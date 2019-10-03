The best photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie on their first royal tour as a family

- source
- Toby Melville/ Getty Images
- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie just completed their first official royal tour as a family.
- The trio’s working trip to Africa kicked off in Cape Town on Monday, September 23 and ended in Pretoria on Wednesday, October 2.
- The tour marked baby Archie’s first royal engagement, as the couple took him to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
- The trip was historically significant for the royal family, as Harry paid tribute to his mother’s legacy by visiting the former minefield she walked through in 1997.
- Here are all the best photos from the family’s 10-day visit.
The tour kicked off in Cape Town on Monday, September 23, where Harry and Markle watched a dance performance by local girls and women.
- source
- David Harrison/ AFP/ Getty Images
It wasn’t long before the couple joined in.
- source
- Chris Jackson/ Getty Images
They shared this adorable moment before Harry gave a speech on “redefining masculinity.”
- source
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Next, they met fans gathered on the street before heading off to a cooking demonstration at the District Six Museum.
- source
- Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty Images
The following day, they travelled to Monwabisi Beach to learn about the mental health charity, Waves for Change.
- source
- Chris Jackson/ Getty Images
Markle channeled Princess Diana when she wore a headscarf for the first time to visit South Africa’s oldest mosque.
- source
- Chris Jackson/ Getty Images
Baby Archie made his first appearance — and his first ever royal engagement — to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday.
- source
- Toby Melville/ Getty Images
Archie, who was born in May, had previously been kept out of the limelight by his parents, who made it clear they wanted to protect his privacy.
- source
- Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images
This was one of the many sweet candid moments shared by the family, and fans noted Archie’s striking resemblance to his father.
- source
- Henk Kruger/ Getty Images
Later, it was time for Markle’s solo engagement to the non-profit organisation, Mothers2mothers. While there, she broke from protocol to kiss a young fan’s hand.
- source
- Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Harry paid tribute to his mother’s legacy by walking through a minefield in Angola…
- source
- Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images
… just like Diana did in 1997.
- source
- Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The prince even visited the same former minefield visited by Diana, which has now been transformed to a busy street with schools, shops, and houses.
- source
- Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images
Back in South Africa, Markle paid a visit to the charity ActionAid on Tuesday, where she was presented with a bouquet of flowers upon arrival.
- source
- Samir Huseein/WireImage/Getty Images
She broke from formalities once again to a hug a young fan.
- source
- Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
The family reunited for their final day of engagements in Johannesburg on Wednesday, although Archie was nowhere to be seen this time around.
- source
- Facundo Arrizabalaga/Getty Images
The couple then met Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela.
- source
- Chris Jackson/ Getty Images
Finally, they attended a reception with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepein in Pretoria before heading back to London with Archie that same evening.
- source
- Toby Melville/ Getty Images