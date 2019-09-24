PHOTOS: I visited Singapore’s first robot hawker restaurant – and it’s perfect for introverts

- Business Insider
Tech start-up Epic Food and Beverage has launched Singapore’s first robotic concept restaurant “Hawkee”, where robots will cook your favourite hawker dishes starting from S$6 (USD$4.36).
There are 18 menu items and the restaurant claims that each dish will be ready within five minutes. The fully automated restaurant is located on the second floor of Frasers Tower, which faces Amoy Street Food Centre. It can seat 90 people.
Hawkee is open from 11am to 8pm from Monday to Friday and 11am to 2.30pm on Saturday, and is closed on Sundays.
Hawkee has a total of 10 robo-chefs, all assembled and engineered locally, and uses one for every dish. However, there is a team of eight to nine Hawkee staff running the robots, and they handle the food preparation and plating as well.
Here’s what it’s like inside:
Once you walk in, you will see several TV screens, as well as the “Take Away” collection point,
Next, there is a spacious seating area featuring marble table tops and sleek black and white chairs.
There’s also a tray return point in the corner where you can leave your tray after you are done with your food.
Here comes the fun part, ordering your food! After selecting dining in or taking out, you will have to enter the number of people that you are ordering for.
Choose what you like from the “Signatures” or “Special” menu tabs (or both!)
You can order an extra side of steamed rice, or proceed to get a drink. However, only canned drinks and mineral water are available for now.
Before proceeding to checkout, you can upsize your meal or opt for no spice.
After getting your queue number from the kiosk, just wait for it to chime on the TV screen.
The collection point is located near the seating area.
The robo-chefs will cook up your order in no time.
And voila! Your favourite hawker dish, complete with the signature wok-hei flavour.
According to Hawkee, swift robotic cooking allows for higher precision in cooking dishes and better protects against food contamination.
- Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith
There was no need for human interaction throughout the whole Hawkee experience.
Epic Food and Beverage’s statement on Tuesday stated that Hawkee was created as an automated solution for hawkers to immortalise hawker culture.
CEO and co-founder of Epic Food and Beverage, Jaromel Gee, added that the use of robotic cooking and artificial intelligence will “preserve the art of hawker culture and uphold the recipe, consistency and ultimately the art form of hawker cooking.”
