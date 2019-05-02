A dazzling new photo series gives a rare glimpse inside Huawei’s surreal Shenzen campus

- source
- Kevin Frayer/Getty
- Chinese tech giant Huawei has become the focus of a geopolitical flashpoint in US-China relations.
- At a delicate time for the company, Getty photographer Kevin Frayer was given privileged access to its headquarters outside the Chinese city of Shenzen.
- He observed a sprawling campus, which spans 3.5 square miles and features buildings inspired by European landmarks.
- Home to 25,000 workers, Frayer found employees sleeping in their lunch breaks, taking art classes, and playing ping pong.
Huawei is the second-biggest smartphone maker in the world, and is currently at the heart of a geopolitical fight between the US and China.
America last week threw oil on the fire by blacklisting Huawei, meaning tech companies including Google dramatically severed ties their Chinese counterpart.
As the firestorm around the company has grown, Huawei has opened itself up more to journalists, inviting a number inside its sprawling headquarters. Even the usually reclusive CEO Ren Zhengfei has courted the press in several interviews in recent months.
To this end, a new photo series from Getty photographer Kevin Frayer offers a glimpse inside the embattled firm’s surreal new campus outside of Shenzen, with buildings mimicking European landmarks, pull-out beds so employees can nap in their lunch-breaks, and black swans.
Scroll on for a look inside Huawei.
Huawei’s “Ox Horn” campus is located just outside the city of Shenzen, and houses 25,000 employees.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
The campus spans 3.5 square miles, and the architecture is inspired by European cities.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Streets and boulevards connect the buildings.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
This is part of the Paris area.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
This building is a replica of the Palace of Versailles.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
All in all, the campus is split into 12 “towns” modelling different European cities.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
The buildings range from bright white to red brick.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Some of the “towns” are connected by bridges.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
A man-made lake is overlooked by a replica of Heidelberg castle.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
The lake extends through a huge park.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Black swans glide through the water. They reportedly represent “non-complacency within the corporate culture,” according to CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
The grounds are littered with statues and fountains.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Still under construction is a replica of the Peace Bridge between China and North Korea.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
The buildings are no less opulent on the inside. This is a private dining room.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
And this is a reception with a screen displaying various Huawei products.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
The company provides public transport to the campus. Employees can take a shuttle bus.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Alternatively, the campus has its own system of trains.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Employees can enjoy the sights on their commute in.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Before disembarking for their working day.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
The campus houses a wide range of workers. Here a cybersecurity employee works accompanied by Lego figurines.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
The campus is also home to servers, which need to be attended to by engineers.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Thermal engineers perform heat tests on Huawei equipment.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Then there’s a production line, where workers assemble Huawei devices.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
All the while, employees are monitored by cameras equipped with facial recognition technology.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
The facial recognition tech feeds back to this security display.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Roughly 12 cafeterias are scattered across the huge campus to feed the 25,000 employees, according to CNBC.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Their food is subsidized by Huawei.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Employees can even attend a tea ceremony in one of the on-site cafés.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Apart from eating, it’s common practice for employees to have a lie down during their lunch breaks. Here, a Huawei worker watches a programme on his phone.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Lots of employees like to catch up with their favorite shows this way.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Pool is another break-time option.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Some employees prefer to grab some real shuteye.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Employees nap right next to each other.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
There are lots of other ways for them to unwind, including a Silicon Valley favorite: ping pong.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Or they can head to the basketball court after work.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Others take an art class.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Or read in the staff library.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Employees also take part in team-building exercises, like this one.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
At the end of the day, there is an exodus of employees.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Security guards line up before heading home.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
They can hop back on the train.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
But some employees prefer to take their own transport.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Some employees nod off on the journey home.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty
Back at base, all is quiet.

- Kevin Frayer/Getty