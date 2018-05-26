See inside the 15 most expensive penthouses for sale in America

- source
- Listing from Trulia
- Penthouses evoke luxury, particularly thanks to the stunning panoramic views their high-in-the-sky location affords.
- With the help of Trulia, we compiled the 15 most expensive penthouses for sale in the US with amazing views.
- Most of the penthouses overlook the beach or a city, with New York City penthouses being among the most expensive.
What more fitting place for the top 1% to live than, quite literally, at the top?
Perched in the sky, penthouses offer everything from exclusive amenities and lavish architecture to rooftop gardens and pools, with views as stunning as their interiors.
We teamed up with Trulia to compile a list of the top 15 most expensive penthouses with the most amazing views for sale in the US as of May 23.
It may come as no surprise that these palaces in the sky boast either beach or city views. Even less surprising, still, is the fact that New York City dominated this list – there must be something about panoramic views of the concrete jungle that rich people can’t get enough of.
From a $35 million coastal pad in Honolulu, Hawaii, to an $82 million contemporary penthouse overlooking New York’s Central Park, here are the priciest penthouses in the country, ranked from least to most expensive.
15. $35 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Size: 10,515 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $3,329
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds/7 baths
14. $35 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: Sunny Isles, Florida
Size: 10,750 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $3,256
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds/baths
13. $36 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: Sunny Isles Beach, Florida
Size: 10,755 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $3,347
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds/8 baths
12. $39 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 5,577 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $6,993
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/5 baths
11. $39.5 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 6,050 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $6,529
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds/6 baths
10. $40.5 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 6,734 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $6,014
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/5 baths
9. $45 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 5,955 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $7,557
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds/10 baths
8. $46.5 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 6,329 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $7,347
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/6 baths
7. $48 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 7,028 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $6,830
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds/10 baths
6. $49 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 9,704 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $5,049
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/7 baths
5. $50 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 6,050 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $8,264
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/4 baths
4. $53.3 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 11,892 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $4,482
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 8 beds/9 baths
3. $59 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 14,539 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $4,058
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7 beds/10 baths
2. $73.8 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 10,079 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $7,322
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds/7 baths
1. $82 million
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Location: New York, New York
Size: 8,255 sq. ft.
Cost per square foot: $9,933
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds/8 baths