The soldier’s best friend: 9 ways that militaries use dogs for missions

caption US Army Special Forces soldier jumps off the ramp of CH-47 Chinook helicopter with his military working dog during training in 2011. source Tech. Sgt. Manuel Martinez/US Air Force

When the members of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team Six launched their raid into Osama bin Laden’s compound, Cairo was one of the first to hit the ground.

The Belgian Malinois, one of the military’s favorite breeds, went into battle outfitted similarly to his human counterparts, donning body armor, and high-tech eye wear called ‘doggles.’

Cairo, like the SEAL team he served alongside, gained immediate media attention. But he wasn’t the first canine to join soldiers in battle; dogs have been an integral part of military units throughout history. Their natural skills and instincts, honed through intense training, make them proficient at locating bombs, weapons and drugs and, at times, finding and supplying wounded soldiers on the battlefield.

Here’s a look at the ways militaries have used canines for operations, from aiding wounded troops to sniffing out bombs.

‘Canine couriers’ carried messages from one post to another during World War I.

caption A German Shepherd messenger dog sets off from its German observation post circa 1916. source Hulton Archive/Getty

This majestic-looking pug was given his own tiny pair of glasses and binoculars.

caption A German Army dog from World War I wears a hat and glasses while carrying binoculars. source Henry Guttmann/Getty

Dogs were also trained to locate wounded soldiers on the battlefield.

caption In this undated photo, a military dog finds a wounded soldier in France. source Hulton Archive/Getty

Supplied with their own gas masks, they could bring supplies or rations to wounded soldiers.

caption Two Airedale Terriers attend canine training camp in Surrey, England during World War II. One wears a special gas mask while the other carries rations for a wounded soldier. source Fox photos/Hulton archive/Getty

Dogs are part of the team — they don’t get left behind.

caption US Marines and their dog run towards a Bell Huey helicopter in the Tay Ninh area of Vietnam. source Terry Fincher/Getty

They do get their own pair of ‘doggles.’

caption Rronnie gets her own ‘doggles’ while her handler prepares her to be hoisted by a helicopter near Bagram, Afghanistan, in 2007. source Spc. Aubree Rundle/US Army

Dogs and their handlers are hoisted onto helicopters as a pair.

caption Paratroopers with dogs rope from a helicopter during an exercise in Merzig, Germany. The paratroop brigade was sent for an EU mission to the Congo to oversee elections in June 2007. source Ralph Orlowski/Getty

Military dogs wear glasses and goggles to help protect their eyes.

caption Marine specialized search dog “Tuxx” waits to assist during a simulated mechanized raid at Camp Pendleton, California. source Pfc. Brendan Mullin/US Marine Corps

Military dogs are proficient at detecting bombs, weapons and drugs and are also used in counter-terrorism missions.