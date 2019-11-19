You can now book a flight on United’s new ‘Star Wars’-themed Boeing 737 plane — here’s what it’s like inside

caption United Airlines’ new “Star Wars”-themed plane. source United

United has launched a special new “Star Wars”-themed Boeing 737-800 plane.

The plane was launched to celebrate the upcoming release of “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Decked out in dueling Resistance and First Order livery, the plane is currently flying across the US, Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Passengers can book a flight by looking up the aircraft’s tail number, N36272.

United also has a whole webpage dedicated to the plane and its “Star Wars” promotions.

Luke Skywalker may have claimed the Millennium Falcon was a “piece of junk” when he first saw it (despite the fact it could, you know, make point-five past lightspeed) – but he probably wouldn’t be saying that about United Airlines’ shiny new Boeing 737-800.

To celebrate the December release of “The Rise of Skywalker” in cinemas (billed as the last film in the nine-film Skywalker saga, of course), the airline has launched a special “Star Wars”-themed plane – and though it can’t travel at lightspeed, it does look pretty spiffy, or at least nothing at all like the heavily-modified ship of a certain scruffy-looking nerf herder (sorry, Han Solo).

The plane made its first flight earlier this month, from Houston to Orlando. Although there were plenty of evil First Order stormtroopers on hand, thankfully no-one was taken away for questioning by Kylo Ren.

Here’s what the plane is like inside.

The Force — er, flight — is strong with the Boeing 737-800’s galactic-themed livery, which revels in the power of the Dark Side on one side…

caption The ‘Dark Side’ portion of United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

… And the virtuous Light Side on the other.

caption The ‘Light Side’ portion of United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

The exterior of the plane is full of cool details …

caption Exterior detail on United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

… Though they might be tough to see in the sky without macrobinoculars.

caption Exterior details on United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

The battle between good and evil also plays out inside the plane, where one side of the aisle has seat rests bearing the symbol of the brave Resistance …

caption Headrests with the symbol of the Resistance on United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

… And the other the wicked First Order.

caption Headrests with the logo of the First Order on United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

Even the amenity kits passengers get are “Star Wars”-themed. Passengers can also hear the film series’ iconic soundtrack when they board, and receive a commemorative pin.

caption Amenity kits on United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

Cool as the plane is, one must be cautious. You never know when evil stormtroopers might be waiting on board …

caption First Order stormtroopers aboard United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

… Or at the gate …

caption A First Order stormtrooper confronting a passenger, presumably asking to see some identification. source United

… Or simply patrolling airport terminals on the lookout for the Resistance.

caption First Order stormtroopers in the terminal. source United

Play it cool and you should be able to sneak past them.

caption First Order stormtroopers at the airport in Orlando. source United

You might even be able to find the droids you’re looking for.

caption The droid BB-8 at the maiden launch of United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

Perhaps as a way to scare off the First Order, the plane also stands out on flight-tracking screens.

caption The United Airlines Star Wars-themed plane as seen on Flight Aware. source United

Instead of a galaxy far, far away, the plane is currently flying across the US, Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean. You can try and book it by looking up its tail number, N36272.

caption United Airlines’ Star Wars-themed plane. source United

Unlike what many jokingly said of a certain Millennium Falcon, a hunk of junk United’s new plane is not.

caption Rear detailing on United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

Perhaps the only downside is there isn’t a whole fleet of the one-of-a-kind plane …

caption United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

… But at least it can still fuel our imagination, just like “Star Wars.”

caption The tail of United Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed plane. source United

