm on Saturday, and is closed on Sundays.

Hawkee has a total of 10 robo-chefs, all assembled and engineered locally, and uses one for every dish. However, there is a team of eight to nine Hawkee staff running the robots, and they handle the food preparation and plating as well.

Here’s what it’s like inside:

Once you walk in, you will see several TV screens, as well as the “Take Away” collection point,

caption Very modern and sleek look. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Next, there is a spacious seating area featuring marble table tops and sleek black and white chairs.

caption There are also bar tables at the back, with a view overlooking the street below and Amoy Street Food Centre. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

There’s also a tray return point in the corner where you can leave your tray after you are done with your food.

caption Remember to return your trays! source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Here comes the fun part, ordering your food! After selecting dining in or taking out, you will have to enter the number of people that you are ordering for.

caption You order at one of the four electronic kiosks located at the front of the store. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Choose what you like from the “Signatures” or “Special” menu tabs (or both!)

caption There are many different items to choose from, including local favourites like “Char Kway Teow” and “Mala Xiang Guo”. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

You can order an extra side of steamed rice, or proceed to get a drink. However, only canned drinks and mineral water are available for now.

caption Not a lot to choose from. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Before proceeding to checkout, you can upsize your meal or opt for no spice.

caption Hawkee only accepts one payment method for now. After paying, you will receive a receipt from the kiosk. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

After getting your queue number from the kiosk, just wait for it to chime on the TV screen.

caption You will find your number on your receipt under the “queue number” column, and the “box” column will tell you where your pickup point is. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

The collection point is located near the seating area.

caption Collect your food depending on where your box is. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

The robo-chefs will cook up your order in no time.

caption Robochef DIANA cooking up a serving of hokkien mee. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

And voila! Your favourite hawker dish, complete with the signature wok-hei flavour.

caption A Hawkee staff holds a plate at the bottom of the robot to collect the Hokkien mee. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

According to Hawkee, swift robotic cooking allows for higher precision in cooking dishes and better protects against food contamination.

The benefits of automation from modern technology. Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

There was no need for human interaction throughout the whole Hawkee experience.

Epic Food and Beverage’s statement on Tuesday stated that Hawkee was created as an automated solution for hawkers to immortalise hawker culture.

CEO and co-founder of Epic Food and Beverage, Jaromel Gee, added that the use of robotic cooking and artificial intelligence will “preserve the art of hawker culture and uphold the recipe, consistency and ultimately the art form of hawker cooking.”

