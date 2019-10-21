[PHOTOS] Mahathir, Lee Hsien Loong were in Jakarta to watch Jokowi get inaugurated for the second time

Jessica Lin
Reuters

Indonesian president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has been sworn into office for the second time, after beating rival Prabowo Subianto during a nationwide election in April.

The 58-year-old leader was on Sunday (Oct 20) inaugurated as Indonesia’s President along with 76-year-old Vice President Ma’ruf Amin for a five-year term.

Jokowi took his solemn oath while some of the region’s most notable leaders watched. In attendance were the prime ministers of Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, as well as the Sultan of Brunei and China’s vice president.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo recited the official oath of office as a religious figure held a Quran over his head.

The inauguration took place at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Reuters

With the inauguration of Jokowi’s second term, Iriana Widodo (centre) continues to be First Lady of Indonesia.

The First Lady posed for photos with Mufidah Kalla (right), wife of Jokowi's vice president from his first term in office, and Wury Estu Handayani, wife of the new Vice President Ma'ruf Amin.
Reuters

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in a congratulatory message aired on Indonesian TV that the Republic of Indonesia would “continue to succeed and prosper” under Jokowi and Ma’aruf Amin’s leadership, Bernama reported.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta after the inauguration ceremony.
Reuters

“May the Honourable President (Jokowi) and the people of the Republic of Indonesia continue to be blessed with Allah’s grace and mercy,” he said.

Reuters

Mahathir and his wife Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali were among 17 leaders and heads of state who attended the ceremony, Bernama reported.

Facebook/ Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Ho Ching, were also among the guests at Jokowi’s inauguration.

Reuters

PM Lee congratulated the Indonesian premier in person and on social media.

“May our partnership continue to flourish under President Jokowi’s leadership, and may the friendship long continue to strengthen!” he wrote on Facebook.

Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday that PM Lee was also accompanied by Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung, and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Reuters

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah was also present, and even signed the guestbook at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

Reuters

Apart from Asean leaders, China’s Vice President Wang Qishan also flew in to witness the swearing-in.

Wang will also attend Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday (Oct 22). The Japanese royal ceremony has an expected attendance of 2,000 people, including heads of state and dignitaries from over 170 countries, Reuters reported.

Reuters

