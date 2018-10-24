30 viral pictures that captured hilarious coincidences in real life

caption Twins. source Courtesy of lisarista

People love coincidences – it helps them believe that the universe isn’t so random and huge after all.

From identical looking girls in class to dogs floating in bubbles, keep scrolling to see photos that are almost too perfect to be real.

This dog looks like she’s floating in a bubble.

caption Her name is Stella. source Jody Hartman / Dog Named Stella/YouTube

Originally, this was just a cute video of a dog playing with bubbles. But when paused at the right moment, it looks like Stella is floating inside a bubble.

This bird could be flying at the same speed as those planes, and even has the contrail to prove it.

caption It’s bird! It’s a plane! source Miss Jaded/Facebook

Miss Jaded from the UK really captured this shot at the right time.

A girl found her long-lost twin on the spine of a book she was reading.

caption It’s unclear how she discovered this. source Courtesy of sydspe776

Originally posted in a “Mildly Interesting” Reddit thread, that’s exactly what this is – until you check out this gif, which flips the faces and shows just how eerily similar these two women are.

Mario and Luigi found each other in the real world, specifically in Manchester.

caption A street in Manchester, UK. source Google Maps

Sadly, both Mario’s and Luigi’s have since closed down (you can see on Google Maps what’s there now), but there was a time when you could imagine that Mario and Luigi retired and opened their own small businesses in Manchester.

Two siblings gave each other different puzzles for the holidays — but of the same landscape in Italy!

caption This puzzle depicts an area in Italy called Cinque Terre. source Courtesy of Mike Malcom

According to a Reddit post, this brother and sister visited Italy together, and to commemorate their time there unknowingly bought each other puzzles of the same cliff-side village. The photos even look like they were taken from similar vantage points!

Maisie Williams got to ask her boyfriend this Trivial Pursuit question about her own character on “Game of Thrones.”

caption Williams has been dating Oliver Jackson since last year. source @maisie_williams/Instagram

Maisie Williams, also known as Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones,” picked up a card in Trivial Pursuit asking the name of Ned and Catelyn Stark’s tomboy daughter – that’s Arya!

A photographer had perfect timing when he got this shot of lightning striking — and the name of the first boat proves that.

caption The boat is named “Perfect Timing.” source Courtesy of Bennett Christiansen

Photographer Bennett Christiansen had been trying to get the perfect shot of lightning for a year before getting this pic.

This photo went viral on Reddit when his brother Jacob noticed the boat in the bottom left corner, aptly named “Perfect Timing.”

The advertisement on the back of this truck lines up almost perfectly with its real-life surroundings.

caption Not quite an exact match. source Courtesy of tomboski

Staring at the back of the truck in front of you can be a boring task – unless you notice the world around you lining up perfectly, like Redditor Tomboski did.

These three girls could be long-lost triplets.

caption Great minds think alike. source Courtesy of Anthony B.

A student at SUNY Brockport snapped a picture of the three girls sitting in front of him during class – all three happened to be wearing burgundy sweaters and have a similar hair color.

The shape that the water in the air makes might look familiar — it’s the spitting image of an elephant!

caption Taken at exactly the right moment. source Courtest of RailTieYardGame

Elephant sanctuaries are a popular way to safely interact with elephants. When these tourists helped cool off this gentle giant, the water they were throwing on it surprisingly fell in the same shape as the animal.

The moon became the 6th Olympic ring.

caption The sixth ring. source Luke MacGregor/Reuters

The Olympic rings are an iconic symbol around the world. But the rings experienced a little celestial help when the moon perfectly lined up with them.

These two strangers on Facebook’s “People You May Know” feature completed each other’s profile pictures.

caption The photos both have the Sydney Harbor Bridge. source Courtesy of Samir Francois

While Facebook’s “People You May Know” feature is decidedly creepy, it also works in mysterious ways. Samir Francois shared a screenshot on Reddit, showing that Facebook maybe could see that these two unrelated strangers’ profile pictures would complete the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia.

These two water jugs look they’re about to be pronounced man and wife.

caption The bride and groom. source Courtesy of SoupSeeker

With a plastic bag acting as a veil, these two water machines could be getting married. A Reddit user pointed the happy couple out at his office.

This is could be either a picturesque sunset or a rabbit doing extreme sports.

caption Which one do you see? source Courtesy of @RealThumby / @ansontm

When this image was uploaded on Twitter with the caption “This photograph I took of this bird in the sunset looks so peaceful,” it didn’t take long for another Twitter user to share a different perspective – a rabbit flying through the air on skis.

