Kim Kardashian took fans inside Kanye West’s new-age domes that he wants to turn into housing for the homeless

caption Kanye West constructed wood domes he hopes will be used for low-income housing. source Getty Images/Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Throughout his career, Kanye West has embraced alternative ideas that some might view as bizarre, but his latest project may be the most eccentric yet.

The 38-year-old “Stronger” rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian West has facilitated the construction of multiple wooden domes that he dubbed “Yeezy architecture” in a tweet back in 2018.

we’re starting a Yeezy architecture arm called Yeezy home. We’re looking for architects and industrial designers who want to make the world better — ye (@kanyewest) May 6, 2018

West later revealed to Forbes’ Zack O’Malley Greenburg on an impromptu trip to the campground in his Lamborghini that he hopes the structures “could be used as living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top.”

The project currently sits on 300-acres that West previously bought, according to TMZ.

caption The “roof” of one of Kanye West’s domes as shown on Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram story. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Though details of the project have mostly been kept under wraps, Kardashian West gave her Instagram followers an inside look at the homes after she and West celebrated his father’s 70th birthday with dinner and a choir service Wednesday night.

caption Kim Kardashian West gave her Instagram followers an inside look at the homes Thursday night. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

From Kardashian West’s Instagram stories, the domes appear to be several stories tall with plaster walls and a single, circular opening at the top to allow light inside. Seventy members of West’s Sunday Service choir gathered inside to honor Ray West for his birthday, according to Kardashian West.

caption To celebrate his father’s birthday, Kanye West assembled a 70-person choir in one of the domes Wednesday evening. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Photos of the exterior of the domes are available in TMZ’s August 9 article, which was published shortly after West was cited by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works for building without permits, according to Curbed Los Angeles.

Now, the music and fashion icon will be forced to tear the structures down if they are not in compliance by September 13.