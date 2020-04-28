Sweden’s coronavirus death rate is nearly six times higher than that of neighboring Norway and Finland. Here’s a look at how the countries have approached the coronavirus pandemic differently.

By
Melissa Wiley, Business Insider US
-

  • In recent weeks, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Sweden has continued to climb, making its per-capita death rate six times higher than that of neighboring Norway and Finland.
  • Though Sweden borders and shares strong cultural ties with Norway and Finland, it has taken a much more relaxed approach to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Norway and Finland enacted country-wide lockdowns in mid-March, limiting public gatherings to five and 10 people respectively. Neighboring Swedes, meanwhile, have been free to congregate at bars and parks in groups of 50 or less.
  • Due to a decline in new infections, Norway began easing its coronavirus restrictions last week.
  • While the uptick in Sweden’s coronavirus-related deaths has prompted criticism, chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell maintains that his country’s approach will be “much more sustainable” than others in the long run.
Sweden has taken a far more relaxed approach to curb the spread of the coronavirus than neighboring Norway and Finland, resulting in significantly more fatalities.

caption
People chat and drink outside a bar in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 8, 2020.
source
Andres Kudacki/AP Photo

Source: Business Insider, Our World in Data

Whereas Norway and Finland instituted lockdowns in mid-March and have seen their number of coronavirus deaths per capita plateau, Sweden has seen its death rate climb.

caption
Customs and police officers are seen at the Norway-Sweden border on March 16, 2020, after Norway introduced strict border controls.

Source: Business Insider

As of April 28, 2,274 people have died from the coronavirus in Sweden, making its per-capita death rate nearly six times higher than that of Norway and Finland.

Source: Our World in Data, Our World in Data

While Sweden has passed a few restrictive measures, its residents have for the most part been free to live their lives.

caption
People pictured in Stockholm, Sweden on April 11, 2020.

Sweden has banned gatherings of 50 or more people, closed high schools and universities, and restricted nursing home visits.

caption
A general view of Sophiahemmet private hospital, on April 22, 2020, in Stockholm.
source
Anders Wilkund/TT News Agency/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider, Reuters, Government Offices of Sweden

However, restaurants, bars, and cafés remain open as long as they observe social distancing and only serve seated customers.

caption
Patrons sit at a restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 15, 2020.

Source: Business Insider

Kindergarten and primary schools are still holding in-person classes …

caption
Young people socialize in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 4, 2020.

Source: Reuters, Business Insider

… and many shops have stayed open for business.

caption
People walk past shops open for business in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 4, 2020.

Source: Business Insider

Group fitness classes have still been taking place …

caption
Members of a fitness club practice Aikido outside in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 20, 2020.

Source: Business Insider

… and hair salons have continued to offer their services.

caption
A hair stylist works inside her shop in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 8, 2020.

Source: Business Insider

Sweden’s approach is a product of its high-trust culture, according to chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell. “We are more into nudging: continuously reminding people to use measures,” he told Nature.

caption
Women chat over lunch at a restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 4, 2020.

Source: Nature, Reuters

Norway, by contrast, went into lockdown on March 13 beginning with school closures. The following day, it advised against public gatherings of five or more people.

caption
Children’s paintings and banners with “Everything will be fine” messages taped to windows and fences in Norway on April 10, 2020.

Source: Government of Norway, The Local, Norwegian Institute of Public Health

The country also asked residents to stay home, shut down businesses that required close physical contact, and closed community spaces such as fitness centers, bars, and restaurants.

caption
Anna Nohr invited neighbors to take part in a backyard quiz in Oslo, Norway, while they self-isolated at home on March 23, 2020.

Source: The Local, Government of Norway, Government of Norway

Finland enacted similar lockdown measures beginning March 17, though limited public gatherings to 10 people and kept day care and pre-primary schools open.

caption
Senate Square in Helsinki, Finland, is devoid of foot traffic on March 31, 2020.

Source: Government of Finland

When announcing the first phase of restrictions in March, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said they were “the most far-reaching measures Norway’s population has ever experienced in peacetime.”

caption
A view of the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Oslo, Norway, on March 25, 2020.
source
NTB scanpix/Lise Aserud/Reuters

Source: The Local

The country even banned travel to second homes, prohibiting urban residents from self-isolating in their country cabins and instituting a fine of 15,000 kr ($1,364 USD) for anyone caught doing so.

caption
Snow covers country houses in Vikafjellet, Norway, on April 10, 2020.

Source: Reuters, Government of Norway

Sweden’s increasing number of coronavirus deaths has drawn criticism: On April 14, 22 academics penned a letter to a Stockholm newspaper calling upon officials to change course “with swift and radical measures.”

caption
People dine at an outdoor restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 20, 2020.

Source: Bloomberg, Dagens Nyheter

The World Health Organization has also urged Sweden to reconsider its tactics.

caption
A senior couple eats dinner outside on April 18, 2020 in Ostersund, Sweden.

Source: CNN

Tegnell maintains that his country’s approach will be “much more sustainable” than others in the long run by avoiding a second wave of infections that could follow the easing of lockdown measures.

caption
People enjoy the warm spring weather at Hornstull, a trendy neighborhood in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 21, 2020.

Source: Associated Press, Business Insider

Norway is beginning that process this week, and Finland is eyeing reopening in May.

caption
A sign reading, “Enjoy the woods, find new paths, keep distance, keep groups small” is pictured in Oslo, Norway April 10, 2020.
source
NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via Reuters

Source: Associated Press, Government of Norway, Reuters

Norwegian children in kindergarten and primary school resumed in-person classes on April 20 …

caption
Children play in small groups in the sandbox on the reopening day of Espira Grefsen Station Kindergarten in Oslo, Norway, on April 20, 2020.

Source: Government of Norway

… and Norwegians can travel to their cabins again. Beginning this week, salons and other businesses that provide “one-to-one contact” can open as long as they follow sanitation guidelines.

caption
Norwegians were able to return to their cabins near Lake Sjusjoen after the country lifted restrictions on April 20, 2020.

Source: Government of Norway

Whether or not Norway will be able to contain the spread of the virus as it reopens remains to be seen. “We must do this little by little, and we must be very cautious,” Solberg said in an April 15 conference.

caption
Norwegian artist Stian Thorbjornsen performs in front of a family during a drive-in concert in Lillestrom, Norway, on April 9, 2020.

Source: Government of Norway