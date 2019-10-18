PHOTOS: Inside Singapore’s bubble tea exhibition, which has a ball pit, giant cups, and a private jet with boba ‘champagne’

The whole place was obviously built for Instagram – but that’s not a bad thing. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Someone ingenious has finally combined Singapore millennials’ two favourite things: Instagram and bubble tea.

A photogenic pop-up exhibit celebrating the sweet drink, created by local startup El Masno, is launching here on Saturday (Oct 19), with plans to go to other Asian countries afterwards.

Business Insider visited the event at a media preview on Tuesday (Oct 15). Here’s what it was like inside:

Attention, boba lovers: Singapore’s first-ever bubble tea-themed exhibition, The Bubble Tea Factory, is opening at *Scape this Saturday (Oct 19).

caption Entry is free for the first 1,000 in line at 12pm on Oct 19. Expect insane queues. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The exhibition, which runs until Dec 18, costs S$24 for weekday entry and S$28 for weekends and public holidays.

caption It’s open on weekdays (4pm to 10pm) and weekends (10am to 10pm). source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Tickets are sold at the entrance counter, which was painted a lurid shade of Barbie pink.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Much like at a bubble tea stall, people milled around the counter waiting for their ticket number to be called.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Every visitor got a pack of eight game cards, which could be exchanged for snacks, a drink, and a mystery gift (only for lucky winners).

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The exhibit’s first room was largely empty, except for a conveyor belt with plastic purple balls going round and round.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

In line with the factory theme, the setup was meant to look like a taro boba production plant.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

To get to the next room, I had to walk through a dark corridor with glittering lights that looked a bit like the Matrix.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

It opened into a room of what I thought were popsicles, but turned out to be upside-down bubble tea cups with neon straws.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Other corners of the room also featured the upside-down cups.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

A loud fan in each of the cups kept blowing tapioca “pearls” (black plastic balls) inside them up and down.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The next room was toilet-themed, and featured an Instagram must: a neon sign. Paper money was scattered everywhere.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The influencers in our group rushed to the gold bathtub and started staging pictures straight away.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Meanwhile, I wondered who stuffed money into the toilet bowl.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Inside

I poked around and found a secret room hidden behind a mirror in the fake toilet.

It was filled with glowing boba balls that changed colour every minute, and reminded me of Japan’s teamLab exhibit.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I left the money-filled toilet and walked right into another room built for Insta pictures.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There was a small room for people to recreate the iconic scene from Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball video…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… and another with a bubble tea IV drip, whose pop culture reference went right over my head.

caption Grey’s Anatomy? ER? A Super Junior music video? Someone help me. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Beside it was a giant bubble tea cup people could pose in.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There was a snacks corner where hungry visitors could get a cup of bubble tea popcorn or brown sugar broad beans.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There were nice touches, like boba dustbins…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… and bubble tea flavour pipes on the ceiling.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The next room offered a choice of three doors: Grumpy, Joyful, and YOLO.

caption source The Bubble Tea Factory

The Grumpy door opened to wallpaper of grumpy cats drinking boba.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The YOLO door had bubble tea wallpaper.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The Joyful door opened into another room…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… which was filled with confetti coming down from the ceiling.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

On to the main event: a pool-themed ball pit filled with over 100,000 “taro pearls”.

caption Take your shoes off before going in – the bottom of the ball pit is thoughtfully padded. source The Bubble Tea Factory

This was, without question, the most popular room in the entire exhibition.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

People swarmed around the end of the ball pit to snap pictures of themselves with a punny neon sign that read: “Tarobly Cute”.

caption There was a lot of ball-tossing and giggling. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

After wading back out of the ball pit, I joined the queue for some brown sugar bubble tea from Taiwanese brand Jenjudan.

caption The exhibit’s bubble tea vendor changes every few weeks, so the brand of drinks you get depends on your luck. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Beside the drinks area was a see-saw for more Instagram pictures.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Leading into the last room was a waiting area loosely designed to resemble an airport terminal.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

When it was my turn, a staff member welcomed me aboard “Air Bubble Tea”: a room decked out to look like the inside of a private jet.

caption source The Bubble Tea Factory

People were happily posing for pictures of themselves sipping bubble tea “champagne”.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Animated videos of the “Milk-tea Way” were playing outside the jet’s “windows”.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I was disappointed to find out the “champagne” wasn’t real – it was made of plastic.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The final room had pieces of paper where customers could write feedback about the exhibit.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There was also a photo machine for people to print out their Instagram snaps for free.

caption Your account must be public for the service to work. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The Polaroid-looking prints came with a bubble tea border.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Back at the entrance, I found a small crowd gathered around the gift shop, which sold a bubble tea-themed items like cups, keychains and pouches.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

I really liked the bubble tea earrings.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There were also a couple of bubble tea snacks, including the popcorn and broad beans from the snack counter earlier.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

And last, a freezer full of bubble tea ice cream.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Overall, most of the 7,000 sqft exhibit felt like it was built purely for Instagram – but that’s not a bad thing.

Knowing the millennial and Gen Z “bbt” fandom, it’s probably what they want and enjoy anyway.

caption Plus, the free bubble tea was really good. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The exhibition might have started off with a factory theme, but lost it after the first room.

Most of the rooms weren’t connected by any obvious theme either, but they were all super Instagrammable – and would probably be enough to stock any millennial’s feed with enviable pictures for weeks.

