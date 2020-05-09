Nurseries around the world are destroying millions of flowers as demand drops during the coronavirus pandemic

Melissa Wiley
With flower shops closed and celebrations canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, demand for flowers has plummeted.

Flowers are placed in a shredder.
Reuters

Mother’s Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the second weekend of May, drives peak demand in Costa Rica, flower farm manager William Quiros told Reuters.

William Quiros owns Flores y Verdes del Irazu farm in Cartago, Costa Rica.
Reuters

Quiros estimates that his country’s flower industry lost $25 million in March and April due in large part to the drop in exports to North America.

View of Flores y Verdes del Irazu farm.
Reuters

Without their usual sales, farmers have had their work cut in half and been tasked with shredding the flowers.

View of Flores y Verdes del Irazu farm.
Reuters

In Russia, 1.2 million roses are being destroyed each day, according to the Russian Greenhouse Union.

Flowers are discarded at a farm in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Reuters

“At the time of this pandemic, it’s clear that no one needs flowers,” Adriana Sidorova, a process engineer at Roscha Flower Farm in St. Petersburg told Reuters last month.

Flowers are discarded at a farm in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Reuters

Maher Muhammed Abu Daqa, who owns a flower farm in Khan Younis, Gaza, told Business Insider Today that he discards between 3,000 to 5,000 flowers every day.

Maher Muhammed Abu Daqa at his flower farm.

Business Insider Today

Neighbors often come by and pick up the scraps to feed them to their animals.

One of Abu Daqa’s employees feeds flowers to a sheep.

Business Insider Today

Abu Daqa said his nursery hasn’t made any sales since March 17.

An employee carries flowers on Abu Daqa’s farm.

Business Insider Today

He can no longer afford to pay his staff of 10 and faces large debts with fertilizer and pesticide companies.

An employee cuts flowers at Abu Daqa’s flower farm.

Business Insider Today

Sales have also fallen at a nursery on the Gaza Strip in Rafah about six miles away.

An employee at Lubad Hijazy’s flower farm in Rafah drops flowers to the ground.

Business Insider Today

“Before the coronavirus, we used to sell to 10 or 14 shops. Now there are only one or two places that buy every three to four days,” flower farm manager Lubad Hijazy told Business Insider Today.

Lubad Hijazy on his farm.

Business Insider Today

Instead of harvesting flowers to be packaged and sold, the few workers left at these nurseries cut the crops and throw them in the trash.

An employee cuts flowers on Hijazy’s farm.

Business Insider Today

While the fate of his farm is unclear, Hijazy is continuing to plant flowers in anticipation of future demand.

caption
View of Hijazy on his farm.
Yasser Abu Wazna/Business Insider Today

Business Insider Today

“We will be in debt, but we say that we should continue being hopeful, and when the coronavirus is over, the situation will be better than it was,” Hijazy told Business Insider Today.

Hijazy tends to flowers on his farm.