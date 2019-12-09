MLB released jerseys with a Nike swoosh for next season, and baseball fans are freaking out

caption Nike revealed a first look at its new MLB jerseys that prominently feature the company’s iconic swoosh symbol Monday. source Nike

Nike revealed a first look at its new MLB jerseys that prominently feature the company’s iconic swoosh symbol Monday.

In January of 2019, the sneaker and athletic wear giant announced an agreement with the league and Fanatics to become Major League Baseball’s official uniform provider in 2020.

Photos of the new jerseys surfaced online Monday, and many baseball fans expressed discontent with the size and location of the swoosh.

Check out photos of all 30 MLB teams’ new jerseys below:

Major League Baseball has long resisted the blatant commercialation of its jerseys, but an agreement recently reached with the world’s premier shoe brand appears to be taking the league’s uniforms in a new direction.

caption In January 2019, Nike announced its upcoming collaboration with the MLB and Fanatics. source Nike

In January, Nike announced that it would become the “exclusive provider of Major League Baseball’s on-field uniforms” beginning with the 2020 season. According to the release, the deal – which involved both the MLB and sports merchandise giant Fanatics – allowed the athletic wear company to feature its signature Nike “swoosh” on the new jerseys.

On Monday, Nike released the first look at all 30 MLB teams’ uniforms for next season. The photos, which surfaced online, show classic designs but feature the classic Nike symbol prominently on the chest.

Many baseball fans expressed discontent and ire with both the size and location of the swoosh:

New MLB jerseys with nike logo on the chest look tacky, like something you would get at a discount store, not an authentic jersey to be worn on the field by the players. https://t.co/UhqdBGw5x4 — Billy Ballas (@wballas) December 9, 2019

Many people on Twitter thought the swoosh should have been stitched onto the sleeve:

Put the Damn Nike Logo on the Sleeve @MLB looks just damn terrible having it on the front! pic.twitter.com/xV6xaHmygZ — Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) December 9, 2019

Yuck. Why not have the @Nike logo on the sleeve? Looks really bad on uni’s like #STLCards. Looks like swoosh is beating the bird over the head. pic.twitter.com/tRIgxqced3 — Dan (@SpencerDan) December 9, 2019

The Nike logo would be fine on the sleeve. This isn't clean at all. https://t.co/e5y1t0HKNT — Dr. #NoHubris (@tokarzontigers) December 9, 2019

Still, some other Twitter users mocked fans who were upset with the new uniform changes:

How the internet sees the Nike logo on MLB Jerseys pic.twitter.com/U7oiqoRghq — RicHie (@RICHIEisTFH) December 9, 2019

Baseball fans are mad about a Nike logo on the front of the uniform. The Thunder jerseys say Love's Truck Stop you guys will be fine!! — Megan (@megreyes_) December 9, 2019

people: how dare you degrade baseball with a 1.5” NIKE LOGO this is sacreligious! also baseball: pic.twitter.com/MnfAm3cBy1 — thechrisparks (@thechrisparks) December 9, 2019

Check out photos of all 30 teams' new Nike jerseys below:

Arizona Diamondbacks

source Nike

Atlanta Braves

source Nike

Baltimore Orioles

source Nike

Boston Red Sox

source Nike

Chicago White Sox

source Nike

Chicago Cubs

source Nike

Cincinnati Reds

source Nike

Cleveland Indians

source Nike

Colorado Rockies

source Nike

Detroit Tigers

source Nike

Houston Astros

source Nike

Kansas City Royals

source Nike

Los Angeles Angels

source Nike

Los Angeles Dodgers

source Nike

Miami Marlins

source Nike

Milwaukee Brewers

source Nike

Minnesota Twins

source Nike

New York Yankees

source Nike

New York Mets

source Nike

Oakland Athletics

source Nike

Philadelphia Phillies

source Nike

Pittsburgh Pirates

source Nike

San Diego Padres

source Nike

San Francisco Giants

source Nike

Seattle Mariners

source Nike

St. Louis Cardinals

source Nike

Tampa Bay Rays

source Nike

Texas Rangers

source Nike

Toronto Blue Jays

source Nike

Washington Nationals

source Nike

