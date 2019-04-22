The most iconic photo from every year of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press/ via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have come a long way since first meeting as fresh-faced students at the University of St Andrews in 2003.

Now, 16 years – and three children – later, the couple have already seen many milestones together.

William and Middleton will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Monday, April 29.

As a tribute to the couple, INSIDER has found the most iconic image from every year of their relationship.

Visit INSIDER.com for more updates.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Monday, April 29.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have come a long way since their days as fresh-faced students at the University of St Andrews.

Whether the couple are meeting world leaders or sharing a Guinness on St Patrick’s Day, they certainly know how to have fun together.

Read more: The 26 most adorable photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first year of marriage

The pair maintained their privacy early on, but now Middleton, William, and their three children have become one of the most photographed families in the world.

To celebrate their anniversary, INSIDER has found an iconic image from every year of their relationship so far.

2003: William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews and rumours of their relationship began to emerge in 2003.

Read more: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s awkward first encounter is proof that even royal struggle when it comes to dating

2004: The pair were first pictured together in March 2004 at the Swiss ski resort of Klosters. William was deeply upset by the paparazzi intrusion and The Sun was briefly banned from royal photocalls after this front page.

source The Sun

Source: The Independent.

2005: Kate and William graduated from the University of St Andrews in June 2005. In 2011, the Middleton family released this image of the pair looking loved up after their graduation ceremony.

2006: In December 2006, Kate was pictured with her parents watching William take part in The Sovereign’s Parade at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. It was her most significant appearance in their burgeoning relationship.

2007: The couple split in April 2007, but only after being pictured at a Twickenham rugby match together in February. By June that year, there were reports the pair were dating again.

source REUTERS

Source: Daily Mail.

2008: Kate watched as William qualified as an RAF pilot at RAF Cranwell in 2008. It was their first public appearance together since The Sovereign’s Parade in December 2006.

2009: The pair did not attend any formal engagements together in 2009 and largely kept out of the public eye. In the same year, William visited Australia and New Zealand.

source Getty

2010: William proposed while the pair were on holiday in Kenya in 2010. It was announced a month later by Clarence House, when images of the couple were beamed around the world.

2011: Kate and William married on 29 April, 2011.

source Julian Finney/Getty Images

2012: The Olympics came to London in 2012. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended many events to cheer on Team GB. In these famous images, they celebrated cycling success in the Velodrome.

source Sampics/ Corbis via Getty Images

2013: A year later, the couple emerged from the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital clutching their first child, Prince George.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Read more: Prince William reportedly works out with the mums at Prince George’s school

2014: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met many world leaders on their state visits. In 2014, they sat with French President François Hollande at the ceremony of remembrance for the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I.

source John Thys/ Pool/ Getty Images

2015: The couple’s second child, Princess Charlotte, was born on May 2, 2015.

caption Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen in this undated handout photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on June 6, 2015. source REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

2016: Back on the ski slopes, William and Kate posed for the cameras after exchanging fire in a snowball fight.

2017: As the pair prepared to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, they officially started the London Marathon in April 2017.

source Getty Images

2018: The couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in April 2018.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

Read more: PHOTOS: Every royal baby that’s been born in the last 100 years

2019: Kate and William have been married for eight years, and are still going strong. They looked happier than ever at a parade for St Patrick’s Day in February 2019.

Read more: Kate Middleton wore a $4,000 Alexander McQueen coat and drank a Guinness on a St Patrick’s Day visit to the Irish Guards