34 photos that show how Kim Kardashian’s hair and makeup have changed over the years

- Kim Kardashian West has changed her hair and makeup drastically over the years.
- At the start of her career, she frequently straightened her hair and wore tons of lip gloss.
- By 2011, however, she started to wear more glamorous looks, including curled hairstyles and highlighted cheeks.
- Now, Kardashian West typically pairs smokey eye makeup with nude lip colors, and occasionally experiments with bold hairdos.
Since the reality star made her debut on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2007, fans everywhere have seen Kim Kardashian West‘s look transform drastically. Aside from making news for what she wears, Kardashian West continues to keep fans on their toes when it comes to her ever-changing hair and signature makeup looks.
She has become an advocate of the highlight and contour trend, dyed her dark brunette hair platinum blonde on several occasions, and experimented with bangs a couple of times as well. But not all of Kardashian West’s beauty looks have been received positively, and she has been accused of cultural appropriation on several occasions before.
Keep reading to see how Kardashian West has changed her hair and makeup over the years.
During her earliest red carpet appearances, Kardashian West wore minimal makeup.
Here in June 2006, she was photographed at a launch party for Dom Perignon.
In October 2006, Kardashian West opted for a more glam look at William Rast’s Spring 2007 fashion show.
She wore lots of shimmering eyeshadow and heavy eyeliner.
In March 2007, the reality star debuted cropped bangs as she arrived at a Fashion Week event hosted by Smashbox Studios.
This wasn’t the last time that Kardashian West experimented with bangs.
Her hair was styled in a cascade of curls during the premiere of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in October 2007.
Fanned eyelash extensions, thick eyeliner, and a pop of red lipstick accentuated the reality star’s look.
In September 2008, Kardashian West introduced us to highlighting and contouring.
The areas under her eyes appeared noticeably lighter, while her nose and cheekbones were sculpted to perfection.
In January 2009, she softened her makeup to the sixth annual Leather and Laces Celebration.
She wore a pair of fluffy faux lashes and thick eyeliner.
Kardashian West shocked fans when she arrived at the Teen Choice Awards with blonde hair in August 2009.
It looked like she had her eyebrows bleached as well.
However, the blonde was short-lived. A month later in September 2009, Kardashian West posed next to her sister Khloe with dark hair again.
Her pinup-style hairdo was complemented by cherry-tinted lipstick.
She sported a slicked-back hairstyle at the launch of Lamar Odom’s clothing brand, Rich Soil, in October 2009.
She has since lightened up on eyeliner, but still opts for a smokey eye.
The reality star’s famous tresses were seen in a casual updo for rapper Sean Combs’ birthday party in November 2009.
The look featured a classic middle part and long bangs that draped down the sides of her face.
In July 2010, Kardashian West’s baby hairs appeared to go missing. Here, she was spotted at a Nova’s Ark Project event without them.
The reality star has since admitted to re-sculpting her hairline with laser treatments because the hairs had caused numerous breakouts over time. According to Mashable, Kardashian West wrote that she regretted the procedure in a 2016 post on her blog.
Arriving at a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” event in August 2010, she brought back her bangs and also showed off a new reddish-brown hair color.
Kardashian West has since ditched her bangs, but her love of hair extensions remains.
A year later in August 2011, Kardashian wore an old Hollywood hairstyle complete with retro waves.
She wore the look to a party celebrating her former marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries.
In May 2012, she wore a similar hairstyle to a charity event during the Cannes Film Festival.
She wore fiery red lipstick to contrast her saffron yellow gown.
In May 2013, she wore a sleek, low ponytail while at the Met Gala.
Kardashian West’s matching berry lipstick helped her make a bold statement on the red carpet.
In December 2013, the reality star dyed her hair a honey-blonde color.
She showed off the lighter hue at The Hollywood Reporter’s 22nd Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast.
Back to being a brunette, her straight hair seemed to be slightly shorter during Paris Fashion Week in September 2014.
Tucking a section of hair behind her ear, Kardashian’s bangs also looked completely grown out.
In March 2015, the TV personality showed off platinum blonde hair — which many believed to be a wig — while at Paris Fashion Week.
Kardashian West has experimented with blonde hair on and off over the last few years, opting for a lighter shade each time.
Kardashian wore her hair dark and gathered in a tight, neat bun during an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in November 2015.
Kardashian West went for a glamorous makeup look to suit her outfit.
In September 2016, she wore long beach waves with a middle part to Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 4 fashion show.
Her makeup featured a beaming highlight and a barely-there lip look.
She returned to the Met Gala in May 2017 wearing a blunt lob that looked so good some suspected it was a wig.
Kardashian West’s longtime hairstylist and friend Jen Atkin claimed that it really was Kim’s hair and not a wig, as some thought.
“Yes that is Kim’s hair and yes it is THAT healthy,” she wrote on Instagram.
Kardashian opted for a no-makeup makeup look while at the Forbes Women’s Summit in June 2017.
She went with a simple, dewy glow for the event.
In September 2017, Kardashian West wore long, white-silver hair with dark roots to various industry events.
Her hair color perfectly matched her iridescent dress.
In November 2017, Kardashian West continued to let her brunette roots show in a sleek low ponytail.
This was not the last time the KKW Beauty founder let her roots show as a blonde. Meanwhile, she went for a glowy look with plenty of highlighter and a subtle smokey eye.
Kardashian West was back to being a brunette — again — in 2018. At May’s Met Gala, she went for a less subtle look with voluminous hair and heavy eyeliner.
She appeared to wear super long extensions for a glamorous high ponytail, and amped up the drama with her makeup – which included false eyelashes – to suit the theme of the event, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”
In June 2018, Kardashian West was accused of cultural appropriation when she wore her hair in cornrows.
It was not the first time Kardashian West has worn braids, or been accused of cultural appropriation. In January, she faced backlash for wearing her hair in what she called “Bo Derek braids” – a reference to the white actress rather than the African roots of braids.
She went for another high pony in July 2018, similar to her Met Gala style — but this time with waves.
She kept her makeup relatively simple, with a hint of blush and a focus on her eyes with charcoal eye shadow and the long lashes that have become a Kim Kardashian West staple.
At the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2018, Kardashian West opted for a gothic look.
She paired smokey eye makeup and a nude lip color with a deep contour. Her hair, which was parted down the middle, was dyed a deep shade of brown.
In February 2019, Kardashian West wore her hair in loose waves while attending the amfAR New York Gala.
She also kept her makeup simple, donning foundation, light blush, nude lipstick, and neutral eye shadow.
She then turned heads with her glossy look at the Met Gala in May 2019.
Because her dress was meant to look like it was dripping with water, Kardashian West also wore a slicked hairstyle, glitter eye shadow, bright highlighter, and a nude lip gloss.
Kardashian West debuted one of her shortest hairstyles to date while speaking at the White House in June 2019.
She paired the lob hairstyle with neutral eye shadow, a sharp wing, and her classic nude lipstick.
In September, she paired an all-black outfit with smokey makeup.
Her black eye shadow extended into wings, and her clear gloss was worn over lip liner that was slightly darker than her lips. She also tied her hair in a tight bun.
Kardashian West continued to wear updo styles throughout the month.
At the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, her hair was parted down the middle and tied into a bun. However, one strand was left hanging in front of her face, and seemingly got caught in her lip gloss.
By September 2019, she went back to wearing her hair long.
She debuted long waves on the Emmys red carpet, where she also wore her standard nude makeup.
