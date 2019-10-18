PHOTOS: Inside Singapore’s bubble tea exhibition, which has a ball pit, giant cups, and a private jet with boba ‘champagne’

- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Someone ingenious has finally combined Singapore millennials’ two favourite things: Instagram and bubble tea.
A photogenic pop-up exhibit celebrating the sweet drink, created by local startup El Masno, is launching here on Saturday (Oct 19), with plans to go to other Asian countries afterwards.
Business Insider visited the event at a media preview on Tuesday (Oct 15). Here’s what it was like inside:
Attention, boba lovers: Singapore’s first-ever bubble tea-themed exhibition, The Bubble Tea Factory, is opening at *Scape this Saturday (Oct 19).
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The exhibition, which runs until Dec 18, costs S$24 for weekday entry and S$28 for weekends and public holidays.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Tickets are sold at the entrance counter, which was painted a lurid shade of Barbie pink.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Much like at a bubble tea stall, people milled around the counter waiting for their ticket number to be called.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Every visitor got a pack of eight game cards, which could be exchanged for snacks, a drink, and a mystery gift (only for lucky winners).
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The exhibit’s first room was largely empty, except for a conveyor belt with plastic purple balls going round and round.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
In line with the factory theme, the setup was meant to look like a taro boba production plant.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
To get to the next room, I had to walk through a dark corridor with glittering lights that looked a bit like the Matrix.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
It opened into a room of what I thought were popsicles, but turned out to be upside-down bubble tea cups with neon straws.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Other corners of the room also featured the upside-down cups.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
A loud fan in each of the cups kept blowing tapioca “pearls” (black plastic balls) inside them up and down.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The next room was toilet-themed, and featured an Instagram must: a neon sign. Paper money was scattered everywhere.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The influencers in our group rushed to the gold bathtub and started staging pictures straight away.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Meanwhile, I wondered who stuffed money into the toilet bowl.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Inside
I poked around and found a secret room hidden behind a mirror in the fake toilet.
It was filled with glowing boba balls that changed colour every minute, and reminded me of Japan’s teamLab exhibit.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
I left the money-filled toilet and walked right into another room built for Insta pictures.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There was a small room for people to recreate the iconic scene from Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball video…
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
… and another with a bubble tea IV drip, whose pop culture reference went right over my head.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Beside it was a giant bubble tea cup people could pose in.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There was a snacks corner where hungry visitors could get a cup of bubble tea popcorn or brown sugar broad beans.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There were nice touches, like boba dustbins…
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
… and bubble tea flavour pipes on the ceiling.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The next room offered a choice of three doors: Grumpy, Joyful, and YOLO.
- source
- The Bubble Tea Factory
The Grumpy door opened to wallpaper of grumpy cats drinking boba.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The YOLO door had bubble tea wallpaper.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The Joyful door opened into another room…
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
… which was filled with confetti coming down from the ceiling.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
On to the main event: a pool-themed ball pit filled with over 100,000 “taro pearls”.
- source
- The Bubble Tea Factory
This was, without question, the most popular room in the entire exhibition.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
People swarmed around the end of the ball pit to snap pictures of themselves with a punny neon sign that read: “Tarobly Cute”.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
After wading back out of the ball pit, I joined the queue for some brown sugar bubble tea from Taiwanese brand Jenjudan.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Beside the drinks area was a see-saw for more Instagram pictures.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Leading into the last room was a waiting area loosely designed to resemble an airport terminal.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
When it was my turn, a staff member welcomed me aboard “Air Bubble Tea”: a room decked out to look like the inside of a private jet.
- source
- The Bubble Tea Factory
People were happily posing for pictures of themselves sipping bubble tea “champagne”.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Animated videos of the “Milk-tea Way” were playing outside the jet’s “windows”.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
I was disappointed to find out the “champagne” wasn’t real – it was made of plastic.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The final room had pieces of paper where customers could write feedback about the exhibit.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There was also a photo machine for people to print out their Instagram snaps for free.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The Polaroid-looking prints came with a bubble tea border.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Back at the entrance, I found a small crowd gathered around the gift shop, which sold a bubble tea-themed items like cups, keychains and pouches.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
I really liked the bubble tea earrings.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There were also a couple of bubble tea snacks, including the popcorn and broad beans from the snack counter earlier.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
And last, a freezer full of bubble tea ice cream.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Overall, most of the 7,000 sqft exhibit felt like it was built purely for Instagram – but that’s not a bad thing.
Knowing the millennial and Gen Z “bbt” fandom, it’s probably what they want and enjoy anyway.
- source
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The exhibition might have started off with a factory theme, but lost it after the first room.
Most of the rooms weren’t connected by any obvious theme either, but they were all super Instagrammable – and would probably be enough to stock any millennial’s feed with enviable pictures for weeks.
Read also:
-
Singapore among world’s 10 most-Instagrammable cities of 2019 for millennials – here are the places and cafes that got it on the list
-
Giant slides and a 30m-high ferris wheel with photobooth pods – here’s a peek inside Marquee, Singapore’s biggest and most Instagrammable nightclub
-
A mini-golf bar packed with pop culture references is opening in Clarke Quay – and it’s absolutely made for Insta