Nurseries around the world are destroying millions of flowers as demand drops during the coronavirus pandemic

- Global demand for flowers has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, nurseries are having to destroy millions of flowers each day.
- The global floriculture market was valued at $67.3 billion in 2017 and projected to reach $103.9 billion by 2026, according to a report by Market Research.
- In April, Bloomberg Businessweek reported on the massive hit the multibillion-dollar cut flower industry has taken due to the pandemic.
- Business Insider Today spoke with flower farmers in Gaza, Costa Rica, and Russia to learn how the coronavirus has impacted their businesses.
With flower shops closed and celebrations canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, demand for flowers has plummeted.
Mother’s Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the second weekend of May, drives peak demand in Costa Rica, flower farm manager William Quiros told Reuters.
Quiros estimates that his country’s flower industry lost $25 million in March and April due in large part to the drop in exports to North America.
Without their usual sales, farmers have had their work cut in half and been tasked with shredding the flowers.
In Russia, 1.2 million roses are being destroyed each day, according to the Russian Greenhouse Union.
“At the time of this pandemic, it’s clear that no one needs flowers,” Adriana Sidorova, a process engineer at Roscha Flower Farm in St. Petersburg told Reuters last month.
Maher Muhammed Abu Daqa, who owns a flower farm in Khan Younis, Gaza, told Business Insider Today that he discards between 3,000 to 5,000 flowers every day.
Neighbors often come by and pick up the scraps to feed them to their animals.
Abu Daqa said his nursery hasn’t made any sales since March 17.
He can no longer afford to pay his staff of 10 and faces large debts with fertilizer and pesticide companies.
Sales have also fallen at a nursery on the Gaza Strip in Rafah about six miles away.
“Before the coronavirus, we used to sell to 10 or 14 shops. Now there are only one or two places that buy every three to four days,” flower farm manager Lubad Hijazy told Business Insider Today.
Instead of harvesting flowers to be packaged and sold, the few workers left at these nurseries cut the crops and throw them in the trash.
While the fate of his farm is unclear, Hijazy is continuing to plant flowers in anticipation of future demand.
“We will be in debt, but we say that we should continue being hopeful, and when the coronavirus is over, the situation will be better than it was,” Hijazy told Business Insider Today.