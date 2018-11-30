Inside Eurostar’s business lounge at London’s St Pancras train station, which has a free cocktail bar with its own brand of gin

- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
- The Eurostar is the high-speed train that links London to European cities like Paris and Amsterdam.
- On a recent weekend trip to Paris, I checked out Eurostar’s newly revamped lounge for Business Premier passengers at London’s St. Pancras International.
- It was pretty luxurious – and even has a free cocktail bar with its own brand of gin.
The Eurostar, the high-speed train that links London to European cities like Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Marseille, is arguably one of the best ways to travel – especially in business class.
Called “Business Premier,” passengers travelling in this cabin are treated to express check-in and complimentary drinks and fine dining on board, as well as access to a lounge which was recently given a shiny new cocktail bar.
Read more: I drank at the best bar in the world, and I was surprised by one thing
On a recent weekend trip to Paris, I checked out the new business lounge at London’s St. Pancras International.
Here’s what it’s like inside.
The Eurostar, the high-speed train that links London to European cities like Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Marseille, is arguably one of the best ways to travel — especially in business class, where the experience starts before you even get on board.
After getting through security and passport control, Business Premier passengers can turn right for the brick-exterior entrance to the two-floor business lounge.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
The first floor is sleek and stylish, with glass, exposed brick, and blues and greys.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
There are subtle gold accents everywhere.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
Turn left, and you’ll find a more basic area to eat and work (there’s complimentary WiFi throughout).
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
Here’s what was on offer in terms of food and drink on the main floor.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
On both floors, there’s a wide selection of complimentary newspapers…
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
…And magazines. There was also a fridge full of cold water bottles.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
This impressive spiral staircase leads you to the second floor — but there’s also a lift.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
Upstairs, things were quieter than the first floor, which was a bit buzzy for 11 a.m. on a Friday.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
This is the perfect place to catch up on some work or get some reading done.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
There’s even a printer on hand.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
The seats — which look a bit like you’re already on the train — are really comfy.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
There’s also an impressive-looking chandelier at the end of the hallway above another staircase.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
The highlight, however, is the newly-opened fully-serviced cocktail bar, which was unfortunately closed since it was still morning when we visited. It comes complete with a circular black and gold design with pretty plush-looking velvet chairs.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
Here’s how it looks when it’s fully stocked.
- source
- Eurostar
It offers passengers complimentary cocktails — and a G&T menu featuring booze from across the continent — designed by the London Cocktail Club, including a bespoke drink designed by Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc OBE.
- source
- Eurostar
Eurostar even has its own gin, Toujours 21, which fuses French botanicals and honey from the Kent countryside.
- source
- Eurostar
Even though there was no cocktail bar in the morning, there was a fully stocked drinks fridge upstairs with juice, other soft drinks, and beer.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
There was also a selection of wine and spirits available.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
Since it was time for a late breakfast, we browsed the selection of crackers and savoury snacks…
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
…And sweet treats…
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
…Before settling on some pastries, fruit, yogurt, toast, and jam. We were headed to Paris, after all.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
The machine-made coffee was pretty good, too.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
Before boarding, I loaded up on complimentary magazines like Vogue and Cereal, which are usually pretty expensive to buy in the store before you travel.
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider
We even managed to get the friendly staff to bring us a glass of Champagne before our train arrived. Bon voyage!
- source
- Alison Millington / Business Insider