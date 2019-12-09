MLB released jerseys with a Nike swoosh for next season, and baseball fans are freaking out

- source
- Nike
- Nike revealed a first look at its new MLB jerseys that prominently feature the company’s iconic swoosh symbol Monday.
- In January of 2019, the sneaker and athletic wear giant announced an agreement with the league and Fanatics to become Major League Baseball’s official uniform provider in 2020.
- Photos of the new jerseys surfaced online Monday, and many baseball fans expressed discontent with the size and location of the swoosh.
- Check out photos of all 30 MLB teams’ new jerseys below:
Major League Baseball has long resisted the blatant commercialation of its jerseys, but an agreement recently reached with the world’s premier shoe brand appears to be taking the league’s uniforms in a new direction.
- Nike
In January, Nike announced that it would become the “exclusive provider of Major League Baseball’s on-field uniforms” beginning with the 2020 season. According to the release, the deal – which involved both the MLB and sports merchandise giant Fanatics – allowed the athletic wear company to feature its signature Nike “swoosh” on the new jerseys.
On Monday, Nike released the first look at all 30 MLB teams’ uniforms for next season. The photos, which surfaced online, show classic designs but feature the classic Nike symbol prominently on the chest.
Many baseball fans expressed discontent and ire with both the size and location of the swoosh:
New MLB jerseys with nike logo on the chest look tacky, like something you would get at a discount store, not an authentic jersey to be worn on the field by the players. https://t.co/UhqdBGw5x4
— Billy Ballas (@wballas) December 9, 2019
Many people on Twitter thought the swoosh should have been stitched onto the sleeve:
Put the Damn Nike Logo on the Sleeve @MLB looks just damn terrible having it on the front! pic.twitter.com/xV6xaHmygZ
— Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) December 9, 2019
Yuck. Why not have the @Nike logo on the sleeve? Looks really bad on uni’s like #STLCards. Looks like swoosh is beating the bird over the head. pic.twitter.com/tRIgxqced3
— Dan (@SpencerDan) December 9, 2019
The Nike logo would be fine on the sleeve. This isn't clean at all. https://t.co/e5y1t0HKNT
— Dr. #NoHubris (@tokarzontigers) December 9, 2019
Still, some other Twitter users mocked fans who were upset with the new uniform changes:
How the internet sees the Nike logo on MLB Jerseys pic.twitter.com/U7oiqoRghq
— RicHie (@RICHIEisTFH) December 9, 2019
Baseball fans are mad about a Nike logo on the front of the uniform. The Thunder jerseys say Love's Truck Stop you guys will be fine!!
— Megan (@megreyes_) December 9, 2019
people: how dare you degrade baseball with a 1.5” NIKE LOGO this is sacreligious!
also baseball: pic.twitter.com/MnfAm3cBy1
— thechrisparks (@thechrisparks) December 9, 2019
Check out photos of all 30 teams’ new Nike jerseys for yourself below:
Arizona Diamondbacks
- Nike
Atlanta Braves
- Nike
Baltimore Orioles
- Nike
Boston Red Sox
- Nike
Chicago White Sox
- Nike
Chicago Cubs
- Nike
Cincinnati Reds
- Nike
Cleveland Indians
- Nike
Colorado Rockies
- Nike
Detroit Tigers
- Nike
Houston Astros
- Nike
Kansas City Royals
- Nike
Los Angeles Angels
- Nike
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Nike
Miami Marlins
- Nike
Milwaukee Brewers
- Nike
Minnesota Twins
- Nike
New York Yankees
- Nike
New York Mets
- Nike
Oakland Athletics
- Nike
Philadelphia Phillies
- Nike
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Nike
San Diego Padres
- Nike
San Francisco Giants
- Nike
Seattle Mariners
- Nike
St. Louis Cardinals
- Nike
Tampa Bay Rays
- Nike
Texas Rangers
- Nike
Toronto Blue Jays
- Nike
Washington Nationals
- Nike
