PHOTOS: Jewel Changi Airport is opening its attraction-filled top floor – but you must to pay to go in

Singapore’s latest and greatest shopping mall – Jewel Changi Airport – just got even better: Its previously closed tenth floor, called Canopy Park, will be opening on June 10.

The park will offer seven attractions for both kids and adults, including photo spots, gardens, and play areas.

However, these attractions will cost money to enjoy. Entry to Canopy Park is S$4.50 for Singapore Residents and S$5 for tourists, and includes four attractions (Topiary Walk, Discovery Slides, Foggy Bowls and Petal Gardens).

Most attractions will open from 9am to 3am, but two – the Manulife Sky Nets and the Mirror Maze – will open from 10am to 10pm from July 10 onwards.

Business Insider took a tour of the soon-to-open attractions at a media preview on Thursday (May 30).

Here’s what it was like inside:

From June 10, Jewel Changi Airport will open the attractions on the top floor of the building, named Canopy Park, to the public.

The 400 metre-long walkway has photo-taking spots, plant displays, and play areas suitable for both children and adults.

Business Insider previously visited areas such as the Topiary Walk, Petal Garden, and Foggy Bowls.

On Thursday (May 30), we got a sneak peek at five previously closed areas: the Discovery Slides, the Mirror and Hedge Maze, the Manulife Sky Nets and the Canopy Bridge.

On entering Canopy Park, visitors will first see the Hedge Maze, which rewards successful maze-solvers with access to a lookout point.

For Singapore Residents, entry to this attraction costs S$10.80 for adults and S$7.20 for children and senior citizens. Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The hedges are tall, and there are many tricky dead ends in the 1.8 metre-long course designed by Adrian Fisher, the world’s leading maze and puzzle designer.

The right way to the tower is lined with flowers that pop out of the hedge at odd intervals.

Beside the Hedge Maze is a Mirror Maze, also designed by Fischer. On entering the maze, each visitor is given a pool noodle to avoid bumping into the mirrors.

For Singapore Residents, entry to this attraction costs S$13.50 for adults and S$9 for children and senior citizens. Business Insider/Rachel Chia

The maze is extremely challenging, and will confound adults as well.

After the mazes, visitors will see the Discovery Slides, which can only be accessed using a set of stairs.

The bottom of the slides is reflective, inspired by Chicago’s “Cloud Gate” sculpture.

After climbing up the stairs, visitors will have to hike their way up to the slide of their choice.

There’s an unblocked view of Jewel’s massive waterfall from the top of the slide area.

There are four slides in all. Two are enclosed in tubes, while two are open-air slides.

One slide in particular involves a 90-degree vertical drop while sitting in a potato sack. Visitors must wear helmets on this slide for safety reasons.

The floor’s priciest activity is the Manulife Sky Nets, which are two huge climbing areas suspended from the ceiling.

Free lockers are provided to store bags before visitors can attempt the 250 metre-long net course.

Shoes are compulsory in this attraction, as the net’s rough ropes can easily cause abrasions on bare feet. Those without covered shoes can borrow a pair of rubber slip-ons.

For the bouncing nets, the course starts at ground level, but the nets can go as high as 8 metres above the ground.

The course contains several large areas for visitors to bounce on.

The bouncing net course can support 70 people at once, and each visitor is limited to one hour of play.

At the highest point, visitors can see above the tree canopy and almost to the top of Jewel itself.

To go back down, there’s a slide made of ropes, which was surprisingly comfortable to use.

The second net course involves a steep climb across a static net that isn’t bouncy.

Those who complete the climb can look down to the mall’s many floors below – though this isn’t recommended for those with vertigo.

A word of caution: the holes between the net are large enough for feet to easily slip into, so this activity may not be safe for young children.

After exiting Canopy Park, visitors can also go on the Canopy Bridge, which juts out from Cloud9 Piazza – where restaurants such as Burger and Lobster and the Tiger Street Lab are located.

The 50 metre-long bridge hangs 23 metres above ground.

Here’s a 10-second video of what walking on the bridge is like:

One section of the bridge is made of glass, but it isn’t totally transparent due to a non-slip layer.

Walking on the bridge gives you one of the best views of the waterfall in Jewel…

… as well as great views of the piazza…

… and even a look at the walking paths in the mall’s artificial forest valley.

If you’re lucky, you might even see a rainbow.

