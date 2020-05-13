Here are Kate Middleton’s best lockdown looks, from a $37 Zara sweater to a striking red dress from 5 years ago

caption The Duchess of Cambridge’s Zoom outfits. source Kensington Palace, Instagram

Kate Middleton may be self-isolating, but that doesn’t mean she’s resigned herself to sweatpants and messy buns like most of us.

Despite staying inside, the Duchess of Cambridge has remained in the public eye, with numerous Zoom calls and TV interviews in lieu of in-person engagements.

Highlights include the duchess’ $37 puff-sleeved Zara sweater, and a striking red L.K. Bennet dress she first wore to Wimbledon in 2015.

Here are all of the royal’s best lockdown looks so far.

The Duchess of Cambridge kept it casual in a $37 Zara sweater and a pair of fern drop earrings to video call children of essential workers on April 9.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first Zoom engagement. source Kensington Palace, Instagram

The call between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and children at Casterton Primary Academy was the first of many video engagements undertaken by the couple.

Middleton’s puff-sleeved sweater sold out online shortly after she wore it.

She wore a monochrome striped sweater and styled her hair in loose waves for an interview with the BBC on April 17.

caption The royals took part in a rare television interview. source BBC

In the interview, Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke about Prince Charles’ coronavirus experience, as well as what they are doing to make sure the Queen is safe.

“Obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents, who are at the age they’re at,” William said. “And we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re isolated away and protected from this.”

Middleton joined the nation in applauding healthcare workers in a $158 floral dress on April 23.

caption The Cambridge family outside their home in Norfolk. source BBC via Getty Images

Middleton and William, accompanied by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, led the nation in showing support for NHS staff outside their home in Norfolk for the BBC’s “Big Night In.”

The lavender dress by Ghost wasn’t an unusual choice for the duchess, who is known to be a lover of floral prints.

She wore a $338 powder blue Tabitha Ward sweater and hoop earrings for a “virtual visit” to a maternity ward on May 2.

caption Kate Middleton wore blue. source Kensington Palace, Instagram

The duchess spoke with new moms who had just given birth, as well as midwives, and health visitors about the challenges and impact that COVID-19 is having on new moms and their families.

The sweater Middleton wore for the call is now sold out online.

Keeping with the blue theme, Middleton rewore this floral dress by Boden on the same day.

caption The duchess rewore this Boden dress. source Kensington Palace, Instagram

The duchess was first pictured wearing it on the Cambridge family’s Christmas card.

The royal opted for a stunning tree print maxi dress for an appearance on the British TV show “This Morning” on May 7.

caption The duchess took part in another rare interview to promote her new photography project “Hold Still.” source Kensington Palace, Instagram

The dress is now sold out, according to Hello! Magazine.

The next day, Middleton rewore the L.K. Bennett dress that she wore to her Wimbledon debut five years ago.

caption Middleton in 2020 (left) and 2015 (right). source Kensington Palace/Instagram, Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The duchess first wore the bright number to the London tennis tournament in 2015.

She wore it again to mark VE (Victory in Europe) Day on Friday, May 8.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined veterans for a virtual VE Day party in honor of those who fought in the Second World War.

Most recently, she rewore a polka dot Altuzarra dress for a joint video message with royal family members for International Nurses’ Day.

caption Middleton in 2020 (left) and 2016 (right). source Kensington Palace, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Middleton first wore the dress for a visit to Stewards Academy to promote her “Heads Together” campaign with Prince William back in September 2016.

