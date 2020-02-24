NBA legends and celebrities came out in droves to pay their respects at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial. Here’s who attended.

- source
- A public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday.
- The tribute included speeches from Vanessa Bryant, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Diana Taurasi, and more, plus performances from Usher, Alicia Keys, and Christina Aguilera.
- Numerous other celebrities and NBA stars attended to pay tribute to Bryant and his family.
A public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was held on Monday at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.
The date, 2/24, was meant to commemorate their jersey numbers.
The event drew numerous celebrities and NBA legends, current and former, who came to pay tribute, showing the wide reach of Bryant’s life.
The event included speeches from Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Diana Taurasi, and more. It also included performances from Usher, Alicia Keys, and Christina Aguilera. The entire event struck a graceful tone of somber and happiness, as speakers reflected on Bryant’s life, passion, competitiveness, and love for his family and friends.
Here are some photos of some of the big-name attendees. Note: this is not a complete list of all who were in attendance.
Vanessa Bryant gave a heartbreaking speech about Kobe and Gianna’s lives away from basketball.
Kobe Bryant’s parents, Joe and Pamela.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Jimmy Kimmel spoke and hosted the event.
Michael Jordan gave a speech about growing to view Kobe as a little brother.
Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe’s former teammate, spoke.
Usher sang at the memorial.
UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma spoke about Gianna Bryant’s passion for basketball and Kobe’s parenting.
WNBA star Diana Taurasi spoke about training like Kobe.
Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu spoke about idolizing Bryant and teaching Gianna.
Alicia Keys performed Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.”
Christina Aguilera performed.
Lakers GM and Kobe’s former agent Rob Pelinka spoke.
Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson.
Jay Z.
Beyonce.
Queen Latifah.
Snoop Dogg.
LL Cool J.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Spike Lee sat near Lopez.
Lakers owner Jeannie Buss.
From left to right: NBA legend Jerry West, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, Clippers executive Lawrence Frank, and Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.
Paula Abdul.
Phil Jackson.
Magic Johnson.
Russell Westbrook.
Anthony Davis.
James Harden.
Stephen Curry.
Draymond Green.
Kyrie Irving sat in the same row as Curry and Green.
Dwight Howard.
Gregg Popovich.
Former NBA player Rick Fox.
Tim Duncan and DeMar DeRozan.
Derek Fisher.
Devin Booker.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Pau Gasol.
Rajon Rondo.
