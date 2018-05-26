See inside the 15 most expensive penthouses for sale in America

caption A penthouse in Sunny Isles, Florida, 46 stories above the ocean is listed for $36 million. source Listing from Trulia

Penthouses evoke luxury, particularly thanks to the stunning panoramic views their high-in-the-sky location affords.

With the help of Trulia, we compiled the 15 most expensive penthouses for sale in the US with amazing views.

Most of the penthouses overlook the beach or a city, with New York City penthouses being among the most expensive.

What more fitting place for the top 1% to live than, quite literally, at the top?

Perched in the sky, penthouses offer everything from exclusive amenities and lavish architecture to rooftop gardens and pools, with views as stunning as their interiors.

It may come as no surprise that these palaces in the sky boast either beach or city views. Even less surprising, still, is the fact that New York City dominated this list – there must be something about panoramic views of the concrete jungle that rich people can’t get enough of.

From a $35 million coastal pad in Honolulu, Hawaii, to an $82 million contemporary penthouse overlooking New York’s Central Park, here are the priciest penthouses in the country, ranked from least to most expensive.

15. $35 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Size: 10,515 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $3,329

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds/7 baths

14. $35 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: Sunny Isles, Florida

Size: 10,750 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $3,256

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds/baths

13. $36 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Size: 10,755 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $3,347

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds/8 baths

12. $39 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 5,577 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $6,993

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/5 baths

11. $39.5 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 6,050 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $6,529

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds/6 baths

10. $40.5 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 6,734 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $6,014

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/5 baths

9. $45 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 5,955 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $7,557

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds/10 baths

8. $46.5 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 6,329 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $7,347

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/6 baths

7. $48 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 7,028 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $6,830

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds/10 baths

6. $49 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 9,704 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $5,049

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/7 baths

5. $50 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 6,050 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $8,264

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/4 baths

4. $53.3 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 11,892 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $4,482

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 8 beds/9 baths

3. $59 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 14,539 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $4,058

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7 beds/10 baths

2. $73.8 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 10,079 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $7,322

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds/7 baths

1. $82 million

source From listing on Trulia

Location: New York, New York

Size: 8,255 sq. ft.

Cost per square foot: $9,933

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 beds/8 baths