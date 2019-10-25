Kim Jong Un visited a brand new spa resort in North Korea and posed for photographs on the edge of a hot tub

caption Kim Jong Un posing on the side of a hot tub at North Korea’s new Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort. source KCNA

Kim Jong Un visited a new Noth Korean spa resort, and the country’s state news agency released the photographs.

Kim’s found his visit to Yangdok Country Hot Spring Resort “refreshing and reviving,” Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The resort is to be a tourist attraction, with “a complex for spa medical treatment and a sports, culture and recreation ground,” KCNA said.

Scroll down for photos.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kim Jong Un posed crosslegged for a photoshoot on the edge of a hot tub during a visit to North Korea’s brand new spa town and tourist attraction.

Kim recently visited the under-construction Yangdok Country Hot Spring Resort, and found it “refreshing and reviving,” Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

Here are the photos.

Kim Jong Un recently visited the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort in North Korea, due for completion in December.

caption Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, released by North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019. source Reuters

The resort is to be a “a complex for spa medical treatment and a sports, culture and recreation ground for the promotion of the people’s health,” North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said.

caption Kim Jong Un boiling eggs at North Korea’s new Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort. source KCNA

Kim said Yangdok is “perfect match for the geographic characteristics and natural environment of the area,” KCNA reported.

caption North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019. source Reuters

Kim also used his visit to slam South Korean facilities at resort on Mount Kumgang as “backward” and “hotchpotch,” saying they should tear it down, Reuters reported.

Kim said North Korea’s new spa contrasts starkly with that of South Korea’s “architecture of capitalist businesses targeting profit-making from roughly built buildings.”

Kim added the spa’s purpose will be to serve “as a curative and recuperative complex.”

caption Kim Jong Un posing on the side of a hot tub at North Korea’s new Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort. source KCNA

Kim’s sister and advisor Kim Yo Jong was also on the visit.

Kim took in the view, while officials took notes.

caption Kim Jong Un at North Korea’s new Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort. source KCNA

Kim last visited in late August, with KCNA reporting he was happy with the progress on his latest visit.

caption Kim at the Yangdok resort. source KCNA

Here’s an aerial photo of the resort.

caption The Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort. source KCNA

NK News reported that Kim was previously unhappy with, and criticized, the status of work on the project, “lamenting during an August 2018 visit that it had ‘no excellent health complex that has been built properly in terms of sanitation and cultured practice as befitting recreational and recuperative facilities’.”