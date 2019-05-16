Stunning photos show how different young people’s bedrooms look around the world

caption Élahé, 29, a painter in Tehran, Iran. source Courtesy of John Thackwray

Bedrooms are private, personal spaces that can say a lot about their inhabitants.

French photographer John Thackwray has been traveling the globe since 2010 taking photos of people’s bedrooms.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A bedroom says a lot about a person – about their lifestyle, their passions, their habits.

No one knows this better than French photographer John Thackwray, who has been traveling the globe since 2010 to snap pics of people’s digs.

In fact, he’s photographed 1,200 bedrooms in 55 countries for his My Room Project.

Thackwray has spent the last few years putting together his My Room Project, bit by bit, bedroom by bedroom.

caption Marixa, 21, a teacher in Sibundoy, Colombia. ROOM#633 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

He started at home, in France, but ended up photographing bedrooms in 55 different countries.

caption Joseph, 30, an artist in Paris, France, ROOM#024. source Courtesy of John Thackwray

According to him, bedrooms might be an overstatement…

caption Fha, 20, a farmer in Ban Saingam, Thailand. ROOM#313 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

“Where people sleep” is more accurate, according to Thackwray.

caption Ezekiel, 22, a warrior in Echo Manyata, Kenya. ROOM#867 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

Each photo is captioned with the subject’s name, age and occupation, as well as a number that correlates to the order Thackwray shot it in.

caption Ben, 22, a film student in Dallas, Texas. ROOM#561 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

He focused on people between the ages of 18 and 30.

caption Maja, 22, an architecture student in Berlin, Germany. ROOM#117 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

And tried to split his subjects evenly by gender.

caption Osia, 18, a shepherd in Ha Selomo, Lesotho. ROOM#1049 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

He liked to document both the rich and poor, the modern and the traditional, and the rural and the urban in any given place.

caption Gullé, 29, an actress in Istanbul, Turkey. ROOM#205 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

Interested in documenting “the inequalities impacting humankind,” he asked photo subjects about their life and the problems they face.

caption Maleeq, 28, an entertainer in New York City. ROOM#219 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

He’d chat with people about everything from politics to relationships.

caption Marilyn, 23, a seed seller in Mahajanga, Madagascar. ROOM#945 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

Finding people willing to let him document their most private spaces wasn’t easy.

caption Ryoko, 25, an IT engineer in Tokyo, Japan. ROOM#256 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

“Convincing people took 95% of the time — my shooting time was little compared to it,” he said.

caption Dongzhé, 25, a designer in Beijing, China. ROOM#268 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

He mostly used social media and local NGOs to find photo subjects…

caption Sabrina, 27, a Kindergarden teacher in Shatila, Lebanon. ROOM#1093 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

However, he sometimes just approached people on the street, though he said that was rare, “because it can be too dangerous in some communities.”

caption Yuan, 22, a salesperson in Dakli, China. ROOM#290 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

One thing he learned through this project is “that the world is unfair.”

caption Asha, 17, a housewife in Bamansemilya, India. ROOM#348 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

“Inequalities and ignorance are the main scourges of humanity,” he said.

caption Fatou, 17, a seamstress in Thies, Senegal. ROOM#733 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

He also believes that people often confuse poverty with violence, and comfort with happiness, but that these things are mutually exclusive.

caption Pema, 22, a Buddhism student in Katmandu, Nepal. ROOM#385 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

“I’ve seen more smiles in poor countries, and much more depression in developed countries,” he said.

caption Oleg, 24, a Telecom engineer in Novosibirsk, Russia. ROOM#416 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

“I was also impressed by spiritually in India, hospitality in Russia, and the craziness of the Japanese lifestyle.”

caption Zhalay, 18, a student in Zhanbyl, Kazakhstan. ROOM#458 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

Despite many differences, one thing that was the same was that almost everyone had access to the internet and social media, “from Saudi young women to farmers in the African bush,” he said. “This is definitely the connected generation.”

caption Mohamed, 18, from Saint Catherine, Egypt. ROOM#807 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

The project has been published as a book, titled “My Room, portrait of a generation.”

caption Élahé, 29, a painter in Tehran, Iran. ROOM#466 source Courtesy of John Thackwray

Pre-order a copy here.