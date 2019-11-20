20 show-stopping outfits show why Meghan Markle was named 2019’s most powerful dresser

caption The Duchess of Sussex is 2019’s most powerful dresser. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, Getty Images

January: Meghan Markle nailed maternity style in this red Sentaler coat with matching heels for a royal engagement. The duchess made the look stand out by pairing the coat with another bold color — a purple Aritzia dress.

January: That same month, Markle showed off her growing pregnant belly in one of her most affordable looks yet. She opted for a $34.99 “MAMA” dress from H&M, which she paired with a cream coat by Emporio Armani.

February: The duchess wore a $564 Lloyd/Ford pleated dress with a chic blazer by Babaton during her trip to Morocco. What made the outfit striking, however, was the pair of Gas Bijoux earrings which gave a pop of color to the otherwise monochrome look.

March: She stunned in this cream and gold brocade dress and Amanda Wakeley coat for a reception to celebrate Prince Charles’ investiture’s 50th anniversary at Buckingham Palace.

March: Just a few days later, she made the fitting decision to wear this glitzy green coatdress by Canadian designer Erdem for a visit to Canada House.

March: She wore a $2,000 Victoria Beckham dress and matching hat to a Commonwealth Day service with Prince Harry.

May: As she was on maternity leave at the time, Markle didn’t make any public appearances in April. The following month, however, she introduced baby Archie to the world in this stunning button-up trench dress by Grace Wales Bonner.

June: She wore a navy dress by one of her favorite designers, Givenchy, with a matching fascinator for the Trooping the Colour parade with the royal family. It was the duchess’ first royal engagement since giving birth to Archie.

July: She sported a similar look for Archie’s christening, this time opting for a white dress by Dior with a white fascinator to match.

July: She debuted a far more casual look for Wimbledon later that month, pairing a white blazer with skinny jeans, and accessorizing with an “A” necklace — which was thought to be a nod to her son Archie.

July: The Duchess of Sussex attended the tournament again with Kate and Pippa Middleton just several days later. This time around, she dressed up in a $375 cream and blue skirt by Hugo Boss.

July: She wore a sheer black dress and matching clutch to her royal red carpet debut at “The Lion King” premiere with Prince Harry.

September: Her next high-profile appearance was far more relaxed, with the duchess opting for a $175 denim dress from J Crew with a cream blazer to the US Open.

September: The duchess rewore this $595 Veronica Beard shirt dress with wedges during her royal tour of Africa later that month.

September: Then, she kept things summery in a Club Monaco midi dress to introduce baby Archie on his first ever royal engagement with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa.

October: The royal added a pop of color to her Hannah Levery shirt dress with a pair of $30 red tassel earrings.

October: Back home in the UK, Markle rewore the $591 green dress from her engagement interview with Prince Harry, and paired it with a $1,913 Sentaler wrap coat first worn to Christmas with the royal family in 2017.

October: A few days later, she rewore another fan favorite — this $49 Aritzia dress from her maternity wardrobe. This time round, she complimented the look by styling her hair in loose cascading curls.

November: She wore another Sentaler coat, this time pairing the outfit with a Philip Treacy fascinator, for a visit to the Field of Remembrance.

November: Markle then wore this black button-down brocade gown with her hair slicked back into its signature bun for another Remembrance event with the royal family that same week. She completed the look with a poppy pin to mark the occasion.

