49 photos that show how Nicole Kidman’s style has changed through the years

Nicole Kidman is not afraid of taking fashion risks.
And while most of the time she can pull it off, there are some looks that don’t always work.
The 51-year-old’s style has changed quite a bit over time. See 49 of Kidman’s most intriguing looks.
Kidman’s natural curls were more of a staple in her early years, as were blazers and button-down shirts.
She straightened her hair and wore a huge headband with a trench-like dress to the “To Die For” premiere with then-husband Tom Cruise.
She wore a slip dress with a pink shawl to the 1997 AFI Awards.
She wore a high-neck gold and beaded crop top the “Mission Impossible 2” premiere.
In 2001, Kidman accented a white dress with a black choker and red lipstick.
Kidman went crazy with blue eyeshadow and a partially see-through and ruffled black dress and sandals in 2001.
At the 2002 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Kidman opted for this subtle pink ruffled gown. She had earned her first Oscar nomination for “Moulin Rouge.”
She traded in her dresses for a pantsuit and went blonde later that year.
She was all business when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.
Kidman wore a strapless, blush pink, high-low dress to the 2003 Golden Globes when she won for “The Hours.”
That same year, she wore a black gown with three straps to accept her Oscar for best actress (also for her role in “The Hours”).
She wore a sheer dress with tiny rhinestones and large diamond earrings to the 2003 Met Gala. The theme was “Goddess.”
Kidman paired an interesting gold and sheer dress with a sparkly gold headband at the 2004 Golden Globes.
Kidman’s grey feathered gown at the 2004 Academy Awards matched her clutch perfectly.
She wore a tight blue gown with peacock feathers on the strap for the 2005 Golden Globes.
Kidman’s choice of a long black coat, sheer black shirt, and bell-bottom slacks at the Berlin premiere of “The Interpreter” was a lot to work with.
She wore a purple velvet coat dress to the London premiere of the movie that offset her bright blonde hair.
She kept it simple with a white gown with floral designs when she attended the 2006 Oscars.
At the 2007 Oscars, she wore a red gown with a large bow that hung as a sort of cape.
While traveling around the world for the various premieres of “Australia,” Kidman wore a number of unique dresses, like this gold shimmery one with matching shoes.
While attending the 2009 American Music Awards with husband Keith Urban, she wore a silver ruffled dress with two distinct pink stripes.
Urban and Kidman have an adorable love story that you can read about here.
Kidman went to a 2009 screening of musical “Nine” in a pink dress with a small pink shoulder cape.
She went to another screening in this black bubble dress.
She wore this short ringleader/tuxedo-inspired dress in 2010.
Kidman stunned in this black gown with floral neck piece at the 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
She chose a black strapless gown and orange heels for the 2011 Academy Awards.
She opted for a snakeskin dress with fur bolero jacket for the 2011 Academy of Country Music Awards.
She wore a beautiful black gown and put her hair in a simple fishtail braid for the 2011 Billboard Music Awards.
At the 2012 Emmys, she looked flawless in a white dress with blue details.
Kidman looked gorgeous in the high-neck nude floral gown at the “Nebraska” premiere during the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.
Kidman’s sparkly dress at the 2013 Oscars featured a swirly pattern at the bottom.
Her blue dress at the 2014 Cannes Festival was full of different patterns and designs.
Her white vintage gown at the CMA Awards was simply glamorous and one of her best looks to date.
She wore a sparkly matching skirt and shirt combo to the “Paddington” premiere.
At the 2015 CMT Awards, Kidman mixed it up by pairing a strapless black and white top with black ankle pants.
Her pink and purple dress at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards looks like a collection of ribbons strung together.
Kidman’s jeweled gown with matching cape dazzled with its moon and star design at the 2016 Met Gala.
Her dress at the “Genius” premiere looked like it was stitched together from random pieces of fabric.
Her metallic green dress with toucans embellished on the shoulders shimmered in the sun at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
She wore a partially sheer dress once again, but this time with a floral pattern and what looks like a bra, to the 2017 CMT Music Awards.
She kept it glam and simple in a red dress with diamond accents when she went to the 2017 Emmys.
- source
Her sort of mismatched shoes caused quite a stir.
At Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards, she donned a statement-making Christian Dior sheer, ruffled dress.
She revealed in her speech the powerful message behind the design of the women with wings.
She showed support for the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment in a stunning black gown from Givenchy.
She won best actress in a limited series for her character Celeste in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”
She did a complete 180 for the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sheer, hot pink number.
She won another Best Actress award for “Big Little Lies.”
For the 90th Annual Academy Awards, Kidman rocked a sweetheart-neck, cobalt gown that featured an eye-catching leg slit.
It’s become one of the most iconic looks on the Oscars red carpet.
Kidman’s white Christian Dior dress featured large shoulders and tulle at the bottom, and she paired it with a double-layered leather belt.
She was there to promote “Aquaman.”
Kidman stunned in a white Bottega Veneta suit and ruffled shirt while at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of “Destroyer.”
She looks unrecognizable in “Destroyer.”
She went with a black suit and hot pink blouse for the “Destroyer” premiere at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival.
“Destroyer” hits theaters December 25, 2018.
Kidman looked stunning in a purple sequined gown at the “Boy Erased” premiere.
Kidman stars in “Boy Erased.”