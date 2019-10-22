10 ways artists used makeup to create creepy Halloween optical illusions

caption Some makeup artists have created incredible effects using eyeshadow and body paint. source the_wigs_and_makeup/Instagram; vania_sfxmua/Instagram

For Halloween, some makeup artists create optical illusion designs that warrant a double take.

A popular method is using body paint to create the effect of negative space – making it appear that body parts are floating in mid-air.

Check out these 10 stunning optical illusion makeup designs that are bound to amp up any Halloween costume.

There’s no time like Halloween to experiment with some bold new makeup looks.

For many makeup artists and enthusiasts, crafting the perfect costume also means using simple products like eyeshadow and body paint to create striking optical illusions – giving the impression of floating body parts or lifelike creepy crawlies.

Here are 10 eye-catching photos of stunning makeup designs that embody the spirit of Halloween.

This hand looks like it’s precariously balanced.

caption An impressive illusion. source vania_sfxmua/Instagram

Using black eyeliner, a cream contouring product, and black body paint, one makeup artist created an eerie illusion.

The artist, Vania Moi, told Insider this look took between 30 minutes and one hour to achieve.

Here, a twisted design makes for a similar mind-bending illusion.

caption Black makeup helps create the illusion of a floating hand. source vania_sfxmua/Instagram

Using black eyeshadow and cream contouring products – then taking a photo or standing in an area with a black background – gives the illusion of negative space, said makeup artist Vania Moi.

These creepy crawlies look eerily three-dimensional.

caption This will make you do a double take. source lola_von_esche/Instagram

The artist used black, red, and white body paint to create the spiders on herself – plus a white liquid eyeliner to add details to the illustrated arachnids.

Here, the ornate skull design seems to blend seamlessly into the skin.

caption The intricate illusion. source the_wigs_and_makeup/Instagram

The artist used eyeshadow, face paint, and gel eyeliner to create the stunning, intricate design that’s ideal for a creepy Halloween look.

This impressive X-ray illusion would amp up any skeletal-inspired Halloween costume.

caption Skeleton Halloween makeup. source Miss_Magielichkeit/Instagram

The impressive body makeup creates an eerie, transparent illusion.

This subtle design gives the mind-boggling effect of zippers.

caption The zipper makeup design. source melanielibb/Instagram

This design makes it look like fingers can be zipped or unzipped – thanks to the magic of concealer, eyeshadows, and tiny paint brushes.

Another eye-catching look is perfect for a sci-fi-themed Halloween costume.

caption The keyboard-inspired makeup design. source Miss_Magielichkeit/Instagram

The artist used a tiny paintbrush to paint the letters on each square, plus body paint, eyeshadow, and sponges to achieve a smooth, blended effect – making it look like the computer keyboard is hiding beneath the skin.

One artist used only eyeshadow and body paint to give the effect of a floating head.

caption Morgan Findlay created this look using only eyeshadow and paint. source morganfindlaymakeup/Instagram

Makeup artist Morgan Findlay told Insider she used minimal products to create the illusion, then placed her camera at a particular angle to make it come to life.

Another floating head-inspired design is made even more striking with vines and flowers.

caption The negative space effect is in full force in this design. source feddonza/Instagram

The artist used shades of body paint and eyeshadow to create the unsettling ombré effect.

This illusion is bound to make trick-or-treaters look twice.

caption A dizzying design made with body paint. source jamiesian_makeup/Instagram

The makeup artist used only body paint for this artful illusion, which is a mind-bending maze.