Sweden’s coronavirus death rate is nearly six times higher than that of neighboring Norway and Finland. Here’s a look at how the countries have approached the coronavirus pandemic differently.

- In recent weeks, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Sweden has continued to climb, making its per-capita death rate six times higher than that of neighboring Norway and Finland.
- Though Sweden borders and shares strong cultural ties with Norway and Finland, it has taken a much more relaxed approach to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
- Norway and Finland enacted country-wide lockdowns in mid-March, limiting public gatherings to five and 10 people respectively. Neighboring Swedes, meanwhile, have been free to congregate at bars and parks in groups of 50 or less.
- Due to a decline in new infections, Norway began easing its coronavirus restrictions last week.
- While the uptick in Sweden’s coronavirus-related deaths has prompted criticism, chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell maintains that his country’s approach will be “much more sustainable” than others in the long run.
Sweden has taken a far more relaxed approach to curb the spread of the coronavirus than neighboring Norway and Finland, resulting in significantly more fatalities.
Whereas Norway and Finland instituted lockdowns in mid-March and have seen their number of coronavirus deaths per capita plateau, Sweden has seen its death rate climb.
As of April 28, 2,274 people have died from the coronavirus in Sweden, making its per-capita death rate nearly six times higher than that of Norway and Finland.
While Sweden has passed a few restrictive measures, its residents have for the most part been free to live their lives.
Sweden has banned gatherings of 50 or more people, closed high schools and universities, and restricted nursing home visits.
However, restaurants, bars, and cafés remain open as long as they observe social distancing and only serve seated customers.
Kindergarten and primary schools are still holding in-person classes …
… and many shops have stayed open for business.
Group fitness classes have still been taking place …
… and hair salons have continued to offer their services.
Sweden’s approach is a product of its high-trust culture, according to chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell. “We are more into nudging: continuously reminding people to use measures,” he told Nature.
Norway, by contrast, went into lockdown on March 13 beginning with school closures. The following day, it advised against public gatherings of five or more people.
The country also asked residents to stay home, shut down businesses that required close physical contact, and closed community spaces such as fitness centers, bars, and restaurants.
Finland enacted similar lockdown measures beginning March 17, though limited public gatherings to 10 people and kept day care and pre-primary schools open.
When announcing the first phase of restrictions in March, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said they were “the most far-reaching measures Norway’s population has ever experienced in peacetime.”
The country even banned travel to second homes, prohibiting urban residents from self-isolating in their country cabins and instituting a fine of 15,000 kr ($1,364 USD) for anyone caught doing so.
Sweden’s increasing number of coronavirus deaths has drawn criticism: On April 14, 22 academics penned a letter to a Stockholm newspaper calling upon officials to change course “with swift and radical measures.”
The World Health Organization has also urged Sweden to reconsider its tactics.
Tegnell maintains that his country’s approach will be “much more sustainable” than others in the long run by avoiding a second wave of infections that could follow the easing of lockdown measures.
Norway is beginning that process this week, and Finland is eyeing reopening in May.
Norwegian children in kindergarten and primary school resumed in-person classes on April 20 …
… and Norwegians can travel to their cabins again. Beginning this week, salons and other businesses that provide “one-to-one contact” can open as long as they follow sanitation guidelines.
Whether or not Norway will be able to contain the spread of the virus as it reopens remains to be seen. “We must do this little by little, and we must be very cautious,” Solberg said in an April 15 conference.
