15 inspiring photos of families around the world with same-sex parents

- source
- Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty
- LGBTQ couples around the world are having children and starting families.
- Many within the community show off their loving families at Pride events.
- While some LGBTQ couples turn to India for surrogates, many choose adoption or IVF to start their families.
As countries around the world slowly start to recognize LGBTQ rights, the idea of a typical family has begun to change as well.
People who identify as LGBTQ have turned to surrogacy, adoption, and IVF to become parents. As a result, families all over the world are looking different and more diverse.
From South Africa to Denver, these families with same-sex parents prove that “family” has no one definition.
Families with same-sex parents love to show their pride at LGBTQ events, like at Berlin’s Dyke March.
- source
- NurPhoto/ Getty
The LGBTQ community and its allies gather every year at the annual Dyke March in Berlin.
… or at the LGBTQ Pride Parade in Paris.
- source
- Bruno De Hogues/ Getty
In the US alone, dozens of cities hold Pride parades. France holds its own parade in June to celebrate the LGBTQ community.
One of the biggest Pride events that LGBTQ families come out for is in New York.
- source
- Viviane Moos/ Getty
An estimated 4.5 million people will be at New York Pride in 2019.
Some families celebrate their love at local events, like this family at the Denver Family Field Day.
- source
- Kathryn Scott Osler/ Getty
Families across Denver come together every year to celebrate the LGBTQ community at the Pride5K, the parade, and field day.
When they’re not showing their pride at big events, they’re just living their lives as loving families — like this one in South Africa.
- source
- Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty
Same-sex marriage has been legal in South Africa since 2006, but in recent years, discrimination against the community has been on the rise.
… or this one in Taiwan.
- source
- Sam Yeh/ Getty
Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage in 2019, becoming the first Asian country to do so.
LGBTQ families all over the world prove that love comes in every shape and size.
- source
- Vince Talotta/ Getty
Love knows no bounds.
Some families even reach across continents, like this couple from Spain who had twins through a surrogate in India.
- source
- STRDEL/ Getty
Mauro and Juan Carlos went to New Delhi after their surrogate gave birth to their twins.
This Argentinian couple also had a surrogate in India give birth to their child, starting a loving family.
- source
- JUAN MABROMATA/ Getty
In 2016, India announced plans to stop surrogates from giving babies to single parents and LGBTQ couples.
Surrogacy is common for same-sex couples looking to become parents, like this couple who made headlines in South Africa for having triplets with a surrogate.
- source
- The Times/ Getty
South Africans Theo and Christo Menelaou used a surrogate in 2016 and were surprised to learn that they were having triplets. They became the first same-sex couple to have triplets in the country that all share both of their fathers’ DNA.
Another option for same-sex couples is to adopt, like this Israeli couple.
- source
- STR/ Getty
In the US, 21.4% of same-sex couples are raising an adopted child.
Meanwhile, Steven Llanusa and Glenn Miya of California adopted three boys, proving that every family looks different.
- source
- Gideon Mendel/ Getty
Steven Llanusa and Glenn Miya took in three young boys as foster children, but a couple of years later the pair adopted all three children.
Other couples have their children through IVF, like this couple in France.
- source
- BSIP/ Getty
In vitro fertilization is a complicated process that extracts the woman’s egg and the man’s sperm to bring them together in a laboratory dish in order to increase the chances of fertilization.
Charlene Evans and her partner had their children using sperm from a Mexican American donor.
- source
- The Washington Post/ Getty
Evans and her partner are raising their children as “biracial, bicultural, and bilingual.”
No matter how LGBTQ people become parents, the children are lucky to have them.
- source
- Miami Herald/ Getty
