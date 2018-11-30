Inside Eurostar’s business lounge at London’s St Pancras train station, which has a free cocktail bar with its own brand of gin

caption We even got the staff to bring us some Champagne. source Alison Millington / Business Insider

The Eurostar is the high-speed train that links London to European cities like Paris and Amsterdam.

On a recent weekend trip to Paris, I checked out Eurostar's newly revamped lounge for Business Premier passengers at London's St. Pancras International.

It was pretty luxurious – and even has a free cocktail bar with its own brand of gin.

The Eurostar, the high-speed train that links London to European cities like Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Marseille, is arguably one of the best ways to travel – especially in business class.

Called “Business Premier,” passengers travelling in this cabin are treated to express check-in and complimentary drinks and fine dining on board, as well as access to a lounge which was recently given a shiny new cocktail bar.

On a recent weekend trip to Paris, I checked out the new business lounge at London’s St. Pancras International.

Here’s what it’s like inside.

After getting through security and passport control, Business Premier passengers can turn right for the brick-exterior entrance to the two-floor business lounge.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

The first floor is sleek and stylish, with glass, exposed brick, and blues and greys.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

There are subtle gold accents everywhere.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

Turn left, and you’ll find a more basic area to eat and work (there’s complimentary WiFi throughout).

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

Here’s what was on offer in terms of food and drink on the main floor.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

On both floors, there’s a wide selection of complimentary newspapers…

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

…And magazines. There was also a fridge full of cold water bottles.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

This impressive spiral staircase leads you to the second floor — but there’s also a lift.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

Upstairs, things were quieter than the first floor, which was a bit buzzy for 11 a.m. on a Friday.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

This is the perfect place to catch up on some work or get some reading done.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

There’s even a printer on hand.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

The seats — which look a bit like you’re already on the train — are really comfy.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

There’s also an impressive-looking chandelier at the end of the hallway above another staircase.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

The highlight, however, is the newly-opened fully-serviced cocktail bar, which was unfortunately closed since it was still morning when we visited. It comes complete with a circular black and gold design with pretty plush-looking velvet chairs.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

Here’s how it looks when it’s fully stocked.

source Eurostar

It offers passengers complimentary cocktails — and a G&T menu featuring booze from across the continent — designed by the London Cocktail Club, including a bespoke drink designed by Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc OBE.

source Eurostar

Eurostar even has its own gin, Toujours 21, which fuses French botanicals and honey from the Kent countryside.

source Eurostar

Even though there was no cocktail bar in the morning, there was a fully stocked drinks fridge upstairs with juice, other soft drinks, and beer.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

There was also a selection of wine and spirits available.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

Since it was time for a late breakfast, we browsed the selection of crackers and savoury snacks…

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

…And sweet treats…

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

…Before settling on some pastries, fruit, yogurt, toast, and jam. We were headed to Paris, after all.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

The machine-made coffee was pretty good, too.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

Before boarding, I loaded up on complimentary magazines like Vogue and Cereal, which are usually pretty expensive to buy in the store before you travel.

source Alison Millington / Business Insider

We even managed to get the friendly staff to bring us a glass of Champagne before our train arrived. Bon voyage!