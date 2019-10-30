17 photos that offer a glimpse of what life is like for workers in notoriously isolated North Korea

North Korea is home to more than 25 million people, who from a young age are taught to worship their leaders, including the current leader, Kim Jong Un, as powerful gods.

The country is both culturally and economically isolated, and many people in North Korea are suffering from malnutrition, and live in extreme poverty, according to the Associated Press. Most have little idea of what’s going on in the outside world due to government restrictions on electricity, travel, and more.

But still, many North Koreans go to work every day on farms, in factories, and in the country’s capital of Pyongyang.

Little is known about the daily life of people living in North Korea, one of the world’s most isolated nations.

The country is home to more than 25 million people, who from a young age are taught to worship their leaders, including the current Great Leader, Kim Jong Un, as powerful gods. Un has near-total control of the country, and heads up a repressive regime that makes no bones about doing away with political dissidents

And while Kim boasts his great military and nuclear might to the rest of the world, many of his citizens quietly struggle, suffering from malnutrition and poor living conditions.

Still, North Korean citizens do participate in the workforce, though sometimes they do so against their will. Most North Koreans don’t have a say in their professions, and are assigned a job. Some, according to the Foundation for Economic Education, around 100,000 North Koreans work in forced hard labor camps on infrastructure projects.

Below, take a look into the mostly hidden world of the work-life of North Korea.

Following a catastrophic famine in the 1990s, North Korea pushed to increase its agricultural production. Still, food insecurity in the region is alarmingly high, the UN recently said.

The country was receiving food aid until 2009, and in recent years, corn and rice production has improved.

Source: Associated Press

Around 37 percent of all North Koreans work in agriculture and use primitive methods to cultivate the land.

North Korea’s disdain for modern technological intervention is in part a way to add more laborers to the workforce. More machines would mean fewer workers.

Source: Associated Press

Source: CIA World Factbook

Workers at Ongnyugwan, a popular noodle restaurant in Pyongyang, claim to serve 10,000 lunches a day. The restaurant was built in 1960 at the request of the late leader Kim Il Sung.

Source: Associated Press

Kim Jong Il opened the Pothonggang Department Store in December 2010 in what officials said was an attempt to improve living conditions in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital. The store sells electronics, cosmetics, food, housing goods, and more.

While comparatively wealthy North Koreans line up to shop at the store, poorer city residents instead buy goods via an extensive black market – often trading American dollars for products.

Source: Reuters

The 326 Electric Wire Factory in Pyongyang says it has 1,000 workers on any given day. When the Los Angeles Times visited in 2016, only 100 were on duty.

Source: Los Angeles Times

North Korea has one major trading partner — China — to whom they sell minerals, metals, guns, textiles, and agricultural and fishery products

Source: CIA World Factbook

Images of the first Great Leader, Kim Il-Sung, and his son, Kim Jong Il, can be found throughout the country. This portrait adorns the wall of a hotel in Pyongyang.

Source: Associated Press

The Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile factory, named after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s grandmother, claims to employ 1,600 workers, primarily women.

Source: Associated Press

At the Suk Pyongyang textile factory, employees sort and process silkworms to produce silk threads.

Source: Associated Press

The Suk Pyongyang textile factory in Pyongyang has said that it produces about 200 tons of silk every year.

Source: Associated Press

The Chollima Steel Complex in Nampo says it employs more than 8,000 workers. It’s one of seven North Korean steel complexes.

Source: Associated Press

The Chollima Steel Complex was built by Mitsubishi when Japan ruled over the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. Production briefly stopped after World War II but resumed in 1953.

Source: Associated Press

Men and women work together in rice fields in North Korea’s Kangwon Province. The province’s capital, Wonsan, is being developed into a summer vacation destination.

Source: Associated Press

The state-owned Taedonggang Beer company has a shop in Pyongyang, where people can stop in for a drink.

It’s nearly impossible to buy the beer outside of North Korea, but it can be found in some parts of China.

Source: Associated Press

Laborers in Rajin export seafood products to China at the Suchae Bong Corp seafood factory inside the Rason Special Economic Zone.

North Koreans are allowed to work in China, and some do work at Chinese companies within North Korea. But they do so at a price: Kim Jong Un’s government takes a cut each worker’s salary.

Source: Associated Press

The Kaesong Industrial Complex in Kaesong, North Korea, is the last inter-Korean rapprochement project. Though it is located in North Korea, just across the demilitarized zone from South Korea, the factory was first built as a place where South Korean companies could manufacture products using North Korean labor.

Source: Associated Press, BBC

Officers in the Ministry of Public Security — North Korea’s daily law-enforcement agency — functions as a national constabulary who enforce laws.

Source: Britannica