Photos show what it’s like to visit the stunning Italian beach that’s now so overrun with tourists, it’s charging them to visit

caption La Pelosa on the island of Sardinia. source Massimo Piacentino/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

La Pelosa is one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

The beach is at the northwestern tip of the Italian island of Sardinia.

But the beach is being overrun with tourists.

To cut down on numbers, officials are planing to start charging admission to the beach, CNN reports.

The exact admission fee has yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to be about €4 ($4.40).

Warm weather, calm and clear water turquoise water, and brilliant white sand as soft as flour: it’s really no wonder La Pelosa, located on the Italian island of Sardinia, has consistently been deemed one of the best beaches to visit in the world.

But such breathtaking beauty has come at a price: since it’s easier to get to than ever before, and with more people being inspired to visit the beach due to Instagram photos, it is now overrun with tourists.

To counter the ever-growing influx, CNN reports that officials in the town of Stintino (about two miles away) have decided to start charging visitors to the beach an admission fee. Mayor Antonio Diana has yet to confirm the exact admission fee, but it’s expected to be about €4 ($4.40). As many as 6,000 people visit the beach during the day in the summer months, according to Diana, and that the plan is to cut these numbers to about 1,500 visitors per day.

Here’s what a visit to the famous beach is like.

caption La Pelosa is at the northwestern tip of Sardinia. source Google Maps

To say it is beautiful would be an understatement.

caption La Pelosa. source Mira Sardegna/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

If the cyan waters aren’t spectacular enough …

caption La Pelosa’s waters are spellbinding. source Enrico Spanu/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

… There’s also the soft, white sand …

caption La Pelosa. source Enrico Spanu/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

… Not to mention the lonely tower that looks like it belongs in a fairytale.

caption The tower at La Pelosa. source Massimiliano Maddanu/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It’s no surprise the beach has repeatedly been ranked among the best in the world.

caption La Pelosa. source Giuseppe Sedda/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

But, this being the 21st century, such beauty means it’s being overrun with tourists.

caption Tourists at La Pelosa, on the island of Sardinia source Massimo Piacentino/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

caption Flocks of tourists at La Pelosa. source Carlo Pelagalli/Wikimedia Commons

caption Boats in the water near La Pelosa. source Archivio Edizioni Spanu/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

To do that, they plan on charging admission to the beach.

caption La Pelosa. source Silvia Franceschetti/Wikimedia Commons

caption La Pelosa. source Gianni Careddu/Wikimedia Commons

It remains to be seen what the future of the beach might be, but it’s not the only beach struggling with too many tourists.

caption The waters of La Pelosa. source Tommie Hansen/Wikimedia Commons

