18 photos that capture the most intense moments of US Coast Guard boot camp

caption A company commander waits for recruits to fall in to position for a “smoke session,” a disciplinary tool triggered by a messy barracks. source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

Before one can say they serve in the US Coast Guard, they must overcome myriad challenges of boot camp, located in Cape May, New Jersey.

There, recruits face physical and psychological tests meant to harden their resolve and prepare them for a future of service.

They must meet physical fitness requirements, pass a three-part swim test, and withstand eight weeks of yelling … lots and lots of yelling.

Business Insider’s Graham Flanagan spent four days embedded at Training Center Cape May to produce this video, an inside look at their arduous training.

Here are some of the more challenging moments of Coast Guard boot camp.

1. Company commanders wait to greet recruits the moment they step off the bus at boot camp in Cape May, New Jersey.

source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

2. Their company commanders get up close and personal with the new arrivals.

caption A company commander passes wisdom to one of her recruits. source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

3. For their initial physical fitness test, recruits must perform push-ups and sit-ups for 1 minute each, and pass a 1.5-mile run.

caption Recruits take their first physical fitness test. source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

4. Recruits are required to pass a three-part swim test that includes treading water for five minutes and swimming 100 meters.

caption Some recruits struggle to pass their 100-meter swim test. source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

5. They must also jump off of a six-foot-high platform.

caption Recruits jump from a six foot platform. source Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Brahm/US Coast Guard

6. The recruits are taught firefighting techniques as part of their professional curriculum.

caption Recruits put out a simulated fire under the guidance of instructors. source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

7. The training is meant to simulate the conditions they may face in a shipboard fire.

caption Recruits learn how to handle a hose and work as a team to extinguish fires. source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

8. Recruits also learn how to handle firearms.

source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

9. Recruits get no rest — even during chow, company commanders are standing by to keep them on their toes.

source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

10. Even when they’re not yelling, company commanders know how to pressure recruits.

source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

This company commander calmly asks recruits Coast Guard trivia questions that they have to answer correctly before sitting down to eat.

If they answer incorrectly, they have to write down their deficiency in a notebook that their company commander will later review.

Watch this video to see the full exchange.

11. When recruits aren’t meeting their standards, company commanders take them outside for a “smoke” session.

source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

The smoke sessions are essentially physical training with a replica of a rifle.

12. In another disciplinary session, recruits had to hoist their water bottles over their heads for nearly 20 minutes.

caption A company commander orders recruits to put their canteens “above your skulls.” source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

13. This time, the discipline was triggered when one recruit motioned to Business Insider’s camera.

source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

The recruit gave two thumbs up, and the whole company suffered the consequences.

14. The company commander continues looking around the room, checking for any recruits who may not be holding their arms high enough.

caption After 20 minutes, even their light water bottles started getting heavy. source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

Any recruit caught slacking meant extra time for everybody.

15. Recruits requiring extra guidance because of mistakes or insufficient discipline are given red devices to indicate their status.

caption Red belts mean a recruit needs “special attention.” source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

16. A red vest is even worse — these recruits are separated from their company and sometimes left unsupervised.

caption Recruits in red vests march in isolation source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

These recruits are placed in a program called Recruit Attitude Motivational Program, or RAMP.

The program is meant to readjust those who have a hard time “aligning themselves with the Coast Guard core values,” Chief Petty Officer Brandon Wheeley, a company commander at Cape May, told Business Insider.

17. Seen on the far left, recruits with poor performance are forced to march separately from their company.

source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

18. Those who face the challenge see their determination pay off on graduation day.

caption A recruit hugs a family member after graduating from boot camp. source Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

For many, this is an emotional and intense moment in itself – and the first time they have seen their families in eight weeks.