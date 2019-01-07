PHOTOS: I visited the world’s first cafe dedicated to Internet sensation Pusheen the Cat – and it was every bit as purr-fect as promised

- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Ever visited a hyped-up cafe, only to find out the food’s terrible and everything’s a gimmick?
Well, I’m here to tell you this isn’t going to happen at the Pusheen cafe, the world’s first pop-up cafe themed after the famous kitty.
Since being created by American couple Claire Belton and Andrew Duff in 2010, Pusheen has spawned an entire franchise of books, films and merchandise, including tie-ups with brands like H&M, Primark and ArtBox.
When I visited on Saturday (Jan 5), I was blown away at how closely it resembled artist’s impressions provided in December last year.
Here’s what it was like inside:
Let’s start with the cafe entrance per the promo photo:
- Kumoya
… and here it is in real life.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Outisde the cafe was a photo spot perfect for Instagram.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
There was a claw machine offering the chance to snag plushies of Stormy (Pusheen’s sister) and Pusheen dressed like a unicorn.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Here’s the interior that was promised:
- Kumoya
… and here’s the interior in real life, delivered exactly as pictured.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
There were pink and mint green buntings hanging from the ceiling, and large Pusheen cutouts along the walls.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
The narrow cafe sits about 40 people. Kumoya founder Koh said that he had already received several emails from Pusheen fans in the US anxious to reserve seats.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
The walls on the right side of the cafe were decorated with a large Pusheen cutout and a sprinkles pattern.
Even the kitchen area had Pusheen-themed decorations, featuring the kitty frolicking with a burger, doughnut, cupcake, cookie and fries.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
The dessert-making station had a large logo specially designed to commemorate Pusheen’s collaboration with Kumoya, featuring the cat clutching a pink and white cupcake.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
There were details like Pusheen figurines on the coffee maker.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
The tables came in two colours – pink or mint green – with Pusheen designs acting as placemats.
The menu was covered in illustrated sprinkles, with the commemorative logo on the front.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
The (very collectible but sadly not for sale) menu was covered in cute Pusheen illustrations, courtesy of Belton.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Apart from food, there’s also a section about the Internet-famous cat.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
On to the main event: the food, which looked almost exactly like it did in the promotional photos.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
First was the “Pusheen-loves-pasta” truffle aglio olio, with fish-shaped carrots and cheese cut into the shape of a cat’s face.
In this case: Expectation = Reality.
- Kumoya/Rachel Genevieve Chia
Next up: the ‘Pusheen-in-a-bun” shrimp burger, which came with charcoal burger buns and sesame mayonnaise.
- Kumoya/Rachel Genevieve Chia
There was also the adorable “Pusheen cat nap”, featuring a sleepy kitty made out of bamboo charcoal rice.
- Kumoya/Rachel Genevieve Chia
It really did look like Pusheen, and tasted the best out of all the mains. The portion was filling.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
There was also an additional dish not previously featured in the promo pics: A curry rice dish with Pusheen sitting in a cup.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
On to the drinks, which also exceeded expectations in both appearance and taste. The “Pusheenicorn Pretty-in-Pink” peach soda was surprisingly tasty and not as diabetic as it looked.
- Kumoya/Rachel Genevieve Chia
Another home run was the strawberry cheesecake frappe, which tasted exactly like its namesake.
Despite the name, it wasn’t cloyingly sweet. Again, it looked very similar to what was promised, and came in a substantial serving.
- Kumoya/Rachel Genevieve Chia
The desserts were by far the most Insta-worthy, although sadly they fell short on taste.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
First up was the “fruitcake burger”, made of sponge cake, kiwi and strawberry slices, alongside fries made of biscuits with salt.
The sweet and salty combination was nice, but the Pusheen macaron atop the burger tasted hard and dry.
- Kumoya/Rachel Genevieve Chia
There was also the “Cat-on-a-cloud Floating Joy” parfait, with a swirl of lychee-flavoured soft serve.
There were a tad too many sugary items in this for one person to tackle, but kudos for a near perfect match to the menu photo.
- Kumoya/Rachel Genevieve Chia
Last was the most delicious dessert of all: the “Pusheen-in-a-box” cookies-and-cream lava cake with a Pusheen cookie sitting in a box, just the way cats do.
For some reason, this dish didn’t taste as sweet as the rest of the desserts, and the lava cake paired well with the soft serve.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
There was also a small section of the cafe selling Pusheen merchandise, though none of the items were cafe-exclusive.
- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Overall, this cafe is a gem for Pusheen fans – it manages to live up to its promises about the food’s appearance, and most of it tasted pretty great, too.
Often, Insta-worthy dishes fall short on taste, but I was impressed by the way the cafe managed to put out plate after plate of impeccably arranged, tasty food. While some character cafes may slap a cutout on a toothpick and call it a day, this cafe tried harder than usual to incorporate elements of the character in the decor and dishes.
Perhaps because of the plating required, one thing to note is that the dishes took a long time to serve. Also, the cafe is rather small, so Pusheen fans looking to visit may find themselves in for quite a wait for both seats and food.
