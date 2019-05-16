Stunning photos show how different young people’s bedrooms look around the world

- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
-
Bedrooms are private, personal spaces that can say a lot about their inhabitants.
-
French photographer John Thackwray has been traveling the globe since 2010 taking photos of people’s bedrooms.
-
A bedroom says a lot about a person – about their lifestyle, their passions, their habits.
No one knows this better than French photographer John Thackwray, who has been traveling the globe since 2010 to snap pics of people’s digs.
In fact, he’s photographed 1,200 bedrooms in 55 countries for his My Room Project.
Thackwray has spent the last few years putting together his My Room Project, bit by bit, bedroom by bedroom.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
He started at home, in France, but ended up photographing bedrooms in 55 different countries.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
According to him, bedrooms might be an overstatement…
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
“Where people sleep” is more accurate, according to Thackwray.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
Each photo is captioned with the subject’s name, age and occupation, as well as a number that correlates to the order Thackwray shot it in.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
He focused on people between the ages of 18 and 30.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
And tried to split his subjects evenly by gender.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
He liked to document both the rich and poor, the modern and the traditional, and the rural and the urban in any given place.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
Interested in documenting “the inequalities impacting humankind,” he asked photo subjects about their life and the problems they face.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
He’d chat with people about everything from politics to relationships.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
Finding people willing to let him document their most private spaces wasn’t easy.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
“Convincing people took 95% of the time — my shooting time was little compared to it,” he said.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
He mostly used social media and local NGOs to find photo subjects…
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
However, he sometimes just approached people on the street, though he said that was rare, “because it can be too dangerous in some communities.”
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
One thing he learned through this project is “that the world is unfair.”
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
“Inequalities and ignorance are the main scourges of humanity,” he said.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
He also believes that people often confuse poverty with violence, and comfort with happiness, but that these things are mutually exclusive.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
“I’ve seen more smiles in poor countries, and much more depression in developed countries,” he said.
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
“I was also impressed by spiritually in India, hospitality in Russia, and the craziness of the Japanese lifestyle.”
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
Despite many differences, one thing that was the same was that almost everyone had access to the internet and social media, “from Saudi young women to farmers in the African bush,” he said. “This is definitely the connected generation.”
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
The project has been published as a book, titled “My Room, portrait of a generation.”
- source
- Courtesy of John Thackwray
Pre-order a copy here.