This unicyclist is definitely doing his part to “Keep Portland Weird.”

caption Yes, he’s wearing a Darth Vader mask. source The Unipiper/YouTube

Known as the Unipiper, this Portland citizen is taking the city’s slogan seriously.

A passenger snapped a photo of what looks like the same man taking a nap in three different rows.

caption Long-lost triplets. source Courtesy of Joe Oliver

The photo was shared to the Mildly Interesting thread on Reddit.

This park was perfect for this dude, chilling.

caption The park is in Vancouver. source Courtesy of sharkweek247

Dude Chilling Park started as a funny art installation – and then was accepted by the city of Vancouver as a real city park.

These two couples met at a beer festival — and happened to be dressed exactly the same.

caption Borderline creepy. source Courtesy of excitotox

A Redditor posted about her and her boyfriend meeting their couple doppelgängers at a beer festival.

This tree could not have fallen in a more convenient way.

caption Perfectly arched. source Courtesy of Reddit user

A Reddit user shared a photo of this extremely fortunate coincidence. Instead of falling on top of the power lines and probably knocking out power for multiple homes, this tree arched over the lines, saving everyone from a giant headache.

This little boy found his doppelgänger while reading with his mom.

caption Basically twins. source Courtesy of designerlifela

These two look almost exactly the same. A Reddit user posted this photo of her son Julian with a book she was reading to him, because she noticed that he was almost identical to the little boy in the story.

This motorcycle engine is giving some serious side eye action.

caption Not amused. source Courtesy of ombrello_c

A Reddit user snapped a photo of their motorcycle’s engine, only to notice that it looks like it has a face – and that it doesn’t seem to be very happy.

This dog blends in perfectly with this carpet.

caption Same color and texture. source Courtesy of p3rcymiracl3z

A Redditor was hanging out at his friend’s house, when he noticed that his friend’s dad’s dog perfectly blended in with the carpet.

Just in case this driver was lost, this helpful lightning bolt literally pointed an arrow in the right direction.

caption This way. source Courtesy of PirateJetz

A Redditor posted this helpful bolt of lightning, writing “wanted to get a quick pic when this kind lightning bolt appeared and pointed me towards my destination.”

No, this guy’s not actually balancing a car on his head.

caption This stunt is called sidewall skiing. source Mohamed Al Hwaity/Reuters

This photographer was able to catch this Saudi man taking a selfie while his friends did what is called “sidewall skiing” – driving on two wheels.

Amazingly, the photographer was able to capture the selfie-taker appearing to “balance” the car on his head.

This wire’s shadow looks like the profile of a person’s face.

caption The Redditor was making jewelry. source Courtesy of shinyrubies

A Reddit user noticed that a copper wire they were working with had an eerily human-like shadow. You can clearly see the nose, lips, and forehead.

No, this volcano isn’t erupting, it’s just an unfortunately placed cloud.

caption Thar she blows? source Courtesy of ReWolvz

Reddit user ReWolvz thought that Mt. Adams in Washington was erupting – it is a potentially active volcano – but it was just a cloud that happened to be floating by.

This is just confirmation that Taylor Swift truly is everywhere.

caption Did they plan this? source Twitter/@sandimann21

Sandy Glovinsky, whose Twitter bio proudly states “Maybe the oldest Taylor Swift fan around,” noticed that two trucks in front of him had aligned to form his favorite pop star’s name – Taylor Swift herself.

Do these legs look like they’re covered in oil? It’s actually just strategically placed white paint streaks.

caption What do you see? source Instagram/leonardhoespams

This Instagram post went viral in 2016, when the internet couldn’t decide if this pair of legs was just super shiny, or if they were just covered in paint.

According to Hunter Culverhouse, the person whose legs these are, the paint was a complete accident – and it took a couple of re-shares for the photo to go viral at all.

A Reddit user was walking through Target in their favorite fox shirt when they came across the perfect addition to her outfit.

caption Twinning. source Courtesy of lisarista

Redditor lisarista posted this photo to the Oddly Satisfying Reddit thread, which makes sense – it’s totally random, but nice to see the fox on the shirt meet its real-life mask counterpart.

This dog’s ear looks exactly like its face.

caption Can you see the eye? source Twitter/@interest_mild

A Redditor posted this photo of their dog, whose ear looks remarkably like its face – though not everyone was able to see the optical illusion.

