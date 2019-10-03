The best photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie on their first royal tour as a family

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie Harrison meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa. source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie just completed their first official royal tour as a family.

The trio’s working trip to Africa kicked off in Cape Town on Monday, September 23 and ended in Pretoria on Wednesday, October 2.

The tour marked baby Archie’s first royal engagement, as the couple took him to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The trip was historically significant for the royal family, as Harry paid tribute to his mother’s legacy by visiting the former minefield she walked through in 1997.

Here are all the best photos from the family’s 10-day visit.

The tour kicked off in Cape Town on Monday, September 23, where Harry and Markle watched a dance performance by local girls and women.

source David Harrison/ AFP/ Getty Images

It wasn’t long before the couple joined in.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

They shared this adorable moment before Harry gave a speech on “redefining masculinity.”

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Next, they met fans gathered on the street before heading off to a cooking demonstration at the District Six Museum.

source Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty Images

The following day, they travelled to Monwabisi Beach to learn about the mental health charity, Waves for Change.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

Markle channeled Princess Diana when she wore a headscarf for the first time to visit South Africa’s oldest mosque.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

Baby Archie made his first appearance — and his first ever royal engagement — to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday.

source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

Archie, who was born in May, had previously been kept out of the limelight by his parents, who made it clear they wanted to protect his privacy.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son, Archie, in South Africa on September 25, 2019. source Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images

This was one of the many sweet candid moments shared by the family, and fans noted Archie’s striking resemblance to his father.

source Henk Kruger/ Getty Images

Later, it was time for Markle’s solo engagement to the non-profit organisation, Mothers2mothers. While there, she broke from protocol to kiss a young fan’s hand.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Harry paid tribute to his mother’s legacy by walking through a minefield in Angola…

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

… just like Diana did in 1997.

source Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The prince even visited the same former minefield visited by Diana, which has now been transformed to a busy street with schools, shops, and houses.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Back in South Africa, Markle paid a visit to the charity ActionAid on Tuesday, where she was presented with a bouquet of flowers upon arrival.

source Samir Huseein/WireImage/Getty Images

She broke from formalities once again to a hug a young fan.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The family reunited for their final day of engagements in Johannesburg on Wednesday, although Archie was nowhere to be seen this time around.

source Facundo Arrizabalaga/Getty Images

The couple then met Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela.

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

Finally, they attended a reception with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepein in Pretoria before heading back to London with Archie that same evening.