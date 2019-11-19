You can now book a flight on United’s new ‘Star Wars’-themed Boeing 737 plane — here’s what it’s like inside

- source
- United
- United has launched a special new “Star Wars”-themed Boeing 737-800 plane.
- The plane was launched to celebrate the upcoming release of “The Rise of Skywalker.”
- Decked out in dueling Resistance and First Order livery, the plane is currently flying across the US, Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean.
- Passengers can book a flight by looking up the aircraft’s tail number, N36272.
- United also has a whole webpage dedicated to the plane and its “Star Wars” promotions.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Luke Skywalker may have claimed the Millennium Falcon was a “piece of junk” when he first saw it (despite the fact it could, you know, make point-five past lightspeed) – but he probably wouldn’t be saying that about United Airlines’ shiny new Boeing 737-800.
To celebrate the December release of “The Rise of Skywalker” in cinemas (billed as the last film in the nine-film Skywalker saga, of course), the airline has launched a special “Star Wars”-themed plane – and though it can’t travel at lightspeed, it does look pretty spiffy, or at least nothing at all like the heavily-modified ship of a certain scruffy-looking nerf herder (sorry, Han Solo).
The plane made its first flight earlier this month, from Houston to Orlando. Although there were plenty of evil First Order stormtroopers on hand, thankfully no-one was taken away for questioning by Kylo Ren.
Here’s what the plane is like inside.
The Force — er, flight — is strong with the Boeing 737-800’s galactic-themed livery, which revels in the power of the Dark Side on one side…
- source
- United
… And the virtuous Light Side on the other.
- source
- United
The exterior of the plane is full of cool details …
- source
- United
… Though they might be tough to see in the sky without macrobinoculars.
- source
- United
The battle between good and evil also plays out inside the plane, where one side of the aisle has seat rests bearing the symbol of the brave Resistance …
- source
- United
… And the other the wicked First Order.
- source
- United
Even the amenity kits passengers get are “Star Wars”-themed. Passengers can also hear the film series’ iconic soundtrack when they board, and receive a commemorative pin.
- source
- United
Source: People
Cool as the plane is, one must be cautious. You never know when evil stormtroopers might be waiting on board …
- source
- United
… Or at the gate …
- source
- United
… Or simply patrolling airport terminals on the lookout for the Resistance.
- source
- United
Play it cool and you should be able to sneak past them.
- source
- United
You might even be able to find the droids you’re looking for.
- source
- United
Perhaps as a way to scare off the First Order, the plane also stands out on flight-tracking screens.
- source
- United
Instead of a galaxy far, far away, the plane is currently flying across the US, Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean. You can try and book it by looking up its tail number, N36272.
- source
- United
Unlike what many jokingly said of a certain Millennium Falcon, a hunk of junk United’s new plane is not.
- source
- United
Perhaps the only downside is there isn’t a whole fleet of the one-of-a-kind plane …
- source
- United
… But at least it can still fuel our imagination, just like “Star Wars.”
- source
- United
Read more:
United Airlines is unveiling a ‘Star Wars’-themed plane that will make any passenger feel like a Jedi
‘The Mandalorian’ episode 2 reveals how different the Disney Plus show is from the ‘Star Wars’ movies
Watch the final trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ which teases the return of Palpatine and more Luke Skywalker
Here’s what it was like on board Qantas’ first nonstop, 19-hour flight from London to Sydney
I flew on Qantas’ ‘Project Sunrise,’ a nonstop flight from New York to Sydney, Australia, that took almost 20 hours and covered nearly 10,000 miles – here’s what it was like