Sears, once the largest retailer in the world, could face liquidation. These photos reveal how its sprawling former headquarters were left to crumble.

caption A view from Sears’ former headquarters. source Martin Gonzalez on Flickr

Sears has been thrown a lifeline, but a possible liquidation still looms.

Sears was once the largest retailer in the world.

In its heyday, the company was run from its sprawling headquarters, a 55-acre complex located on the west coast of Chicago.

In an unexpected twist, Sears has been thrown another lifeline.

On Tuesday, during a bankruptcy hearing, a judge ruled that chairman Edward Lampert would be given a second chance to buy the company. Judge Robert Drain said that Lampert’s $4.4 million takeover bid would be assessed against competing parties’ bids at an auction on January 14, Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson reported.

In 1974, the company moved to Sears Tower (now Willis Tower), and these buildings were left deserted for 30 years. In that time, Sears went from being on top of the world to becoming one of the most distressed American brands.

Since then, developers have been working on transforming the brand’s first home. Keep scrolling to see what it looked like then, and what it’s looking like now:

This photo, taken in 1910, shows the original Sears, Roebuck & Co. complex.

source Library of Congress Prints

Source: Library of Congress

Sears started off as a mail-order catalog company selling watches and jewelry in 1888. It became the largest catalog company in the United States after expanding its assortment.

source Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.

At the time, Sears was America’s largest mail-order catalog company …

source Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.

… and it ran its entire operation from this complex.

source Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.

When Sears moved locations in 1974, these buildings were abandoned for the next 30 years.

In 2011, photographer Martin Gonzalez took a series of photos that show the inside of Sears’ crumbling former HQ.

source Martin Gonzalez on Flickr

Corridors were left to decay.

source Martin Gonzalez on Flickr

In some cases, windows were knocked through.

source Martin Gonzalez on Flickr

There was even some old employee literature still left on the site.

source Martin Gonzalez on Flickr

The old elevators were still standing.

source Martin Gonzalez on Flickr

And some of the old office furniture was still there and intact.

source Martin Gonzalez on Flickr

There was an old punch clock where employees once recorded their shifts.

source Martin Gonzalez on Flickr

And the old fluorescent lights were rusted over.

source Martin Gonzalez on Flickr

But in 2007, development started on the site.

source Martin Gonzalez

Sears’ former power plant complex underwent a $40 million redevelopment to become a technology-focused charter high school, which opened in 2009.

In 2010, work started on the original 14-story Sears Tower. This historic building, once home to Sears’ main offices, was renamed the Nichols Tower and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The work was completed in 2016 and cost $17 million. Today, it is home to the offices of nine non-profit organizations. The top floor is an event space and costs $1,500 to rent for four hours.

Source: Homan Square

In 2015, the former printing press factory was redeveloped into 181 units of affordable housing. The project was run by nonprofit Mercy Housing Lakefront and opened in February 2017.

source McHugh Construction

Source: Mercy Housing

It cost $65 million to redevelop this building. The majority of funding came from the Chicago Housing Authority and from federal tax credits that were granted to the nonprofit for reusing this historic building.

source McHugh Construction

Source: Mercy Housing

Although the building was completely dilapidated, Mark Angelini, the president of Mercy Housing, told Business Insider in 2017 that finding this property was a “real home run.”

source McHugh Construction

Source: Mercy Housing

When the developers arrived, features from the former Sears office were still intact.

source McHugh Construction

Source: Mercy Housing

In some cases, they have kept these features.

source Eileen Molony

Source: Mercy Housing

The rooms have been transformed …

source McHugh Construction

Source: Mercy Housing

… into one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments for low-income residents.

source Eileen Molony

Source: Mercy Housing