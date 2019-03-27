ISIS’ ‘caliphate’ is no more — 14 photos of its last days under a US-backed onslaught

caption Syrian Democratic Forces fighters raise an SDF flag at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23, 2019. source REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces declared the defeat of ISIS on Saturday, after liberating the last area held by the group in Syria.

The victory came after weeks of intense fighting in eastern Syria and after five years of fighting to retake ISIS-held territory in Iraq and Syria.

While the terrorist group’s physical “caliphate” is no more, it lives in offshoot jihadist groups around the world and in the media presence the group established for itself.

Gen. Mazloum Kobani, a commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, announced the “physical defeat” of ISIS on Saturday, hours after the SDF reported the liberation of the terrorist group’s last redoubt in the Syrian village of Baghouz.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished,” said Kobani, whose SDF has been the US’s partner in Syria and borne the brunt of the offensive.

The tent camp where ISIS fighters made their final stand had been bombed to shreds. Scorched remains of vehicles, scraps of tents, and rubble from buildings were scattered across a field riven by abandoned trenches. ISIS’ black flag lay half-buried, while the yellow flag of the SDF flew above a bombed-out building.

The defeat of ISIS in Baghouz comes after weeks of intense fighting and marks the end of a long and bloody campaign to retake the vast swaths of territory that ISIS claimed across Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The months and years ahead are likely to see more operations against ISIS remnants and others emulating the group, but below, you can see what the final days of fighting to eliminate the “caliphate” looked like in eastern Syria.

Baghouz, a tiny village between Iraq in the east and the Euphrates River to the west and south, was ISIS’ last refuge as the remaining members of the terrorist group retreated down the river valley under constant assault from US-led coalition air power and coalition-backed forces on the ground.

caption A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter with a baby near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 1, 2019. source REUTERS/Rodi Said

By January, thousands of ISIS fighters and others were in the village, surrounded by opposition forces who began their final assault in early February.

caption Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 3, 2019. source REUTERS/Rodi Said

Hundreds of civilians fled the area before the assault began. At the outset, SDF officials estimated there were about 1,500 civilians and 500 ISIS fighters in Baghouz.

caption A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5, 2019. source REUTERS/ Rodi Said

The Kurdish fighters using artillery and machine guns — backed up by US-led coalition aircraft and US, British, and French special forces — reported little resistance as the operation began, encountering some ISIS fighters who only wanted to surrender.

caption Boys pray together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5, 2019. source REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fierce resistance by the ISIS fighters who remained — some of the terrorist group’s most battle-hardened and tenacious combatants — slowed the coalition’s advance.

caption Boys stand in line to receive aid near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 5, 2019. source REUTERS/ Rodi Said

SDF leaders said their forces were met by snipers, mines, improvised explosive devices, and heat-seeking missiles, as well as by women and children who were mixed in among the fighters.

caption Civilians near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 6, 2019. source REUTERS/Rodi Said

ISIS fighters had also dug a network of tunnels that allowed them to move from house to house without being seen, similar to what the group had done in more heavily built-up areas like the Iraqi city of Mosul, which was liberated in July 2017 after a brutal 10-month campaign.

caption A child in a baby carriage near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria, March 7, 2019. source REUTERS/Rodi Said

Nearly 30,000 people fled the Baghouz area between early January and mid-March, about 5,000 of them fighters. The scale of the outflow surprised the SDF. Most of them had been holed up in a sprawling network of caves and tunnels around Baghouz.

caption Syrian Democratic Forces fighters around an evacuated civilian, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, in Syria, March 9, 2019. source REUTERS/Rodi Said

The exodus was sparked in part by heavy coalition bombardment. Human Rights Watch found 630 “major damage sites … consistent with the detonation of large, air-dropped munitions” in the area between January 19 and February 20.

caption ISIS members in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 10, 2019. source REUTERS/Rodi Said

In addition to ISIS tactics, which included burning tires and oil on windy days, coalition forces were held up by the weather, including rain that turned the battlefield to mud. SDF officials admitted on March 17 that they were “facing several difficulties regarding the operations.”

caption Fire and plumes of smoke are seen during fighting in ISIS’ final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11, 2019. source REUTERS/Rodi Said

Throughout the final offensive, ISIS reportedly used civilians as human shields to slow the coalition advance — a tactic ISIS fighters continued to employ as the coalition squeezed the quarter-square-kilometer parcel of land on which the terrorist group made its final stand.

caption Surrendering families of Islamic State militants in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 14, 2019. source Reuters

The SDF declared victory on March 23. “Baghouz is free and the military victory against Daesh has been achieved,” SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali tweeted, referring to ISIS by its Arabic acronym.

caption Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 18, 2019. source REUTERS/Stringer

But SDF and US officials stressed that there is more to be done to ensure the terrorist group’s defeat. William Roebuck, a senior US diplomat, said there was still “much work to do,” and Gen. Mazloum Abdi, the SDF commander-in-chief, requested continued assistance for his forces.

caption Syrian Democratic Forces fighters at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23, 2019. source REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

The Kurds who lead the SDF are apprehensive about the post-ISIS period, fearing that the US will withdraw its support. The group is caught between troops from Turkey, which regards Kurds as terrorists and a national threat, to the north and the forces of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad to the south.

ISIS fighters continue to hide out in Syria’s remote central desert, while others are still active in Iraq, waging a guerrilla campaign of shootings and kidnappings. The US also believes Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ISIS’ leader, is in Iraq. The group has spread farther afield, appearing in North Africa and Afghanistan.

caption A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter holds her weapon as the destruction of ISIS’ control of land in eastern Syria is announced at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23, 2019. source REUTERS/Rodi Said

