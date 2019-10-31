12 times celebrities brought back fashion from the early 2000s

caption Gigi Hadid wears a 2000s-inspired outfit while walking around New York City. source Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Fashion inspired by the ’90s is out, and styles from the early 2000s are in – at least, that’s according to celebrities.

Bella Hadid, Lizzo, and Rihanna are among the stars who can’t stop wearing trends that were popular in the early aughts. Tube tops seem to be some of their favorite garments, while tracksuits have also been making a comeback.

Here’s a look at how celebrities are turning early 2000s fashion into modern styles.

Zendaya put her own twist on the 2000s tracksuit trend in February 2018.

caption Zendaya attends a Michael Kors runway show on February 14, 2018. source Gotham/Getty Images

Thanks to brands like Juicy Couture, tracksuits became status-symbol outfits of the early 2000s. Zendaya brought the look back in 2018 when she attended New York Fashion Week wearing a red tracksuit with white stripes and a high neckline.

To put her own glamorous spin on the look, Zendaya also wore white pumps and a tan sleeveless jacket.

In August 2018, Travis Scott sported Von Dutch, a brand that was last popular in the early aughts.

caption Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott attend the MTV VMAs on August 20, 2018. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Von Dutch was a fashion brand that reportedly earned $33 million in sales at its peak in 2003, but basically disappeared by the 2010s.

That all changed when Kylie Jenner donned a Von Dutch trucker hat on Instagram in 2016, inspiring other celebrities to follow suit. Scott even wore one of the hats while attending the 2018 VMAs alongside Jenner.

Bella Hadid wore denim-on-denim while attending a True Religion event in October 2018.

caption Bella Hadid attends a True Religion event in October 2018. source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Her outfit was comprised of a sleeveless denim top and matching capri pants.

To make her style even more reminiscent of the early 2000s, Hadid also donned animal-print shoes and carried a leopard-print handbag.

In June, Emily Ratajkowski wore two trends from the early aughts in one look.

caption Emily Ratajkowski walks around New York City on June 8, 2019. source Gotham/Getty Images

For a stroll around New York, she paired a black tube top with high-waisted jeans. She also wore yellow-tinted sunglasses, which were all the rage in the 2000s.

A$AP Rocky added a touch of tie-dye to his Paris Fashion Week look that same month.

caption A$AP Rocky attends Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2019. source Christian Vierig/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that tie-dye is returning from the early aughts. Rocky proved this when he wore a tie-dye pullover on top of a collared shirt while attending Paris Fashion Week on June 22.

Ella Mai wore one of the brightest trends from the 2000s at the BET Awards in June.

caption Ella Mai attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, on June 23. source Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images

Right before the 2010s began, neon was everywhere. Clothes have since become a bit more subtle, though stars like Mai are seemingly trying to change that.

The musician wore a neon-green pantsuit to the BET Awards on June 23. She completed the look with matching oversized sunglasses.

Lizzo and Missy Elliot both wore 2000s-inspired fashion to an MTV VMAs after-party.

caption Missy Elliot and Lizzo attend an MTV VMAs after-party on August 26. source Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Elliot donned the logo-mania trend with her Louis Vuitton jacket, as well as animal-print shoes.

Lizzo, on the other hand, wore oversized sunglasses, a tube top-style dress, and dad sneakers covered in sparkles.

“The Bachelorette” alum Hannah Brown brought back the bare midriff trend in September.

caption Hannah Brown attends the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party on September 20. source Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

In the 2000s, celebrities were constantly photographed wearing clothes that showcased their midriffs, the area between the chest and waist.

Sheer outfits have since become the go-to daring style, but bare midriffs might be making a comeback. Brown embraced the style as recently as September when she attended a pre-Emmy party wearing a two-piece leather set.

Headbands are officially back in style, according to stars like Lea Michele.

caption Lea Michele attends the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles on October 5. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The actress wore a white headband with a floral green dress in October.

Headbands were first popular in the ’90s, but Blair Waldorf from “Gossip Girl” made them even more so in the early 2000s.

In October, Gigi Hadid stepped out wearing an outfit that looked like it came straight from the early 2000s.

caption Gigi Hadid attends an SNL after-party on October 6, 2019. source Jackson Lee/Getty Images

While attending an SNL after-party, Hadid wore a multicolored turtleneck, high-waisted jeans, pointed-toe boots, and a small purse.

Bella Hadid also wore a 2000s-inspired look that same month.

caption Bella Hadid walks around New York City on October 11. source Gotham/Getty Images

The model layered a cherry-print cardigan over a butterfly-print top. She completed the look with a pair of dad sneakers and oversized sunglasses.

While walking around New York in October, Rihanna wore a white ensemble that she seemingly plucked from the early aughts.

caption Rihanna walks around New York City on October 13. source James Devaney/Getty Images

She wore a strapless white dress with a matching handbag and high-heeled flip flops. To add some sparkle, Rihanna completed her look with layers of diamond necklaces and bracelets.