Stunning photos show how different young people’s bedrooms look around the world

Élahé, 29, a painter in Tehran, Iran.

Élahé, 29, a painter in Tehran, Iran.
  • Bedrooms are private, personal spaces that can say a lot about their inhabitants.

  • French photographer John Thackwray has been traveling the globe since 2010 taking photos of people’s bedrooms.

A bedroom says a lot about a person – about their lifestyle, their passions, their habits.

No one knows this better than French photographer John Thackwray, who has been traveling the globe since 2010 to snap pics of people’s digs.

In fact, he’s photographed 1,200 bedrooms in 55 countries for his My Room Project.

Thackwray has spent the last few years putting together his My Room Project, bit by bit, bedroom by bedroom.

Marixa, 21, a teacher in Sibundoy, Colombia. ROOM#633
He started at home, in France, but ended up photographing bedrooms in 55 different countries.

Joseph, 30, an artist in Paris, France, ROOM#024.
According to him, bedrooms might be an overstatement…

Fha, 20, a farmer in Ban Saingam, Thailand. ROOM#313
“Where people sleep” is more accurate, according to Thackwray.

Ezekiel, 22, a warrior in Echo Manyata, Kenya. ROOM#867
Each photo is captioned with the subject’s name, age and occupation, as well as a number that correlates to the order Thackwray shot it in.

Ben, 22, a film student in Dallas, Texas. ROOM#561
He focused on people between the ages of 18 and 30.

Maja, 22, an architecture student in Berlin, Germany. ROOM#117
And tried to split his subjects evenly by gender.

Osia, 18, a shepherd in Ha Selomo, Lesotho. ROOM#1049
He liked to document both the rich and poor, the modern and the traditional, and the rural and the urban in any given place.

Gullé, 29, an actress in Istanbul, Turkey. ROOM#205
Interested in documenting “the inequalities impacting humankind,” he asked photo subjects about their life and the problems they face.

Maleeq, 28, an entertainer in New York City. ROOM#219
He’d chat with people about everything from politics to relationships.

Marilyn, 23, a seed seller in Mahajanga, Madagascar. ROOM#945
Finding people willing to let him document their most private spaces wasn’t easy.

Ryoko, 25, an IT engineer in Tokyo, Japan. ROOM#256
“Convincing people took 95% of the time — my shooting time was little compared to it,” he said.

Dongzhé, 25, a designer in Beijing, China. ROOM#268
He mostly used social media and local NGOs to find photo subjects…

Sabrina, 27, a Kindergarden teacher in Shatila, Lebanon. ROOM#1093
However, he sometimes just approached people on the street, though he said that was rare, “because it can be too dangerous in some communities.”

Yuan, 22, a salesperson in Dakli, China. ROOM#290
One thing he learned through this project is “that the world is unfair.”

Asha, 17, a housewife in Bamansemilya, India. ROOM#348
“Inequalities and ignorance are the main scourges of humanity,” he said.

Fatou, 17, a seamstress in Thies, Senegal. ROOM#733
He also believes that people often confuse poverty with violence, and comfort with happiness, but that these things are mutually exclusive.

Pema, 22, a Buddhism student in Katmandu, Nepal. ROOM#385
“I’ve seen more smiles in poor countries, and much more depression in developed countries,” he said.

Oleg, 24, a Telecom engineer in Novosibirsk, Russia. ROOM#416
“I was also impressed by spiritually in India, hospitality in Russia, and the craziness of the Japanese lifestyle.”

Zhalay, 18, a student in Zhanbyl, Kazakhstan. ROOM#458
Despite many differences, one thing that was the same was that almost everyone had access to the internet and social media, “from Saudi young women to farmers in the African bush,” he said. “This is definitely the connected generation.”

Mohamed, 18, from Saint Catherine, Egypt. ROOM#807
The project has been published as a book, titled “My Room, portrait of a generation.”

Élahé, 29, a painter in Tehran, Iran. ROOM#466
Pre-order a copy here.