Photos show how Texas's stay-home orders have emptied out Austin, a city known for its eclectic music scene, nightlife, and outdoor recreation

By
Joey Hadden, Business Insider US
-

Although it's closed, Austin's Zilker Park wasn't completely empty on a spring day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider
  • Mayor Steve Adler issued a stay-at-home order for the City of Austin from March 24 to May 8 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a state-wide stay-home order in April.
  • People in Austin are required to stay in their homes aside from essential activities, such as going to the grocery store, pharmacy, essential workplaces, and exercising.
  • When leaving their homes, Austin residents over the age of 10 are required to wear face coverings.
  • From the safety of my step-dad’s car, I rode around Austin one afternoon in April 2020 to see what Austin looked like during the stay-at-home order.
  • Most of Austin’s hot spots, from Sixth Street to South Congress, were nearly empty, and some were boarded up.
  • Zilker Park was the only attraction I visited where several people were present, but even there, people seemed to be abiding by social distancing guidelines of staying six feet apart.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sixth Street is perhaps Austin’s most popular attraction. Normally flooded with live music and people, this strip of bars is typically closed off to traffic on weekends.

Chuggin’ Monkey and Darwin’s Pub on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Sources: Business Insider, Austin-American Statesman

But during the pandemic, this isn’t necessary, since all the bars have been forced to close, and most of the windows — once open to draw people in with sweet sounds of music — are all boarded up.

Boarded up windows on Sixth Street on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Austin-American Statesman

Sixth Street, which typically looks like a loose parade of partiers every weekend in the spring, looks like a ghost town during the pandemic.

Sixth Street was nearly empty on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: KVUE

The Hope Campaign, an organization that works to combine creativity with causes, sent artists to paint murals over some of Austin’s boarded up bars.

Boarded up windows on Sixth Street on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Hope Campaign, KVUE

Many of these murals raise awareness of the pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

Murals on Sixth Streer about the pandemic on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Hope Campaign, KVUE

A lot of the murals have the same message — stay home now so we can party later.

Murals on Sixth Street encourage people to stay home on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Hope Campaign, KVUE

But not all the murals are obviously linked to the coronavirus.

A night club called Vulcan Gas Company on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Some just bring more color to the neighborhood, which is normally vibrant.

Boarded up windows on Sixth Street on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Six Austin Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations closed on March 17 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including the Sixth Street location.

Alamo Drafthouse on Sixth Street on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Eater Austin

Rainey Street, another popular bar strip in Austin where most of the bars are converted ranch homes, was even quieter than Sixth St.

Rainey Street on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Sources: Business Insider, Business Insider, Insider

I didn’t see one other person on Rainey Street …

Bars on Rainey Street were closed on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

… although some restaurants were open for take-out orders.

Rainey Street on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

On the way to South Congress, Lady Bird Lake wasn’t packed to the edges with paddleboards and kayaks as it usually is in the spring.

Lady Bird Lake during the pandemic on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife

South Congress was similar. This street is a popular daytime tourist attraction full of odd shops and restaurants.

South Congress during the pandemic on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Insider

All the non-essential stores on South Congress are closed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Closed businesses on South Congress on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: KVUE

Guero’s, a popular taco bar, has been tweeting about their to-go food and drink offers since they temporarily closed their dining room on March 17.

Guero’s Taco Bar on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Guero’s/Twitter

Jo’s Coffee, an Austin staple that’s home to the famed “I love you so much” mural, is also open for take-out and delivery only.

Jo’s Coffee on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Jo’s Coffee

One of the strangest things to see on South Congress was the empty parking lot at the 24-hour hotspot Magnolia Cafe. While this location is expected to reopen after the pandemic, the cafe announced the permanent closure of the original location in West Austin on Facebook on April 16. The post mentioned that lost business from the pandemic played a part in their closure.

Magnolia Cafe on South Congress on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Magnolia Cafe West/Facebook

Homeslice Pizza is another popular spot on South Congress that usually has a line out the door …

Homeslice Pizza on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

… so much so that there’s another take-out location right next to it called More Home Slice. During the pandemic, Homeslice is only open for take-out and delivery.

More Homeslice on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Homeslice

While some are accepting orders online, non-essential retail stores on South Congress, like Madewell, are also closed.

Madewell on South Congress on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Sources: Madewell, KUT

Scooters are still available to ride in Austin amid the pandemic, including Bird Scooters. These scooters are normally a popular mode of transportation in Austin, but I didn’t see anyone riding them.

Bird scooters on South Congress on April 13, 2020. Bird officials said in a statement that they’re sanitizing the scooters every day to prevent the spread of the virus.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Bird

On the north end of Congress, the Texas State Capitol grounds were all-but bare, although an anti-lockdown protest took place there just days later. The event protested the stay-at-home order.

The Texas State Capitol during the pandemic on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Over in southwest Austin, Zilker Park, where Austin’s annual ACL Festival is held, is closed.

Zilker Park was closed, including the disc golf course, on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: KVUE

Regardless, people were using the park for various activities when I visited, although they all seemed to be at least six feet apart, which is part of the CDC guidelines for social distancing.

People in Zilker Park during the pandemic on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: CDC

The University of Texas campus in Austin is also closed, and classes are being conducted online.

UT Austin during the pandemic on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: The University of Texas

Non-essential university stores are also closed, including the Co-op on Guadalupe Street. The Co-op is taking online orders.

The University Co-op boarded up on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: University Co-op

Lastly, Franklin Barbecue, which is known for its legendary barbecue and hours-long lines, looked deserted during the pandemic, although the restaurant, like others, is open for take-out orders.

Franklin Barbecue during the pandemic on April 13, 2020.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Sources: Business Insider, Business Insider, Franklin Barbecue