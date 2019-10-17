Every time Kate Middleton paid tribute to Pakistan with her royal tour wardrobe

caption The Duchess of Cambridge in Pakistan. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/Getty Images

She kicked off the tour in this traditional shalwar kameez, a trouser and dress combination usually worn by women in south and central Asia. Middleton’s outfit, designed by Catherine Walker, was accompanied by nude heels and statement earrings.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The duchess wore another shalwar kameez on Tuesday, this time opting for local designer Maher Khan. This look appeared more casual to suit Middleton’s engagement at the Islamabad Model College for Girls.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For her second outfit of the day, Middleton’s shalwar kameez was designed by Catherine Walker in green, which is Pakistan’s national color. She added a traditional dupatta scarf to complete the look.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

That evening, she changed into a show-stopping Jenny Packham gown and a matching dupatta. However, it was Prince William’s sherwani coat that drew most attention, as it was the first time a British male royal has donned traditional Pakistani clothing.

The following day, the couple arrived at The Hindu Kush mountains in Chitral, near the Afghan border. They were presented with traditional Chitrali hats to mark their arrival.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The late Princess Diana wore a strikingly similar hat during her visit in 1991.

source Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Later, it was battle of the hats as William wore Middleton’s Chitrali hat, and the duchess opted for another traditional — although slightly more daring — headpiece.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

They completed the look with a pair of colorful scarves as they met local people in the area.

source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Middleton wore a more understated shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed for a game of Cricket in Lahore on Thursday.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Later, she changed into a teal and gold embroidered headscarf to visit Badshahi Mosque.