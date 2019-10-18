34 photos that show how Kim Kardashian’s hair and makeup have changed over the years

caption Kim Kardashian West has changed her look significantly over the years. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West has changed her hair and makeup drastically over the years.

At the start of her career, she frequently straightened her hair and wore tons of lip gloss.

By 2011, however, she started to wear more glamorous looks, including curled hairstyles and highlighted cheeks.

Now, Kardashian West typically pairs smokey eye makeup with nude lip colors, and occasionally experiments with bold hairdos.

Since the reality star made her debut on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2007, fans everywhere have seen Kim Kardashian West‘s look transform drastically. Aside from making news for what she wears, Kardashian West continues to keep fans on their toes when it comes to her ever-changing hair and signature makeup looks.

She has become an advocate of the highlight and contour trend, dyed her dark brunette hair platinum blonde on several occasions, and experimented with bangs a couple of times as well. But not all of Kardashian West’s beauty looks have been received positively, and she has been accused of cultural appropriation on several occasions before.

Keep reading to see how Kardashian West has changed her hair and makeup over the years.

During her earliest red carpet appearances, Kardashian West wore minimal makeup.

caption Neat, arched eyebrows framed her face. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here in June 2006, she was photographed at a launch party for Dom Perignon.

In October 2006, Kardashian West opted for a more glam look at William Rast’s Spring 2007 fashion show.

caption Long, shiny hair has always been a Kim Kardashian staple. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

She wore lots of shimmering eyeshadow and heavy eyeliner.

In March 2007, the reality star debuted cropped bangs as she arrived at a Fashion Week event hosted by Smashbox Studios.

caption The hair at the crown of her head was bumped for added volume. source Katy Winn/Getty Images

This wasn’t the last time that Kardashian West experimented with bangs.

Her hair was styled in a cascade of curls during the premiere of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in October 2007.

caption Kardashian West has since toned down her accessories as well. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

Fanned eyelash extensions, thick eyeliner, and a pop of red lipstick accentuated the reality star’s look.

In September 2008, Kardashian West introduced us to highlighting and contouring.

caption Kardashian West has long been an advocate of contouring. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The areas under her eyes appeared noticeably lighter, while her nose and cheekbones were sculpted to perfection.

In January 2009, she softened her makeup to the sixth annual Leather and Laces Celebration.

caption Her skin looked more radiant than ever. source Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

She wore a pair of fluffy faux lashes and thick eyeliner.

Kardashian West shocked fans when she arrived at the Teen Choice Awards with blonde hair in August 2009.

caption She lightened up her makeup to suit her lighter hair. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It looked like she had her eyebrows bleached as well.

However, the blonde was short-lived. A month later in September 2009, Kardashian West posed next to her sister Khloe with dark hair again.

caption The sisters posed together at the premiere of “Whiteout.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Her pinup-style hairdo was complemented by cherry-tinted lipstick.

She sported a slicked-back hairstyle at the launch of Lamar Odom’s clothing brand, Rich Soil, in October 2009.

caption A neutral lip color let her edgy eye makeup stand out. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She has since lightened up on eyeliner, but still opts for a smokey eye.

The reality star’s famous tresses were seen in a casual updo for rapper Sean Combs’ birthday party in November 2009.

caption She wore pink blush for a slightly flushed look on her cheeks. source Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The look featured a classic middle part and long bangs that draped down the sides of her face.

In July 2010, Kardashian West’s baby hairs appeared to go missing. Here, she was spotted at a Nova’s Ark Project event without them.

caption She wore heavy blush to dress up her cheeks. source Steven Henry/Getty Images

The reality star has since admitted to re-sculpting her hairline with laser treatments because the hairs had caused numerous breakouts over time. According to Mashable, Kardashian West wrote that she regretted the procedure in a 2016 post on her blog.

Arriving at a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” event in August 2010, she brought back her bangs and also showed off a new reddish-brown hair color.

caption An interesting mix of short and long layers created the illusion of a split hairstyle. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kardashian West has since ditched her bangs, but her love of hair extensions remains.

A year later in August 2011, Kardashian wore an old Hollywood hairstyle complete with retro waves.

caption Aside from long eyelashes, her makeup look was toned down. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She wore the look to a party celebrating her former marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries.

In May 2012, she wore a similar hairstyle to a charity event during the Cannes Film Festival.

caption She wore another bold eyeliner look. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

She wore fiery red lipstick to contrast her saffron yellow gown.

In May 2013, she wore a sleek, low ponytail while at the Met Gala.

caption This hairstyle has become one of her signature looks. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kardashian West’s matching berry lipstick helped her make a bold statement on the red carpet.

In December 2013, the reality star dyed her hair a honey-blonde color.

caption A mix of highlights gave the look dimension and added flair. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She showed off the lighter hue at The Hollywood Reporter’s 22nd Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast.

