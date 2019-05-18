Prince Harry, the Queen, and Pippa Middleton were among the glamorous guests at another royal wedding on Saturday

Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of the Queen’s first cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, tied the knot on Saturday.

The 38-year-old branding director, known as “Ella,” married 40-year-old Thomas Kingston, who works in finance.

Prince Harry, the Queen, Pippa Middleton, and Princess Beatrice were among the guests in attendance.

Another royal wedding took place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in the same location.

The Queen, Princess Beatrice, Pippa Middleton, and the Duke of Sussex himself were in attendance as Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston tied the knot.

Known as “Ella,” Lady Gabriella, 38, is the daughter of the Queen’s first cousin, Prince Michael of Kent.

She studied at Oxford University and is reportedly a branding director specializing in arts and travel, though her father’s official website states that she also currently works as a freelance journalist.

40-year-old Kingston, meanwhile, works in finance, and reportedly once dated Pippa Middleton.

Here’s a look inside the glamorous event.

Lady Gabriella wore a lace gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria. Here, she poses with her father, Prince Michael of Kent, before the pair made their way into the chapel.

She also wore a tiara which both her grandmother, Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and her mother, Princess Michael of Kent, wore for their wedding days. Her bouquet had creamy ivory Ella rose alongside myrtle, a royal tradition.

Underneath her long veil, her hair was curled with braid detail.

Her dress, embroidered with flowers and embellishments, also had a long train, which fanned out as she walked up the steps with her father.

Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle have also walked up these steps as brides within the last year.

Lady Gabriella’s husband, Thomas Kingston, looked dapper in pinstriped trousers.

The couple got engaged last summer on the channel island of Sark, according to the BBC.

Guests arrived near the chapel in vintage buses.

New dad Prince Harry arrived with the bride’s sister-in-law, actress Sophie Winkleman, or Lady Sophie Windsor. Winkleman is married to Lady Gabriella’s brother, Lord Frederick Windsor.

The Queen was also in attendance as a guest of honour, as a first cousin once removed of the bride. She was joined by Prince Philip.

The Duchess of York showed up with her daughter, Princess Beatrice, who brought her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to his first royal engagement.

Pippa Middleton arrived with her husband James Matthews. While she’s understood to be a friend of the groom, reports have previously suggested they actually dated.

Her brother James Middleton was also in attendance with girlfriend Alizee Thevenet.

The bride’s mother, Princess Michael of Kent, wore all violet. Here she is with the bride’s brother, Lord Frederick Windsor.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex showed up with Princess Anne, Princess Royal.

Lady Amelia Windsor, the youngest child of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, and Sylvana Tomaselli, stood out in bright pink floral.

Other guests included Lady Helen Taylor with husband Tim Taylor…

…interior designer Nicky Haslam…

…and “Downtown Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.

The bridesmaids and pageboys were quite the site making their way into the chapel.

After tying the knot, the newlyweds emerged looking pretty blissful.

They shared their first kiss as man and wife…

…though it was photobombed in typical pageboy style.

The guests seemed pretty happy to catch up after the ceremony — Prince Harry and his grandfather seemed to share a joke or two.

His wife, Meghan Markle, was understandably absent — the couple welcomed their first son Archie into the world less than two weeks ago.

