Here are Kate Middleton’s best lockdown looks, from a $37 Zara sweater to a striking red dress from 5 years ago

By
Mikhaila Friel
-

The Duchess of Cambridge's Zoom outfits.

caption
The Duchess of Cambridge’s Zoom outfits.
source
Kensington Palace, Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge kept it casual in a $37 Zara sweater and a pair of fern drop earrings to video call children of essential workers on April 9.

caption
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first Zoom engagement.
source
Kensington Palace, Instagram

The call between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and children at Casterton Primary Academy was the first of many video engagements undertaken by the couple.

Middleton’s puff-sleeved sweater sold out online shortly after she wore it.

She wore a monochrome striped sweater and styled her hair in loose waves for an interview with the BBC on April 17.

caption
The royals took part in a rare television interview.
source
BBC

In the interview, Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke about Prince Charles’ coronavirus experience, as well as what they are doing to make sure the Queen is safe.

“Obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents, who are at the age they’re at,” William said. “And we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re isolated away and protected from this.”

Middleton joined the nation in applauding healthcare workers in a $158 floral dress on April 23.

caption
The Cambridge family outside their home in Norfolk.
source
BBC via Getty Images

Middleton and William, accompanied by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, led the nation in showing support for NHS staff outside their home in Norfolk for the BBC’s “Big Night In.”

The lavender dress by Ghost wasn’t an unusual choice for the duchess, who is known to be a lover of floral prints.

She wore a $338 powder blue Tabitha Ward sweater and hoop earrings for a “virtual visit” to a maternity ward on May 2.

caption
Kate Middleton wore blue.
source
Kensington Palace, Instagram

The duchess spoke with new moms who had just given birth, as well as midwives, and health visitors about the challenges and impact that COVID-19 is having on new moms and their families.

The sweater Middleton wore for the call is now sold out online.

Keeping with the blue theme, Middleton rewore this floral dress by Boden on the same day.

caption
The duchess rewore this Boden dress.
source
Kensington Palace, Instagram

The duchess was first pictured wearing it on the Cambridge family’s Christmas card.

The royal opted for a stunning tree print maxi dress for an appearance on the British TV show “This Morning” on May 7.

caption
The duchess took part in another rare interview to promote her new photography project “Hold Still.”
source
Kensington Palace, Instagram

The dress is now sold out, according to Hello! Magazine.

The next day, Middleton rewore the L.K. Bennett dress that she wore to her Wimbledon debut five years ago.

caption
Middleton in 2020 (left) and 2015 (right).
source
Kensington Palace/Instagram, Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The duchess first wore the bright number to the London tennis tournament in 2015.

She wore it again to mark VE (Victory in Europe) Day on Friday, May 8.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined veterans for a virtual VE Day party in honor of those who fought in the Second World War.

Most recently, she rewore a polka dot Altuzarra dress for a joint video message with royal family members for International Nurses’ Day.

caption
Middleton in 2020 (left) and 2016 (right).
source
Kensington Palace, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Middleton first wore the dress for a visit to Stewards Academy to promote her “Heads Together” campaign with Prince William back in September 2016.

Read more:

The royal family teamed up for a rare joint video to mark International Nurses’ Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton gave a rare interview where they opened up about Prince Charles’ coronavirus experience and how they’re protecting the Queen

Here are 13 of Kate Middleton’s best floral looks, ranked by price

How the royal family would change if the Queen withdrew from public life