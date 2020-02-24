NBA legends and celebrities came out in droves to pay their respects at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial. Here’s who attended.

caption Michael Jordan and Jimmy Kimmel at Kobe Bryant’s memorial. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday.

The tribute included speeches from Vanessa Bryant, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Diana Taurasi, and more, plus performances from Usher, Alicia Keys, and Christina Aguilera.

Numerous other celebrities and NBA stars attended to pay tribute to Bryant and his family.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was held on Monday at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

The date, 2/24, was meant to commemorate their jersey numbers.

The event drew numerous celebrities and NBA legends, current and former, who came to pay tribute, showing the wide reach of Bryant’s life.

The event included speeches from Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Diana Taurasi, and more. It also included performances from Usher, Alicia Keys, and Christina Aguilera. The entire event struck a graceful tone of somber and happiness, as speakers reflected on Bryant’s life, passion, competitiveness, and love for his family and friends.

Here are some photos of some of the big-name attendees. Note: this is not a complete list of all who were in attendance.

Vanessa Bryant gave a heartbreaking speech about Kobe and Gianna’s lives away from basketball.

Kobe Bryant’s parents, Joe and Pamela.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel spoke and hosted the event.

Michael Jordan gave a speech about growing to view Kobe as a little brother.

source Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe’s former teammate, spoke.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Usher sang at the memorial.

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma spoke about Gianna Bryant’s passion for basketball and Kobe’s parenting.

WNBA star Diana Taurasi spoke about training like Kobe.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu spoke about idolizing Bryant and teaching Gianna.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Alicia Keys performed Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.”

Christina Aguilera performed.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lakers GM and Kobe’s former agent Rob Pelinka spoke.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jay Z.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Beyonce.

source via ESPN

Queen Latifah.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LL Cool J.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Spike Lee sat near Lopez.

source via ESPN

Lakers owner Jeannie Buss.

source via ESPN

From left to right: NBA legend Jerry West, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, Clippers executive Lawrence Frank, and Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

source via ESPN

Paula Abdul.

source via ESPN

Phil Jackson.

source via ESPN

Magic Johnson.

source via ESPN

Russell Westbrook.

source via ESPN

Anthony Davis.

source via ESPN

James Harden.

source via ESPN

Stephen Curry.

source via ESPN

Draymond Green.

source via ESPN

Kyrie Irving sat in the same row as Curry and Green.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dwight Howard.

source via ESPN

Gregg Popovich.

source via ESPN

Former NBA player Rick Fox.

source via ESPN

Tim Duncan and DeMar DeRozan.

source via ESPN

Derek Fisher.

source via ESPN

Devin Booker.

source via ESPN

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

source via ESPN

Pau Gasol.

source via ESPN

Rajon Rondo.

source via ESPN

Now, here’s a look back at Kobe and Vanessa’s relationship…