Back to being a brunette, her straight hair seemed to be slightly shorter during Paris Fashion Week in September 2014.

caption Kardashian West pared back her makeup and wardrobe around this time. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tucking a section of hair behind her ear, Kardashian’s bangs also looked completely grown out.

In March 2015, the TV personality showed off platinum blonde hair — which many believed to be a wig — while at Paris Fashion Week.

caption Kardashian’s signature dark eyebrows were left untouched. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kardashian West has experimented with blonde hair on and off over the last few years, opting for a lighter shade each time.

Kardashian wore her hair dark and gathered in a tight, neat bun during an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in November 2015.

caption Lipstick in a deep red shade brought the drama to her fierce makeup. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kardashian West went for a glamorous makeup look to suit her outfit.

In September 2016, she wore long beach waves with a middle part to Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 4 fashion show.

caption Kardashian West’s makeup took a sharp turn to subtle. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Her makeup featured a beaming highlight and a barely-there lip look.

She returned to the Met Gala in May 2017 wearing a blunt lob that looked so good some suspected it was a wig.

caption A touch of silver eye shadow gave a shimmery effect. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kardashian West’s longtime hairstylist and friend Jen Atkin claimed that it really was Kim’s hair and not a wig, as some thought.

“Yes that is Kim’s hair and yes it is THAT healthy,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian opted for a no-makeup makeup look while at the Forbes Women’s Summit in June 2017.

caption She wore her hair in a center part for a clean look. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

She went with a simple, dewy glow for the event.

In September 2017, Kardashian West wore long, white-silver hair with dark roots to various industry events.

caption She was photographed at the “Icons” party hosted by Harper’s Bazaar. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Her hair color perfectly matched her iridescent dress.

In November 2017, Kardashian West continued to let her brunette roots show in a sleek low ponytail.

caption She posed on the red carpet for the Bumble Bizz Los Angeles Launch Dinner. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

This was not the last time the KKW Beauty founder let her roots show as a blonde. Meanwhile, she went for a glowy look with plenty of highlighter and a subtle smokey eye.

Kardashian West was back to being a brunette — again — in 2018. At May’s Met Gala, she went for a less subtle look with voluminous hair and heavy eyeliner.

caption Kim Kardashian West at the Met Gala 2018. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She appeared to wear super long extensions for a glamorous high ponytail, and amped up the drama with her makeup – which included false eyelashes – to suit the theme of the event, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”

In June 2018, Kardashian West was accused of cultural appropriation when she wore her hair in cornrows.

caption Kardashian West walked the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

It was not the first time Kardashian West has worn braids, or been accused of cultural appropriation. In January, she faced backlash for wearing her hair in what she called “Bo Derek braids” – a reference to the white actress rather than the African roots of braids.

She went for another high pony in July 2018, similar to her Met Gala style — but this time with waves.

caption Kardashian West posed on the red carpet at BeautyCon LA. source David Livingston/Getty Images

She kept her makeup relatively simple, with a hint of blush and a focus on her eyes with charcoal eye shadow and the long lashes that have become a Kim Kardashian West staple.

At the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2018, Kardashian West opted for a gothic look.

caption Kim Kardashian West attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2018. source Gregg DeGuire/Stringer/Getty Images

She paired smokey eye makeup and a nude lip color with a deep contour. Her hair, which was parted down the middle, was dyed a deep shade of brown.

In February 2019, Kardashian West wore her hair in loose waves while attending the amfAR New York Gala.

She also kept her makeup simple, donning foundation, light blush, nude lipstick, and neutral eye shadow.

She then turned heads with her glossy look at the Met Gala in May 2019.

caption Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2019. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Because her dress was meant to look like it was dripping with water, Kardashian West also wore a slicked hairstyle, glitter eye shadow, bright highlighter, and a nude lip gloss.

Kardashian West debuted one of her shortest hairstyles to date while speaking at the White House in June 2019.

She paired the lob hairstyle with neutral eye shadow, a sharp wing, and her classic nude lipstick.

In September, she paired an all-black outfit with smokey makeup.

caption Kim Kardashian West walks around New York City on September 11, 2019. source Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Her black eye shadow extended into wings, and her clear gloss was worn over lip liner that was slightly darker than her lips. She also tied her hair in a tight bun.

Kardashian West continued to wear updo styles throughout the month.

caption Kim Kardashian West attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019. source Paul Archuleta/Stringer/Getty Images

At the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, her hair was parted down the middle and tied into a bun. However, one strand was left hanging in front of her face, and seemingly got caught in her lip gloss.

By September 2019, she went back to wearing her hair long.

caption Kim Kardashian West at the Emmys on September 22, 2019. source Fox/Getty Images

She debuted long waves on the Emmys red carpet, where she also wore her standard nude makeup.