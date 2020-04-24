Before-and-after photos show how Miami’s strict lockdown measures have finally emptied out the popular spring break destination — for now

Taylor Borden, Business Insider US
An empty Ocean Drive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An empty Ocean Drive amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Taylor Borden/Business Insider

Ocean Drive is the main drag in Miami Beach and one of the most well-known South Florida neighborhoods thanks to its Art Deco architecture.

Ocean Drive in 2018.

The iconic street is typically lined with traffic, people fighting for parking spots, pedestrians, and tourists dining at restaurants whose seating spills out onto the sidewalks.

A pre-pandemic evening on Ocean Drive.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, however, the usually crowded thoroughfare is eerily empty.

Ocean Drive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When I went there one afternoon earlier this month, I was one of the only people on the street. The typically hard-to-snag parking spots that line the road were even blocked off by traffic cones.

The author on Ocean Drive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The few pedestrians in the area all wore masks, which is required by the city, and some even wore gloves.

A woman walks along empty Ocean Drive in Miami Beach while wearing a mask and gloves on April 13, 2020.

Ocean Drive sits in front of Lummus Park, the gateway to Miami Beach. Both the park and the beach have been shut down since mid-March.

Muscle Beach in Lummus Park on Miami Beach in June 2018.

Source: Miami Herald

Fitness influencers usually flock to Muscle Beach, an outdoor gymnasium and tourist attraction in Lummus Park, but it has been roped off by caution tape.

Muscle Beach in Lummus Park amid the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

Miami Beach Police and Miami’s parks and recreation services patrol the area by ATVs and golf carts.

Someone from Miami’s parks and recreation services blocks the entrance to Miami Beach on an ATV on April 13, 2020.

The usually bustling sidewalks in between Lummus Park and Ocean Drive that see runners, walkers, baby strollers, rollerbladers, skateboarders, and more on a daily basis were almost completely empty, save a couple of cyclists.

Two cyclists on the sidewalk between Lummus Park and Ocean Drive on Miami Beach amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020.

Entrances to the beach are closed off by metal gates …

Entrances to Miami Beach closed off by metal gates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

… and, in some instances, caution tape.

A man walks outside Lummus Park on April 13, 2020, where entrances to Miami Beach are closed off by metal gates and caution tape amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami Beach expects to see more than 16 million tourists each year, and the spring season typically promises particularly packed beaches.

Miami Beach during a typical spring break season.

Source: Miami and Beaches

While the beaches hosted countless spring breakers in early March …

Miami Beach during a typical spring break season.

Source: Business Insider

… they are empty and inaccessible now, even though March and April are some of the beach’s busiest months.

Miami Beach amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Popular spots for spring break nightlife on South Beach, like The Clevelander, have been closed for weeks. Bars and the like have been closed in Miami since March 17.

caption
Source: Miami Herald

The Clevelander packed up all its furniture and gated off its entrances.

The Clevelander shut down amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants in the area that typically see locals and tourists alike are also closed and reduced to takeout and delivery. Big Pink, a beloved South Beach diner, usually has a lengthy lunchtime wait due to beach-goers …

A typical afternoon at popular local diner Big Pink.

… but amid the pandemic, Big Pink has dismantled its patio. It is still offering delivery.

The Big Pink amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020.

Other Miami favorites, like the Cuban restaurant Versailles, are keeping some semblance of normalcy. Before the pandemic, tourists could expect to wait hours for a table on any given day, while locals would snag takeaway from a bakery attached to the restaurant.

caption
The takeaway window has always been a key feature at Versailles. Now, people wait in a socially distanced line for their favorite classic Cuban food.

caption
Over the years, Miami’s Cuban heritage has catapulted more than just restaurants to fame. Domino Park, a meeting spot for older Cuban locals and tourists to play dominoes, is usually overflowing with visitors.

caption
Now, Domino Park’s gates are closed, with a sign denoting it is “closed until further notice.”

caption
Miami-Dade’s mayor, Carlos Gimenez, said he is developing a plan with tourism leaders that will be ready to present to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by Friday. “We have to somehow get this hospitality industry open again. We’ve got to find a way to open the beaches again,” he said on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after a news conference on April 8, 2020.

Source: NBC6