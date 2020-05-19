A historic Charleston mansion that survived over 200 years of wars, earthquakes, and hurricanes just hit the market. Take a look inside.

Joey Hadden, Business Insider US
This historic pink mansion is located at 69 Church St. in Charleston, South Carolina.

This historic pink mansion is located at 69 Church St. in Charleston, South Carolina.
  • An over 8,000 square feet big pre-Revolutionary war home in Charleston, South Carolina is on the market, valued at nearly $10 million.
  • Built in the mid-18th century, the mansion sits on Church Street, which the New York Post called one of the city’s “most picturesque streets.”
  • The seven-bedroom mansion is complete with 15 fireplaces, a ballroom, and a secret garden.
  • Take a look inside the historic home.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The mansion, located on Church St. in the South of Broad neighborhood of Charleston is on the market for almost $10 million.

The house has ceilings exceeding 11 feet on all three floors.

The second floor of the mansion features a ballroom and a drawing-room.

Built in 1745, the home has a total of 15 fireplaces and a cypress-paneled library.

The current owners bought the home in 1998 and renovated it extensively to what it currently looks like.

Before that, Anthony and Jessica Cecil purchased the home in 1969 and ran a bed and breakfast.

The listing says the house was “extensively damaged” during the Civil War. Eliza Middleton Huger Smith bought and restored the home in 1869.

At one time, the mansion is said to have housed Colonel Jacob Motte, who was treasurer of the South Carolina colony for close to three decades.

The listing boasts an authentic Georgian style in its interior design.

Georgian design is characterized in part by symmetry, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as classical detailing, like arches and pillars.

This is represented in the home’s fireplace moldings, woodworking details on the library walls, and stairwells.

This is the entry to the kitchen, which is in a separate building from the main house.

The kitchen features a large island and has windows overlooking the property’s lush gardens

The building that houses the kitchen also has a family room, two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms.

Every bedroom in the home has an en suite bathroom. This is a rare feature in historic homes, according to the listing.

Outside, there are five garden rooms with high brick walls for privacy …

… and a secret garden with a hidden entrance.

Large heirloom bushes wall some parts of the garden.

One of the garden rooms has an outhouse.

Another one is complete with a pool. The listing says it is one of the first ones ever made in downtown Charleston.

