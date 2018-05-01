Photos of what the stars of the NHL looked like when their careers started

- source
- Andre Ringuette/Getty Images & Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
The Stanley Cup playoffs offers some of the most exciting action in sports.
With sudden death overtime and every team just one hot goalie away from Stanley Cup immortality, playoff hockey represents edge-of-your-seat action from the moment the puck drops.
At the center of it all are the stars of hockey – players like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, PK Subban and more who brought astounding skill to the sport the moment they took to the ice.
Now veterans of the league and masked with playoff beards, these players look a bit different than when they first joined the league as fresh-faced youngsters. Take a look below to see how players have changed since their NHL debut.
PK Subban in 2007 (age 18).
- source
- Marc Serota/Getty Images
PK Subban today (28).
- source
- Elsa/Getty Images
Steven Stamkos in 2008 (18).
- source
- Andre Ringuette/Getty Images
Steven Stamkos today (28).
- source
- Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Alex Ovechkin in 2004 (18).
- source
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Alex Ovechkin today (32).
- source
- Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Zdeno Chara in 1996 (19).
- source
- Robert Laberge/Allsport
Zdeno Chara today (41).
- source
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Marc-Andre Fleury in 2003 (18).
- source
- Rick Stewart/Getty Images
Marc-Andre Fleury today (33).
- source
- Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Evgeni Malkin in 2005 (18).
- source
- Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Evgeni Malkin today (31).
- source
- Elsa/Getty Images
Sidney Crosby in 2005 (17).
- source
- Andre Ringuette/Getty Images
Sidney Crosby today (30).
- source
- Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Sergei Bobrovsky in 2010 (21).
- source
- Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Sergei Bobrovsky today (29).
- source
- Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Claude Giroux in 2006 (18).
- source
- Dave Sandford/Getty Images for NHL
Claude Giroux today (30).
- source
- Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Joe Thornton in 2002 (22).
- source
- Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images/NHLI
Joe Thornton today (38).
- source
- Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Brent Burns in 2003 (18).
- source
- Doug Pensinger/Getty Images/NHLI
Brent Burns today (33).
- source
- Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Brad Marchand in 2004 (16).
- source
- Andre Ringuette/Getty Images
Brad Marchand today (29).
- source
- Claus Andersen/Getty Images
Phil Kessel in 2006 (18).
- source
- Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Phil Kessel today (30).
- source
- Justin Berl/Getty Images
William Karlsson in 2012 (19).
- source
- Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
William Karlsson today (25).
- source
- Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Patrick Laine in 2016 (18).
- source
- Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Patrick Laine today (20).
- source
- Jason Halstead /Getty Images
