These 7 photos of nighttime missions show how the US military fights at night

- Spc. Rolyn Kropf/US Army photo
- For members of the US military, “Train like you fight” isn’t just a saying – it’s the way they steel themselves to peform tough tasks under fire.
- Troops don’t get to choose when to fight, so they have to be prepared to operate at any time and in any location.
- Although nighttime operations and exercises are riskier, they are imperative for troops, especially those in special operations or who serve in combat zones.
- These photos show just a glimpse of the types of operations the US military trains for at night.
Fast roping over the deck of a moving warship is hard enough during the day—see what it looks like at night.
- Staff Sgt. T.T. Parish/US Marine Corps photo
Paratroopers perform night-vision airdrops during multinational exercises.
- Staff Sgt. Kyle Brasier/US Army photo
Soldiers don’t get to choose when they’ll have to fight, so they train to be ready anytime.
- Senior Airman Colville McFee/US Air Force
Some exercises allow conventional forces to work alongside with special operations troops, who lead the most dangerous combat missions.
- Senior Airman Clayton Cupit/US Air Force photo
Alaska provides the perfect opportunity to train troops for Arctic climates — and comes with a great view.
- Staff Sgt. Daniel Love/US Army photo
Nighttime flight operations are one of the more dangerous shipboard activities
- Mass Communications Specialist Third Class Devin M. Langer/US Navy photo
Tracer rounds add useful guidance for troops to adjust their aim during low-light weapons training.
- Liesl Marelli/Colorado Army National Guard