MLB released jerseys with a Nike swoosh for next season, and baseball fans are freaking out

Nike revealed a first look at its new MLB jerseys that prominently feature the company's iconic swoosh symbol Monday.

Nike revealed a first look at its new MLB jerseys that prominently feature the company's iconic swoosh symbol Monday.
Nike

Major League Baseball has long resisted the blatant commercialation of its jerseys, but an agreement recently reached with the world’s premier shoe brand appears to be taking the league’s uniforms in a new direction.

In January 2019, Nike announced its upcoming collaboration with the MLB and Fanatics.

In January 2019, Nike announced its upcoming collaboration with the MLB and Fanatics.
Nike

In January, Nike announced that it would become the “exclusive provider of Major League Baseball’s on-field uniforms” beginning with the 2020 season. According to the release, the deal – which involved both the MLB and sports merchandise giant Fanatics – allowed the athletic wear company to feature its signature Nike “swoosh” on the new jerseys.

On Monday, Nike released the first look at all 30 MLB teams’ uniforms for next season. The photos, which surfaced online, show classic designs but feature the classic Nike symbol prominently on the chest.

Many baseball fans expressed discontent and ire with both the size and location of the swoosh:

Many people on Twitter thought the swoosh should have been stitched onto the sleeve:

Still, some other Twitter users mocked fans who were upset with the new uniform changes:

Check out photos of all 30 teams’ new Nike jerseys for yourself below:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians

Colorado Rockies

Detroit Tigers

Houston Astros

Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees

New York Mets

Oakland Athletics

Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays

Washington Nationals

