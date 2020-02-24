Rare photos show how Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship compares to Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson’s

caption The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales with the Duchess of York. source Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship has been covered widely in the media, with reports of a rift between the two since Meghan Markle married into the royal family.

Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship has many parallels to the one between the late Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew as shown in rare photos of the duchesses.

Like Diana was with Ferguson (who married into the family in 1986, five years after Diana), Middleton was there to mentor Markle as she began her royal role in 2018.

However, there are also some contrasts. While Markle and Middleton first met when the then-actress started dating Prince Harry, Diana and Ferguson had known each other for most of their lives, and were actually fourth cousins.

Unlike Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who first met when Markle started dating Prince Harry, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson had been friends for years before becoming royals.

caption Markle and Middleton at Wimbledon in 2018 (left), and Diana and Ferguson at a polo match in 1981. source Getty Images

Markle and Middleton were first seen in public together only after Markle got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017. The above photo (left) was taken during the pair’s Wimbledon appearance in 2018, their first solo outing together.

However, Diana and Sarah had actually grown up together. They were fourth cousins, and their mothers were best friends, the Duchess of York told Harper’s Bazaar.

This photo of the ladies (right) was taken at a polo match in 1981 before either of them married into the royal family.

“The relationship between Diana and Sarah was complicated, as you would expect from people who had known each other for almost all of their lives,” royal author Nigel Cawthorne told Insider.

“Meghan and Kate have known one another for a relatively short period of time. Though they both clearly adore their husbands, they are hugely different people.”

The royal ladies seemed to share a close bond even when they thought the cameras weren’t watching.

caption Markle and Middleton at Wimbledon in 2018 (left), and Diana and Fergie at Guards Polo Club in 1983 (right). source Getty Images

Ferguson, who married into the royal family in 1986 – five years after Diana did – was likely mentored by her friend as she adjusted to royal life.

It was actually Diana who set Ferguson up with Prince Andrew, Diana’s father told royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

“Sarah’s arrival made things much easier for Diana,” the Earl of Spencer said in Seward’s 1991 book, “Sarah: HRH The Duchess of York,” as cited by the Express.

“She was so thrilled when Sarah and Andrew got married. After all, Diana was the one who brought them together.”

Although Markle and Middleton don’t share such a backstory, the Duchess of Sussex received a similarly warm welcome from her sister-in-law.

Speaking about the royal family in her and Prince Harry’s engagement interview, Markle said: “The family has been great and over the past year and a half, we’ve had a really nice time getting to know them and progressively making me feel, not just part of the institution, but part of the family.”

Here they are celebrating Christmas together — Markle and Middleton in 2018, and Ferguson and Diana in 1987.

caption Markle and Middleton at Sandringham Christmas in 2018, and Diana and Ferguson at Windsor in 1987. source Getty Images

The above photo of Ferguson and Diana was taken in Windsor in 1987, just a year after Ferguson married into the royal family.

Markle and Middleton have now spent two Christmases together, as both joined their husbands and the royal family at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in 2017 and 2018 (pictured above).

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided against spending Christmas with the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019, instead opting to spend it with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, in Canada.

Both also attended official royal events, such as Trooping the Colour.

caption The royal family stand for Trooping the Colour in 2018 (left) and 1987 (right). source Getty Images

After such events, where the women stood side-by-side on the Buckingham Palace balcony, it was easy for the press to make comparisons and to pit them against one another.

“In the hot house atmosphere of the royal family they [Diana and Ferguson] were competitive but also, ultimately, supportive of one another as the in-laws faced with similar issues,” Cawthorne told Insider.

“I anticipated that the narrative would change to ‘sisters at war’ after a honeymoon period,” royal biographer Andrew Morton said of Markle and Middleton’s relationship in 2018.

“Why was it predictable? Because young royal sisters-in-law, as it was with Diana and Fergie, are set up for failure. They’re compared to one another incessantly – in what they wear, how they behave – in a way that never happens to royal men,” he added.

“In many respects, it says more about the way we deal with women in the media than it does about any big row going on.”

Markle, Middleton, and their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William were dubbed “the Fab Four” by the press.

caption The Sussexes and the Cambridges at an Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey in Westminster. source Reuters

Harry, Markle, Middleton, and William were branded the “Fab Four” as early as their first engagement together for their joint charity, the Royal Foundation, before Markle even married into the family in 2018.

It was more than just their official appearances that showed the public they had a close bond. Last year, the couples spent six works working on a secret project – which we now know was Shout, a mental health textline service – before announcing it to the world.

The Cambridges and the Sussexes were reminiscent of another “Fab Four” — Diana, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Ferguson.

caption The original “fab four” on holiday in 1987. source Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Charles, Diana, Ferguson, and Andrew were so close that they often went on holiday together. This picture is from their skiing trip in Klosters, Switzerland, in 1987.

When Markle, Middleton, William, and Harry first appeared together in 2017, “their camaraderie… stirred up images of the two royal couples who grabbed headlines in the 1980s – Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York,” ABC News wrote in 2018.

While there have been rumors of a rift between Markle and Middleton, Ferguson confirmed she and Diana fell out — and they weren’t speaking when the princess died in 1997.

caption Markle and Middleton at a church service in 2019, and Diana and Fergie at a polo match in 1983. source Getty Images

When Diana passed away in August 1997, the pair hadn’t spoken for a year.

The Duchess of York later told Harper’s Bazaar: “And the saddest thing, at the end, we hadn’t spoken for a year, though I never knew the reason, except that once Diana got something in her head… I tried, wrote letters, thinking whatever happened didn’t matter, let’s sort it out.

“And I knew she’d come back. In fact, the day before she died she rang a friend of mine and said, ‘Where’s that Red? I want to talk to her,” she added.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a falling out between Markle and Middleton, however ITV royal editor Chris Ship said that the “issue” was “between William and Harry.”

“There is undoubtedly a mutual recognition that their position as royal wives is unique, but without long years of friendship and trust it is hard to see how a close friendship can thrive in the current crisis,” Cawthorne said of Markle and Middleton’s relationship.

However, unlike Ferguson and Diana, who never had the chance to make amends, Cawthorne says that “Megxit” could act as a turning point for their relationship.

“I think, however, there is a mutual respect that will come to the fore once the details of the Sussexes’ new life have been thrashed out, if only because Louis and Charlotte will have a safe place to go in Canada where they don’t constantly feel the pressure of life as an HRH,” he said.

