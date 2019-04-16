Haunting photos of the Notre Dame Cathedral’s charred remains show what’s left on the inside

caption Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. source REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Parisian authorities told CNN early Tuesday morning the massive fire that ravaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is contained, hours after the flames first erupted on Monday evening.

Images from the outside of the more than 850-year-old cathedral revealed a roof aflame. Shocking videos captured its iconic spire collapsing.

Photos offer a glimpse of the inside of the cathedral.

The cathedral, an architectural, historical, and artistic wonder, has become a symbol not only for those practicing Catholicism but also to Parisians.

The massive fire that broke out and burned well into the night at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday evening was "completely under control," as of early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Now, several photos offer a glimpse of the inside of the cathedral.

Construction of the Notre Dame Cathedral began in 1163; it took more than a century to build and was finished in the 13th century. The cathedral, an architectural, historical, engineering, and artistic wonder, has become a symbol not only for those practicing Catholicism but also to Parisians and visitors from around the world.

The fire, which is believed to have started in the attic of the cathedral, broke out at around 6:30 p.m. local time Monday. Around 400 firefighters worked to contain the flames; one was seriously injured, officials said.

There is still much that is unknown about the fire, including what started it, and the extent of the damage inside of the cathedral (paintings, sculptures, the organs, and more).

Here’s what photos from the inside of the cathedral show thus far.

Firefighters doused flames from the burning Notre Dame Cathedral as people looked on in Paris on Monday evening

source REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The fire consumed part of the roof, and the iconic spire collapsed due to the fire.

Smoke is seen inside of the cathedral’s nave

source REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A photo from Reuters shows smoke in the nave, known as the main body of the Notre Dame Cathedral. Smoke is visible around the altar.

A closer look at the altar surrounded by smoke

The cross and altar are more visible along with smoke in this photo from the Associated Press.

A view of the entrance to the cathedral

Jordan Fischer, a digital investigative reporter at WUSA, gave a closer look at what can be seen inside of the cathedral:

One of the first photos from the interior of #NotreDame from Reuters' Philippe Wojazer shows the altar's cross illuminated by spotlight, with the Coustous' Pietà seemingly unharmed underneath. The statue was one of the few that avoided mutilation during the French Revolution. pic.twitter.com/xffIWXa1ax — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) April 15, 2019

The glow of flames seen inside of the Notre Dame Cathedral

source REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

A firefighter works to control the flames

According to the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, firefighters managed to rescue some relics from the cathedral, including “linen fabric associated with Saint Louis, the Holy Crown of thorns and the cathedral’s treasury,” The New York Times reported.

Sixteen bronze statues had been removed last week as part of the ongoing renovation work.

A silhouette of the Notre Dame Cathedral against the glow of the fire

The fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said he believed “that the two towers of Notre-Dame have been saved,” referring to the two iconic towers at the front of the cathedral.

“We now consider that the main structure of Notre-Dame has been saved and preserved,” he continued.

As of Tuesday morning local time, some firefighters were leaving the scene, according to CNN.

“The fire is completely under control,” firefighters spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Gabriel Plus said, according to France24. “It is partially extinguished, there are residual fires to put out.”