49 photos that show how Nicole Kidman’s style has changed through the years

caption Nicole Kidman dazzles at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2018. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is not afraid of taking fashion risks.

And while most of the time she can pull it off, there are some looks that don’t always work.

The 51-year-old’s style has changed quite a bit over time. See 49 of Kidman’s most intriguing looks.

Kidman’s natural curls were more of a staple in her early years, as were blazers and button-down shirts.

caption Kidman visiting kids at the Alexander Children’s Hospital in Sydney in 1991. source Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

She straightened her hair and wore a huge headband with a trench-like dress to the “To Die For” premiere with then-husband Tom Cruise.

caption Kidman and Tom Cruise at the Sydney premiere of “To Die For.” source Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

She wore a slip dress with a pink shawl to the 1997 AFI Awards.

caption Kidman at the 1997 AFI Awards. source Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

She wore a high-neck gold and beaded crop top the “Mission Impossible 2” premiere.

caption Kidman at the 2000 premiere. source Chris Weeks/Liaison

In 2001, Kidman accented a white dress with a black choker and red lipstick.

caption Kidman at the premiere of “Moulin Rouge.” source George De Sota/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Kidman went crazy with blue eyeshadow and a partially see-through and ruffled black dress and sandals in 2001.

caption Kidman at the 2001 premiere of “The Others.” source George De Sota/Getty Images

At the 2002 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Kidman opted for this subtle pink ruffled gown. She had earned her first Oscar nomination for “Moulin Rouge.”

caption Her diamond necklace was stunning. source Sebastian Artz/Getty Images

She traded in her dresses for a pantsuit and went blonde later that year.

caption She wore simple heels. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She was all business when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

caption Kidman at her star ceremony in 2003. source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Kidman wore a strapless, blush pink, high-low dress to the 2003 Golden Globes when she won for “The Hours.”

caption Kidman backstage at the 2003 Golden Globe Awards. source FM/Getty Images

That same year, she wore a black gown with three straps to accept her Oscar for best actress (also for her role in “The Hours”).

caption It was a classic look. source Robert Mora/Getty Images)

She wore a sheer dress with tiny rhinestones and large diamond earrings to the 2003 Met Gala. The theme was “Goddess.”

caption She was shining. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Kidman paired an interesting gold and sheer dress with a sparkly gold headband at the 2004 Golden Globes.

caption Kidman presenting at the 2004 Golden Globes where she was also nominated for “Cold Mountain.” source Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

Kidman’s grey feathered gown at the 2004 Academy Awards matched her clutch perfectly.

caption The strapless gown was tight. source Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

She wore a tight blue gown with peacock feathers on the strap for the 2005 Golden Globes.

caption It was looser at the bottom. source Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Kidman’s choice of a long black coat, sheer black shirt, and bell-bottom slacks at the Berlin premiere of “The Interpreter” was a lot to work with.

caption Kidman at the 2005 premiere of “The Interpreter.” source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

She wore a purple velvet coat dress to the London premiere of the movie that offset her bright blonde hair.

caption Her shoes were also purple. source MJ Kim/Getty Images

She kept it simple with a white gown with floral designs when she attended the 2006 Oscars.

caption Another classic from Kidman. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the 2007 Oscars, she wore a red gown with a large bow that hung as a sort of cape.

caption Red on the red carpet. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While traveling around the world for the various premieres of “Australia,” Kidman wore a number of unique dresses, like this gold shimmery one with matching shoes.

caption Kidman at the 2008 Madrid premiere. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

While attending the 2009 American Music Awards with husband Keith Urban, she wore a silver ruffled dress with two distinct pink stripes.

caption Urban and Kidman look happy in love. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Urban and Kidman have an adorable love story that you can read about here.

Kidman went to a 2009 screening of musical “Nine” in a pink dress with a small pink shoulder cape.

caption She wore nude heels. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She went to another screening in this black bubble dress.

caption Kidman at a screening of “Nine” in New York. source Joe Kohen/Getty Images for Martini

She wore this short ringleader/tuxedo-inspired dress in 2010.

caption She matched the dress with these laced heels. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kidman stunned in this black gown with floral neck piece at the 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

caption Simple and chic. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She chose a black strapless gown and orange heels for the 2011 Academy Awards.

caption She was nominated for “Rabbit Hole.” source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She opted for a snakeskin dress with fur bolero jacket for the 2011 Academy of Country Music Awards.

caption These were interesting fabrics to mix. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She wore a beautiful black gown and put her hair in a simple fishtail braid for the 2011 Billboard Music Awards.

caption Kidman and Urban on the white carpet. source Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

At the 2012 Emmys, she looked flawless in a white dress with blue details.

caption She earned her first Emmy nomination for “Hemingway & Gellhorn.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kidman looked gorgeous in the high-neck nude floral gown at the “Nebraska” premiere during the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

caption Ang Lee and Kidman. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Kidman’s sparkly dress at the 2013 Oscars featured a swirly pattern at the bottom.

caption It was completely shiny. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Her blue dress at the 2014 Cannes Festival was full of different patterns and designs.

caption She shined in the strapless dress. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Her white vintage gown at the CMA Awards was simply glamorous and one of her best looks to date.

caption It’s simple and stunning. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

She wore a sparkly matching skirt and shirt combo to the “Paddington” premiere.

caption Kidman in 2015. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

At the 2015 CMT Awards, Kidman mixed it up by pairing a strapless black and white top with black ankle pants.

caption This outfit belongs in the early 2000s. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Her pink and purple dress at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards looks like a collection of ribbons strung together.

caption It was a very bright dress. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kidman’s jeweled gown with matching cape dazzled with its moon and star design at the 2016 Met Gala.

caption The theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her dress at the “Genius” premiere looked like it was stitched together from random pieces of fabric.

caption The patterns clashed. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Her metallic green dress with toucans embellished on the shoulders shimmered in the sun at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

caption The different design paid off. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore a partially sheer dress once again, but this time with a floral pattern and what looks like a bra, to the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

caption It’s a different look. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

She kept it glam and simple in a red dress with diamond accents when she went to the 2017 Emmys.

caption She won an Emmy for “Big Little Lies.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her sort of mismatched shoes caused quite a stir.

At Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards, she donned a statement-making Christian Dior sheer, ruffled dress.

caption She paired the look with a bold choker. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She revealed in her speech the powerful message behind the design of the women with wings.

She showed support for the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment in a stunning black gown from Givenchy.

caption Her accessories tied the glamorous look all together. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She won best actress in a limited series for her character Celeste in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

She did a complete 180 for the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sheer, hot pink number.

caption The ruffled look was a standout at the awards show. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She won another Best Actress award for “Big Little Lies.”

For the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Kidman rocked a sweetheart-neck, cobalt gown that featured an eye-catching leg slit.

caption The gown was by Armani Privé. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It’s become one of the most iconic looks on the Oscars red carpet.

Kidman’s white Christian Dior dress featured large shoulders and tulle at the bottom, and she paired it with a double-layered leather belt.

caption Kidman walking across the stage. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She was there to promote “Aquaman.”

Kidman stunned in a white Bottega Veneta suit and ruffled shirt while at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of “Destroyer.”

caption She paired it with nude pumps. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

She looks unrecognizable in “Destroyer.”

She went with a black suit and hot pink blouse for the “Destroyer” premiere at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival.

caption The shirt featured a tie-like aspect. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“Destroyer” hits theaters December 25, 2018.

Kidman looked stunning in a purple sequined gown at the “Boy Erased” premiere.

caption She looked like a fairy. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kidman stars in “Boy Erased.”