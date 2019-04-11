A town in Italy is selling abandoned homes for just $1. Here’s what the properties look like.

caption An abandoned two-bedroom home that’s being sold for one euro. source Municipality of Mussomeli

A small town in Sicily is selling abandoned properties for a single euro, but buyers must agree to renovate them within three years.

In addition to being relatively close to Naples and the Amalfi coast, the 11,000-person town of Mussomeli boasts ancient churches, Byzantine caves, and a medieval castle.

Many of the abandoned properties are crumbling or decaying, but they’re just steps away from incredible scenery.

Italy’s small towns may be scenic respites from touristy cities like Rome and Venice, but they’re struggling to hold on to residents.

Across the country, quaint villages and rural hamlets have taken to selling their abandoned properties for a single euro or less with the hopes of boosting their populations.

One of the largest of these programs is now taking place in Mussomeli, a southern town in Sicily that’s mere hours away from Naples and the Amalfi Coast. The local government is selling 100 abandoned properties online (a few of which have already been purchased), with another 400 expected to join the program in the near future.

Though many of the properties are in desperate need of renovation, the town itself has plenty of local charm. In addition to ancient churches, Byzantine caves, and a medieval castle, Mussomeli boasts culinary delicacies like hanging caciocavallo cheese and bread baked in wood-burning ovens.

The town is also located about 2,500 above sea level, so there’s less of a concern about it being washed away by the next big flood.

Take a look at the abandoned stone properties that the government is selling for one euro (a little more than a dollar).

Mussomeli has around 11,000 residents, but many of its homes have been deserted as people move to urban areas.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

The government has posted signs on the doors of homes to indicate which ones are for sale.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

Many homes are in dire need of repair, like this three-bedroom property with an exterior that’s chipping away.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

Renovations are expected to cost around $7,500 per square foot. Additional costs such as notary and secretarial fees amount to between $2,800 and $4,500, depending on the property.

A few of the homes have already been sold, but this two-bedroom property is still up for grabs, according to the town’s website.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

Buyers must agree to renovate the homes within three years of signing a deed, or they lose their $5,620 security deposit.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

The town has engineers and architects to assist with the renovations process, but buyers are allowed to assemble their own renovation crew.

Many of the properties are the size of a small apartment, but there are multiple rooms inside.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

This 800-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The interiors aren’t much to behold. They’re abandoned buildings, after all.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

But some of the views are spectacular.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

Intricate fixtures on the doors and balconies give the homes an old-world charm.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

This two-bedroom home on Via Generale Cascino comes with a balcony, but no air conditioning.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

Many of the homes have wooden doors and stone facades.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

This house on Via Architetto Costanzo has five bedrooms.

At around 320 square feet, this property is one of the smallest of the bunch.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

But it’s just steps away from incredible scenery of the town’s hilly landscape.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

To purchase one of the homes, interested parties must actually visit Mussomeli, where they’ll be given a guided tour.

source Municipality of Mussomeli

Along the way, they’ll stop off at landmarks and local restaurants. The tour costs around $450, but visitors only have to pay if they wind up purchasing a home.