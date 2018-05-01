Photos of what the stars of the NHL looked like when their careers started

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-
The NHL is a league full of both veteran and up-and-coming stars — here's what some of the most impressive players in hockey looked like at the start of their careers.

caption
The NHL is a league full of both veteran and up-and-coming stars — here’s what some of the most impressive players in hockey looked like at the start of their careers.
source
Andre Ringuette/Getty Images & Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Stanley Cup playoffs offers some of the most exciting action in sports.

With sudden death overtime and every team just one hot goalie away from Stanley Cup immortality, playoff hockey represents edge-of-your-seat action from the moment the puck drops.

At the center of it all are the stars of hockey – players like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, PK Subban and more who brought astounding skill to the sport the moment they took to the ice.

Now veterans of the league and masked with playoff beards, these players look a bit different than when they first joined the league as fresh-faced youngsters. Take a look below to see how players have changed since their NHL debut.

PK Subban in 2007 (age 18).

source
Marc Serota/Getty Images

PK Subban today (28).

source
Elsa/Getty Images

Steven Stamkos in 2008 (18).

source
Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

Steven Stamkos today (28).

source
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Alex Ovechkin in 2004 (18).

source
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Alex Ovechkin today (32).

source
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Zdeno Chara in 1996 (19).

source
Robert Laberge/Allsport

Zdeno Chara today (41).

source
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury in 2003 (18).

source
Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Marc-Andre Fleury today (33).

source
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Evgeni Malkin in 2005 (18).

source
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Evgeni Malkin today (31).

source
Elsa/Getty Images

Sidney Crosby in 2005 (17).

source
Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

Sidney Crosby today (30).

source
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Sergei Bobrovsky in 2010 (21).

source
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Sergei Bobrovsky today (29).

source
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Claude Giroux in 2006 (18).

source
Dave Sandford/Getty Images for NHL

Claude Giroux today (30).

source
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Joe Thornton in 2002 (22).

source
Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images/NHLI

Joe Thornton today (38).

source
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Brent Burns in 2003 (18).

source
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images/NHLI

Brent Burns today (33).

source
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Brad Marchand in 2004 (16).

source
Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

Brad Marchand today (29).

source
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Phil Kessel in 2006 (18).

source
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Phil Kessel today (30).

source
Justin Berl/Getty Images

William Karlsson in 2012 (19).

source
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

William Karlsson today (25).

source
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Patrick Laine in 2016 (18).

source
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Patrick Laine today (20).

source
Jason Halstead /Getty Images

Now check out how the best players in basketball have changed since joining the league

Photos of what the stars of the NBA playoffs looked like when their careers started