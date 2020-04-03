12 photos of organized playrooms that are a parent’s dream come true

- source
Renata D'Almeida/Adrienne Hunter/Jen Shipway
- Kids and organization might not seem like they go hand-in-hand.
- But there are actually a lot of creative ways you can make a child’s space neat and fun at the same time, as photos of organized playrooms show.
- Storage bins and shelves that are easily accessible for little hands make organizing playrooms a breeze, and sticking with one color scheme for toys can make rooms look less chaotic.
Bins and shelves can make a big difference when it comes to organizing kids’ spaces.
Jen Shipway
Jen Shipway’s playroom features a bookshelf with wicker baskets inside of it, making it easy for her children to put things where they belong.
An additional shelf on the far wall and a color-coordinated box of art supplies highlight how Shipway makes organization integral to the space, so it’s easier for her kids to maintain.
You don’t have to decrease the amount of things in the space to optimize organization.
Adrienne Hunter
People often equate organization with minimalism, but you don’t have to get rid of toys your kids love to make the space functional.
Adrienne Hunter’s toys all have a similar color scheme, so the wood hue makes it feel less chaotic.
Shelves and cabinets create even more order.
Putting bins on shelves can make a space even more organized.
Taylor Bolt
Instead of just placing storage baskets on the floor, Taylor Bolt placed hers on a shelf, so things look tidier and there’s more room for play.
Plus, the shelf sits low to the ground, so little hands can grab what they need with ease.
Combining hanging storage, bins, and drawers creates a trifecta of organization in this arts and crafts space.
Molly Howard
Rather than sticking with one kind of organizational tool, Molly Howard used multiple strategies to optimize this creative space.
Some supplies sit in drawers, while others hang from the wall, creating a colorful and easily accessible area.
The tops of the storage units provide additional shelf space, so there’s plenty of room for everything Howard’s kids need.
Everything has a place in this black and white playroom.
WINTER DAISY
The space, which belongs to WINTER DAISY, prevents the room from getting cluttered with cabinets that close, and spacious storage bins.
The additional boxes of toys beneath the table further streamline the room, and they’re easy for kids to reach.
You can make organization fun for kids with the storage selections you make.
Paige Ray Creative
Amy Friedman of Clutter Away LA used storage baskets with animals on them in this space, combining a kid-friendly item with an organization tool.
The additional drawer storage is simple to navigate, and the colorful arrangement of toys against the white wall shelves encourages items to be put back where they belong.
Paige Ray Creative took the picture of the room.
The multi-tiered playset has storage built into it.
Renata D'Almeida
Shelves are built into this wooden playset in Renata D’Almeida’s playroom, so no excess space is used to keep things in order.
Plus, the different levels of the playset have unique purposes, with the upper level designated as a reading nook and the lower area dedicated to imaginative play.
The distinct areas make it even easier to maintain order.
This modern play area is tidy and inviting.
Sarah Honour
Hooks and a unit of storage bins keep Sarah Honour’s playroom looking neat, while the miniature kitchen and table clearly signify kids are welcome there.
The space is thoughtfully designed without alienating kids.
This playroom makes use of shelves and natural light.
Steph Eschauzier
Steph Eschauzier arranged a shelf of storage bins against a wall of windows in this playroom, which prevents the area from looking overcrowded.
Nothing in the room is out of reach for a child, increasing the likelihood kids will help to maintain order in the space.
Taking advantage of horizontal storage makes sense for a playroom.
Stephanie Pickering
Stephanie Pickering’s playroom has a wide arts and crafts table, but it isn’t too tall, allowing her little ones to reach what they need with ease.
Storage bins have been converted into drawers, further optimizing the space.
Wall stickers and knick-knacks on the table make the area even more beautiful.
Books can serve as decoration if you organize them the right way.
Nadine Monsees
Nadine Monsees places books facing out in her playroom, making them look tidy while simultaneously creating eye-catching decor.
Wall shelves and hooks keep the rest of the room in order.
Putting books and art projects on display doesn’t have to disrupt order.
Rebecca Simon/Maison Ellie
Drawers keep this space, designed by Rebecca Simon of Maison Ellie Interiors, in tip-top shape, but there’s also plenty of room for artistic expression thanks to a wire hanging designed for art projects.
Books are also displayed with the cover facing out on a nearby shelf, which makes it easy to find the book you need at story time, and it adds color to the room.
