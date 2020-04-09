Kate Middleton wore a $37 Zara sweater to video call with children of essential workers

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a virtual school visit on Wednesday. source Kensington Palace, Instagram

Kate Middleton wore a $37 Zara sweater with a pair of $200 fern drop earrings for her first royal engagement via video call.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William on the call with children of healthcare workers and other essential workers at Casterton Primary Academy.

While most schools across the UK have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, some have remained open to accommodate children of key workers.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a £29.99 ($37) Zara sweater to video call with children of essential workers on Wednesday.

She paired the puff-sleeved sweater – which is now sold out, according to Hello! Magazine – with a pair of £165 ($200) fern drop earrings by Zoraida London.

Kate Middleton was joined by her husband Prince William as the couple called children at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, England- their first ever royal engagement via video call.

caption It was the couple’s first royal engagement via video chat. source Kensington Palace, Instagram

While most schools across the UK have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, some have remained open for the children of healthcare workers and other essential staff.

The duke and duchess shared a snippet of the call on Instagram, where the children shared pictures they had drawn of their parents – some of which they said were NHS staff.

Watch the full video below:

“Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children,” a spokesperson for the couple wrote on Instagram.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter,” they added.

There were plenty of heartwarming moments that apparently weren’t included in the video on Instagram.

Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of the Pendle Education Trust, who was present for the call, told the Mail Online that the children asked the duke and duchess who their favorite famous person was that they’ve met.

“I bet they don’t get asked very often,” she said. “The Duchess said that Prince George has been watching lots of David Attenborough’s Blue Planet so that would probably be hers. The Duke said his favorite people weren’t actually famous.”

Kensington Palace hasn’t confirmed which method the duke and duchess used to video call the children, however, screenshots from the call shared on Twitter appear to show it was made on Zoom.

Yesterday, their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to staff and pupils of @Place2Be partner school @ShineCasterton, and thanked teachers and school staff for their hard work and dedication. ???? Read more ???? https://t.co/ft5YaHeBay pic.twitter.com/xN4M7K2ApM — Place2Be (@Place2Be) April 9, 2020

At the bottom of William and Middleton’s picture on the screen is the username “DOC,” likely standing for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Read more:

20 times Kate Middleton wore clothes from Zara, proving that she is just like the rest of us

Prince Charles opened London’s new coronavirus hospital by video call just days after recovering from COVID-19

I took a ‘quarantine etiquette’ class with the royal family’s former butler, and it completely changed my lockdown experience