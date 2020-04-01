Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s best royal moments, from their wedding day to baby Archie’s arrival

- source
- Getty Images
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially stepped back from their roles as working royals.
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie became independent from the royal family on April 1.
- The couple’s journey began when they announced their engagement in 2017, and their subsequent royal wedding in May 2018 – not even two years ago.
- Here are Harry and Markle’s best moments together throughout their time as royals.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal journey began when they announced their engagement at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017.
- source
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Markle made her first appearance with the royal family on Christmas Day 2017. It’s thought the Queen broke tradition by allowing her to join the celebrations at Sandringham before marrying into the family.
- source
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018.
- source
- Matt Cardy/Getty Images
A stand-out moment from the ceremony was when Harry told Markle she “looked amazing,” according to lip-readers.
- source
- Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images
Source: Insider
An estimated 1.9 billion people across the world tuned in to watch the televised ceremony.
Source: The Economic Times
They made their first official engagement as husband and wife at Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s birthday parade in June.
- source
- Getty Images
It wasn’t long before the duchess made her first solo outing with the Queen — and if the pictures are anything to go by, they had a blast together.
- source
- Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The newlyweds packed on the PDA at a charity polo match in July.
- source
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Harry, Markle, William, and Middleton — aka “the Fab Four” — appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony together that same month.
- source
- Anwar Hussein/ Wire Image/ Getty Images.
Harry and Markle joined the royal family at the christening ceremony of Prince Louis, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
- source
- Matt Holyoak / Camera Press
They appeared alongside Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, at the launch of Markle’s charity cookbook for Grenfell Tower victims in September.
Kensington Palace announced Markle was pregnant just as they arrived in Australia for their royal tour on October 15, 2018.
- source
- Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Although usually against royal protocol to do so, Markle and Harry were happy to hug children who came out to see them on tour.
- source
- Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reunited for Christmas at Sandringham in 2018.
- source
- Stephen Pond/ Getty Images.
The duchess’ baby bump was visible during a visit to Birkenhead on January 14, 2019.
- source
- Getty
Prince Harry surprised the crowd at WE Day 2019 by bringing Markle on stage. Although Harry was scheduled to speak at the event, the duchess wasn’t initially in the program.
- source
- Jo Hale/ Redferne/ Getty Images
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019. The couple welcomed their new son with a photocall at Windsor Castle two days later.
They shared this adorable family photo after Archie’s christening in July.
- source
- Chris Allerton/ Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the family — including Markle’s mom — were there to celebrate the milestone.
- source
- Chris Allerton/ Getty Images
Markle and Kate Middleton had a girls day out at Wimbledon in London later that month.
- source
- Karwai Tang/Getty Images
The duchess launched her first charity clothing line in September with Smart Works and her friend, the designer Misha Nonoo.
- source
- REUTERS
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their first official tour of Africa by dancing with locals in Cape Town on September 23.
- source
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Archie made his first — and only — official royal engagement during the tour.
- source
- Toby Melivlle/ Getty Images
Harry and Markle took their son to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and they shared this sweet moment.
- source
- Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images
Prince Harry walked through a minefield in Dirico, close to where the late Princess Diana visited 22 years prior.
- source
- Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images
Back in the UK, Harry and Markle attended a week of Remembrance themed engagements before heading to Canada for the holidays.
- source
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
They flew back to the UK for a short visit to Canada House in January. The engagement — which the couple organized to show gratitude for the hospitality they received — took place just days before they announced their “step back” from the royal family.
- source
- Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
They returned for their final string of royal engagements in March. In this photo, the couple attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music.
- source
- SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreated The Beatles’ iconic “Abbey Road” album cover while visiting the famous music studio to record a new charity single.
- source
- Chris Jackson, Getty Images
Meanwhile, Markle’s final solo engagement was at a school in Dagenham, where she invited the Head Boy on stage to speak about International Women’s Day.
One of their final — and most memorable — royal moments had to be this romantic walk in the rain on their way to the Endeavour Fund Awards. The photographer who took it called it “the most iconic” picture he’s ever taken.
- source
- Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Read more:
Photographer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rain picture calls it the ‘most iconic photo’ he’s taken
Rare photos of Meghan Markle from before she was royal show how her style could change after ‘Megxit’
8 royal luxuries Meghan Markle and Prince Harry no longer have access to
The best photo from every month of Meghan Markle’s royal career
10 warning signs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ready to leave the royal family